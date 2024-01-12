Hull City 1-2 Norwich City: Jonathan Rowe solo strike steers Canaries towards victory

Jonathan Rowe's brilliant effort set Norwich on their way to an important 2-1 win at Hull to boost their Championship play-off hopes.

Substitute Christian Fassnacht sealed the win late on, as the Canaries moved back into the top half of the table.

For Hull, who handed a debut to Liverpool loanee Fabio Carvalho, there was a late wondergoal from Tyler Morton, but it proved to only be a consolation as they missed the chance to move back into the top six.

Solo Rowe stunner sets Norwich on their way

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Norwich City struck first against Hull City in their Championship clash thanks to Jonathan Rowe's fantastic individual goal

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Christian Fassnacht's scrappy goal saw Norwich City take a 2-0 lead over Hull City.

There were questions of whether Norwich should have had 11 players on the pitch before they took the lead, after Dimitrios Giannoulis was only booked for an elbow on Lewie Coyle.

But that takes nothing away from the brilliance of Rowe's effort. He picked up the ball 30 yards from goal and danced into the box before picking out the bottom corner with the outside of his right boot. A silky, wondrous solo strike.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tyler Morton's spectacular strike wasn't enough for Hull City to rescue a point as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Norwich City.

Norwich then scored the second that proved to be pivotal as the substitutes Onel Hernandez and Fassnacht combined, the latter bundling in at the far post from a pinpoint cross.

Hull struck late in stoppage time, with Morton whipping one in from 25 yards, but it proved too little too late on a frustrating night for the Tigers.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jon Rowe and Kenny McLean were in buoyant mood following Norwich City's crucial 2-1 win over promotion rivals Hull City.

Carvalho shows flashes for Hull on debut

There were some moments of magic from Fabio Carvalho as he made his debut for Hull, showing some of the brilliance that saw him shine for Fulham in their promotion campaign in 2022, before Liverpool took their chance on him.

On three or four occasions he was simply too quick for his opponent in the first half, drawing fouls, yellow cards and free-kicks in good positions.

His best opening came on 56 minutes as he found space in the box and should have played it across for Billy Sharp, but instead he opted to shoot, and ended up dragging a relatively meek effort wide of the post.

There should be more to come.

The managers

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hull City boss Liam Rosenior was left ruing his side's missed opportunities as they lost 2-1 at home to Norwich City.

Hull's Liam Rosenior:

"It's frustrating because that pretty much sums up a lot of games we've had here this season. We should have more points and I can't ask for any more from the players. They've given me absolutely everything.

"You never want to lose in football, but if we stick to how we play and with the dominance we have we're going to be a very good team.

"If we keep learning as we go we'll be absolutely fine. I'm in as good a place as I can be after losing a game of football. I'm disappointed but we have to move on."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Norwich City manager David Wagner was pleased with the resilience his side showed in their 2-1 victory at Hull City.

Norwich's David Wagner:

"I saw the effort, the shift and the togetherness and the fighting spirit of the players. Sometimes I love a win like this which isn't comfortable and when we haven't had the greatest composure on the ball.

"The players have dug in, and how we've defended and stuck together was great. It was a great win, a deserved win, and I see how the players fought for each other. It was great to get the three points on the board."