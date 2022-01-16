Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Hull City vs Stoke City. Sky Bet Championship.

MKM StadiumAttendance11,067.

Hull City 0

    Stoke City 2

    • J Brown (22nd minute)
    • T Ince (50th minute)

    second_half_end icon

    Second Half ends, Hull City 0, Stoke City 2.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by George Honeyman (Hull City).

    free_kick_won icon

    Sam Clucas (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Lewis Baker (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. George Moncur (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Hand ball by George Honeyman (Hull City).

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Stoke City. Tyrese Campbell replaces Jacob Brown.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Hand ball by Tom Eaves (Hull City).

    yellow_card icon

    Alfie Doughty (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    George Honeyman (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Alfie Doughty (Stoke City).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Phil Jagielka (Stoke City) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sam Clucas with a cross following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Sean McLoughlin.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Tom Ince (Stoke City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jacob Brown.

    corner icon

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Alfie Doughty.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Richard Smallwood (Hull City).

    free_kick_won icon

    Lewis Baker (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Randell Williams (Hull City).

    free_kick_won icon

    Sam Clucas (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Randell Williams (Hull City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by George Honeyman with a cross.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Lewis Baker (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Jacob Brown (Stoke City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Stoke City. Lewis Baker replaces D'Margio Wright-Phillips.

    yellow_card icon

    Richard Smallwood (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Richard Smallwood (Hull City).

    free_kick_won icon

    D'Margio Wright-Phillips (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. James Chester (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sam Clucas with a cross following a corner.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Stoke City. Alfie Doughty replaces Josh Tymon because of an injury.

    corner icon

    Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Nathan Baxter.

    yellow_card icon

    Di'Shon Bernard (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Di'Shon Bernard (Hull City).

    free_kick_won icon

    Josh Tymon (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    corner icon

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Phil Jagielka.

    free_kick_won icon

    George Honeyman (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Joe Allen (Stoke City).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jacob Greaves (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by D'Margio Wright-Phillips (Stoke City).

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Hull City. Randell Williams replaces Tyler Smith.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Hull City. Richard Smallwood replaces Tom Huddlestone.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. D'Margio Wright-Phillips (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Stoke City).

    free_kick_won icon

    Tyler Smith (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by D'Margio Wright-Phillips (Stoke City).

    free_kick_won icon

    Nathan Baxter (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. D'Margio Wright-Phillips (Stoke City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tommy Smith with a through ball.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jacob Greaves (Hull City).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jacob Brown (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    goal icon

    Goal! Hull City 0, Stoke City 2. Tom Ince (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Clucas.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Tom Eaves (Hull City).

    free_kick_won icon

    Phil Jagielka (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Tom Ince (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sam Clucas.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Josh Tymon (Stoke City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jacob Brown.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Sam Clucas (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Ince.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Hull City. George Moncur replaces Greg Docherty.

    start icon

    Second Half begins Hull City 0, Stoke City 1.

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Hull City 0, Stoke City 1.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Tom Huddlestone (Hull City).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jacob Brown (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    corner icon

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Tom Eaves (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by George Honeyman with a cross.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Tom Ince (Stoke City).

    free_kick_won icon

    Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    offside icon

    Offside, Stoke City. Taylor Harwood-Bellis tries a through ball, but Jacob Brown is caught offside.

    corner icon

    Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Nathan Baxter.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Phil Jagielka (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Allen.

    corner icon

    Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Sean McLoughlin.

    free_kick_won icon

    Jacob Brown (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Di'Shon Bernard (Hull City).

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Tommy Smith (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Clucas.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Sam Clucas (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joe Allen.

    goal icon

    Goal! Hull City 0, Stoke City 1. Jacob Brown (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Clucas with a cross following a fast break.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by James Chester (Stoke City).

    free_kick_won icon

    Tyler Smith (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    offside icon

    Offside, Stoke City. Sam Clucas tries a through ball, but Jacob Brown is caught offside.

    free_kick_won icon

    Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Tom Eaves (Hull City).

    corner icon

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Joe Allen.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Joe Allen (Stoke City).

    free_kick_won icon

    Tyler Smith (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Tom Ince (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tommy Smith.

    yellow_card icon

    Greg Docherty (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    D'Margio Wright-Phillips (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Greg Docherty (Hull City).

    free_kick_won icon

    Tommy Smith (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Tom Eaves (Hull City).

    corner icon

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Sam Clucas.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by James Chester (Stoke City).

    free_kick_won icon

    Tyler Smith (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Joe Allen (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by George Honeyman (Hull City).

    free_kick_won icon

    Tommy Smith (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Tyler Smith (Hull City).

    offside icon

    Offside, Hull City. Tom Eaves tries a through ball, but George Honeyman is caught offside.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Tom Eaves (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by George Honeyman with a cross.

    corner icon

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Tom Ince (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sam Clucas with a cross following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Sean McLoughlin.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Jacob Brown (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Jacob Brown (Stoke City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tommy Smith with a through ball.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Greg Docherty (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

    free_kick_won icon

    D'Margio Wright-Phillips (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jacob Greaves (Hull City).

    free_kick_won icon

    Tom Eaves (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Stoke City).

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Josh Tymon (Stoke City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.