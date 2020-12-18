Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Hull City vs Portsmouth. Sky Bet League One.

KCOM Stadium.

Hull City 0

    Portsmouth 2

    • J Greaves (6th minute own goal)
    • J Magennis (55th minute own goal)

    Hull 0-2 Portsmouth: Jacob Greaves, Josh Magennis own goals punish Tigers

    Report and highlights from the Sky Bet League One clash between Hull and Portsmouth

    Friday 18 December 2020 19:51, UK

    Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Hull City and Portsmouth.

    Portsmouth replaced Hull at the top of Sky Bet League One with a 2-0 victory at the KCOM Stadium.

    Own goals from Jacob Greaves and Josh Magennis were the defining moments of a scruffy encounter which extended Pompey's unbeaten league run to four.

    Greaves was firstly out of position from Cameron Pring's sixth-minute corner and tamely went to ground under pressure from Sean Raggett.

    Raggett appeared to have volleyed Pompey into the lead, but the final touch was adjudged to have come off Greaves' head and skewed into the right corner.

    Portsmouth moved top of League One after a 2-0 win over Hull at the KCOM Stadium
    Image: Portsmouth moved top of League One after a 2-0 win over Hull at the KCOM Stadium

    Hull had plenty of possession thereafter but rarely looked like scoring against a well-organised Portsmouth backline.

    The visitors were hardly potent inside the final third - they did not have a shot on target all game - yet extended their advantage after 55 minutes.

    Ronan Curtis' free-kick from the left was glanced on by Raggett towards a dangerous area in which a panicked Magennis deflected the ball into the net.

    Magennis hit the crossbar at the right end with a header after 86 minutes, but that was as good as it got for Hull.

