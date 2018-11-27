Hull 0-0 Norwich: Championship leaders held at KCOM Stadium

2:19 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship clash between Hull City and Norwich City Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship clash between Hull City and Norwich City

A determined Hull belied their lowly status to hold Sky Bet Championship leaders Norwich to a 0-0 draw at a wet and windy KCOM Stadium on Tuesday.

Missing suspended striker Fraizer Campbell, the Tigers showed plenty of invention but lacked the final touch to pull off the shock win their industry deserved.

Norwich went closest to scoring in the first half when Tom Trybull saw his shot saved by David Marshall but the same player was guilty of a bad miss after the break when his header failed to find the target.

Jarrod Bowen had Hull's best chances to break the deadlock, heading wide at the far post in the first half before shooting into the side netting after the break.

Hull threatened first in the second minute but Chris Martin's header was straight at Tim Krul.

Timm Klose was forced to head away when Kamil Grosicki crossed from the left. Twice Tommy Elphick showed his experience to thwart Norwich attacks with a timely interception, the second after 25 minutes when he stopped the dangerous Trybull from reaching a flicked ball into the area.

Bowen headed narrowly wide as he dived at the far post to meet a Grosicki cross which had evaded the Norwich defence with under 15 minutes of the half remaining.

Krul was in action again, forced to punch clear a Grosicki cross and Norwich finally got a shot on target as they broke from the same move and Alex Tettey saw his long-range effort beaten away by Marshall.

Trybull then forced Marshall to pull off a fine save to send the ball just wide of the far post as the visitors again showed some intricate passing to work their way into the area eight minutes before the break.

Onel Hernandez's shot was deflected wide as the visitors continued to ramp up the pressure in search of the opening goal.

Jackson Irvine was penalised for a pull back on Tettey on the edge of the Hull area but Emiliano Buendia curled his free-kick straight into the hands of Marshall as the game reached half-time goalless.

Irvine shot straight at Krul after running on to Bowen's pass and Grosicki also fired at the goalkeeper as Hull began the second half like they had the first, on the front foot.

The home side nearly made the most of Irvine's counter-attack and cross to the far post from which Bowen fired off target and then Markus Henriksen shot over the bar for the Tigers.

Trybull should have opened the scoring after 69 minutes but he headed off target when Max Aarons' cross from the right picked him out.

But despite plenty of late pressure, the visitors could not break down a home defence that came up with a number of important blocks.

The managers

Nigel Adkins: "Credit to the players and staff at the football club. They have worked very hard. We played the league leaders who are on a good run. We kept a clean sheet.

"Credit to the supporters who came out in the driving rain. The players have given them something to get behind. For me it's a good point, we will take the point and the clean sheet against the league leaders. We've played well, we had a good structure about ourselves. The players have acquitted themselves well."

Daniel Farke: "It is what you get sometimes in the Championship. Sometimes the conditions are tough. Then you have to struggle and to fight, to fight against the conditions. You would say we have done enough to win this game, we were the better side and had more possession. Tom Trybull had a good chance to score with the header.

"Sometimes when you don't win a game you have to make sure you don't lose it. We are not arrogant to say we will win every game in this division. It's not too bad. We take the point and we can live with it."