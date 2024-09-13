Hull City 0-2 Sheffield United: Gustavo Hamer scores as unbeaten Blades ease to victory in Championship

Sheffield United maintained their unbeaten start to the Championship season as they cruised to a 2-0 win at Hull City.

Gustavo Hamer set them on their way to victory at the MKM Stadium, while substitute Sam McCallum doubled their lead after the break.

It was a third win in five for the Blades, who would have moved into the top two with the result were it not for the two-point deduction to their name as well. They are instead three points off leaders Sunderland ahead of the rest of the weekend's action.

For Hull, it was a fifth game under Tim Walter without a win. They are still yet to lead a match in the Championship this season.

Clinical counters the difference at the MKM

Hull had most of the ball but it was Sheffield United who always looked a threat, particularly on the counter-attack.

And the goal almost inevitably came about after 15 minutes as debutant Mohamed Belloumi gave the ball away to the pressing Callum O'Hare, who then raced forward 50 yards before playing it out to Hamer, who took a touch into the box and drove one into the bottom corner.

Walter made two changes at the break to try and improve his Hull side, throwing on Liam Millar and Cody Drameh. But it was the Sheffield United changes midway through the half that made the real difference.

A triple change from Chris Wilder led to the second with all three of his introductions involved. Rhian Brewster's touch started the move that was finished by Andre Brooks steering the ball into McCallum, who fizzed one into the net. Just like the opener, it sprang from a Hull City corner.

The managers

Hull's Tim Walter:

"To be honest it was our best game. We made stupid mistakes for sure, but that's life. I'm not angry about it, I'm proud of them because of how we performed.

"At the end we have to play a better finishing pass. We created good situations, then we have to be more courageous in those situations. I'm proud of my boys, but we made easy mistakes and that's why we lost."

Sheffield United's Chris Wilder:

"It was a bit of an arm wrestle. It wasn't how we would have liked to have palyed, but sometimes you've got to grind it out.

"It's a young team, it's a new team, and we've got to find different ways to win. First half it became a bit of a game of basketball, which we didn't enjoy. We were two-on-two and three-on-one at times, and we had to put them to bed.

"It wasn't an ideal performance and we looked a bit leggy. We have to be better than that and we know that, but it's the Championship and we're all here for the three points however you get them."