Inter Milan vs Arsenal; UEFA Champions League
Giuseppe Meazza.
Inter Milan 1
- P Sucic (18th minute)
Arsenal 3
- G Jesus (10th minute, 31st minute)
- V Gyokeres (84th minute)
Inter Milan 1-3 Arsenal: Gabriel Jesus and Viktor Gyokeres give Mikel Arteta selection headache as Gunners win again in Europe
Report as Arsenal beat Inter Milan 3-1 at San Siro in the Champions League; Gabriel Jesus scored twice to hand the Gunners victory; Arsenal guarantee place in round of 16 after securing top-eight finish; watch Arsenal vs Man Utd live on Sky on Sunday - kick-off 4.30pm
Tuesday 20 January 2026 22:16, UK
Arsenal celebrated their qualification to the Champions League last 16 in style as they beat Inter Milan courtesy of Gabriel Jesus and Viktor Gyokeres.
The Gunners had already received confirmation of their place in the top eight of the league phase after Manchester City's shock defeat to Bodo/Glimt earlier in the day.
However, Jesus' heroics continued the Gunners' perfect record in Europe this season while also building momentum ahead of Sunday's clash with Manchester United, a game in which Jesus has now firmly put himself in contention to start over Gyokeres before the Swede reinstated his credentials with a late strike.
- Live Champions League table
Mikel Arteta made seven changes to his starting XI with the visit of Michael Carrick's side at the weekend on the horizon, although there were starts for multiple key names including William Saliba, Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka.
Team news
Mikel Arteta left out seven players from the team that drew 0-0 to Nottingham Forest: Ben White, Gabriel, Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyokeres, Gabriel Martinelli all dropped out of the XI.
It was Jesus though who stole the show, grabbing the initiative to give his side an early lead as he latched onto the end of Jurrien Timber's deflected effort and poked the ball past Yann Sommer - his first Champions League goal since April 2024.
Inter levelled soon after as the visitors failed to clear their lines, allowing Petar Sucic to fire into the top corner from all of 20 yards.
It wouldn't be an Arsenal game without a goal from a set-piece, which came just after half an hour, as Leandro Trossard was able to head the ball back across the penalty area from a corner, giving Jesus the simple task of tapping home from close range.
Inter continued to cause Arsenal problems on the break, perhaps a positive for Carrick and United who looked so deadly on the counter-attack against Manchester City, but were unable to break the Gunners down for a second time on the night.
The hosts would eventually be punished as substitute Gyokeres combined with Saka before finding the top corner in what was the perfect response to Jesus' efforts.
That, and the decision surrounding whether to keep Jesus in the side is an issue for another day for Arteta, as his side made sure of a top-two finish in the league phase with a win, while Inter find themselves hanging onto a top eight place by the barest of margins.
Player ratings:
Inter Milan: Sommer (5) Akanji (5), Acerbi (6), Bastoni (5), Luis Henrique (7), Barella (5), Zielinski (6), Sucic (7), Dimarco (5), Lautaro Martínez (6), Thuram (6).
Subs: Frattesi (5), Esposito (6), Diouf (N/A), Bonny (N/A).
Arsenal: Raya (7), Timber (7), Saliba (7), Mosquera (6), Lewis-Skelly (6), Zubimendi (6), Merino (7), Eze (5), Saka (7), Trossard (7), Jesus (8)
Subs: White (6), Rice (6), Gabriel (6), Gyokeres (7), Martinelli (6).
Player of the Match: Gabriel Jesus
More to follow...