90'+5' Second Half ends, Hull City 0, Stoke City 2.

90'+3' Foul by George Honeyman (Hull City).

90'+3' Sam Clucas (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

90'+2' Attempt saved. Lewis Baker (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

90' Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

88' Attempt missed. George Moncur (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

84' Hand ball by George Honeyman (Hull City).

82' Substitution, Stoke City. Tyrese Campbell replaces Jacob Brown.

82' Hand ball by Tom Eaves (Hull City).

81' Alfie Doughty (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

81' George Honeyman (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

81' Foul by Alfie Doughty (Stoke City).

80' Attempt missed. Phil Jagielka (Stoke City) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

80' Attempt missed. Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sam Clucas with a cross following a corner.

79' Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Sean McLoughlin.

79' Attempt blocked. Tom Ince (Stoke City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jacob Brown.

78' Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Alfie Doughty.

77' Foul by Richard Smallwood (Hull City).

77' Lewis Baker (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

76' Foul by Randell Williams (Hull City).

76' Sam Clucas (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

76' Attempt blocked. Randell Williams (Hull City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by George Honeyman with a cross.

75' Attempt saved. Lewis Baker (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

73' Attempt saved. Jacob Brown (Stoke City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

72' Substitution, Stoke City. Lewis Baker replaces D'Margio Wright-Phillips.

70' Richard Smallwood (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

70' Foul by Richard Smallwood (Hull City).

70' D'Margio Wright-Phillips (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

70' Attempt missed. James Chester (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sam Clucas with a cross following a corner.

69' Substitution, Stoke City. Alfie Doughty replaces Josh Tymon because of an injury.

69' Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Nathan Baxter.

64' Di'Shon Bernard (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

64' Foul by Di'Shon Bernard (Hull City).

64' Josh Tymon (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

62' Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Phil Jagielka.

61' George Honeyman (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

61' Foul by Joe Allen (Stoke City).

60' Jacob Greaves (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

60' Foul by D'Margio Wright-Phillips (Stoke City).

58' Substitution, Hull City. Randell Williams replaces Tyler Smith.

58' Substitution, Hull City. Richard Smallwood replaces Tom Huddlestone.

57' Attempt missed. D'Margio Wright-Phillips (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

55' Foul by Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Stoke City).

55' Tyler Smith (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

55' Foul by D'Margio Wright-Phillips (Stoke City).

55' Nathan Baxter (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

55' Attempt saved. D'Margio Wright-Phillips (Stoke City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tommy Smith with a through ball.

52' Foul by Jacob Greaves (Hull City).

52' Jacob Brown (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

50' Goal! Hull City 0, Stoke City 2. Tom Ince (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Clucas.

49' Foul by Tom Eaves (Hull City).

49' Phil Jagielka (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

49' Attempt missed. Tom Ince (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sam Clucas.

47' Attempt blocked. Josh Tymon (Stoke City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jacob Brown.

46' Attempt blocked. Sam Clucas (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Ince.

45' Substitution, Hull City. George Moncur replaces Greg Docherty.

Second Half begins Hull City 0, Stoke City 1.

45'+1' First Half ends, Hull City 0, Stoke City 1.

45'+1' Foul by Tom Huddlestone (Hull City).

45'+1' Jacob Brown (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

37' Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

34' Attempt saved. Tom Eaves (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by George Honeyman with a cross.

33' Foul by Tom Ince (Stoke City).

33' Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

32' Offside, Stoke City. Taylor Harwood-Bellis tries a through ball, but Jacob Brown is caught offside.

31' Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Nathan Baxter.

31' Attempt saved. Phil Jagielka (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Allen.

30' Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Sean McLoughlin.

29' Jacob Brown (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

29' Foul by Di'Shon Bernard (Hull City).

29' Attempt blocked. Tommy Smith (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Clucas.

27' Attempt missed. Sam Clucas (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joe Allen.

22' Goal! Hull City 0, Stoke City 1. Jacob Brown (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Clucas with a cross following a fast break.

21' Foul by James Chester (Stoke City).

21' Tyler Smith (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20' Offside, Stoke City. Sam Clucas tries a through ball, but Jacob Brown is caught offside.

20' Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20' Foul by Tom Eaves (Hull City).

19' Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Joe Allen.

18' Foul by Joe Allen (Stoke City).

18' Tyler Smith (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

18' Attempt blocked. Tom Ince (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tommy Smith.

17' Greg Docherty (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

17' D'Margio Wright-Phillips (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

17' Foul by Greg Docherty (Hull City).

17' Tommy Smith (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

17' Foul by Tom Eaves (Hull City).

16' Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Sam Clucas.

15' Foul by James Chester (Stoke City).

15' Tyler Smith (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15' Joe Allen (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15' Foul by George Honeyman (Hull City).

15' Tommy Smith (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15' Foul by Tyler Smith (Hull City).

13' Offside, Hull City. Tom Eaves tries a through ball, but George Honeyman is caught offside.

13' Attempt blocked. Tom Eaves (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by George Honeyman with a cross.

12' Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

11' Attempt missed. Tom Ince (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sam Clucas with a cross following a corner.

10' Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Sean McLoughlin.

10' Attempt blocked. Jacob Brown (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

10' Attempt saved. Jacob Brown (Stoke City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tommy Smith with a through ball.

9' Attempt missed. Greg Docherty (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

7' D'Margio Wright-Phillips (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

7' Foul by Jacob Greaves (Hull City).

5' Tom Eaves (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5' Foul by Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Stoke City).

3' Attempt saved. Josh Tymon (Stoke City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

First Half begins.