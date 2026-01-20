 Skip to content

Inter Milan vs Arsenal; UEFA Champions League

Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Inter Milan vs Arsenal. UEFA Champions League.

Giuseppe Meazza.

Inter Milan 1

  • P Sucic (18th minute)

Arsenal 3

  • G Jesus (10th minute, 31st minute)
  • V Gyokeres (84th minute)

Latest UEFA Champions League Odds

Inter Milan 1-3 Arsenal: Gabriel Jesus and Viktor Gyokeres give Mikel Arteta selection headache as Gunners win again in Europe

Report as Arsenal beat Inter Milan 3-1 at San Siro in the Champions League; Gabriel Jesus scored twice to hand the Gunners victory; Arsenal guarantee place in round of 16 after securing top-eight finish; watch Arsenal vs Man Utd live on Sky on Sunday - kick-off 4.30pm

Callum Bishop

Football Journalist

Tuesday 20 January 2026 22:16, UK

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus' double was enough for Arsenal to maintain their perfect record in the Champions League
Image: Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus' double was enough for Arsenal to maintain their perfect record in the Champions League

Arsenal celebrated their qualification to the Champions League last 16 in style as they beat Inter Milan courtesy of Gabriel Jesus and Viktor Gyokeres.

The Gunners had already received confirmation of their place in the top eight of the league phase after Manchester City's shock defeat to Bodo/Glimt earlier in the day.

However, Jesus' heroics continued the Gunners' perfect record in Europe this season while also building momentum ahead of Sunday's clash with Manchester United, a game in which Jesus has now firmly put himself in contention to start over Gyokeres before the Swede reinstated his credentials with a late strike.

Mikel Arteta made seven changes to his starting XI with the visit of Michael Carrick's side at the weekend on the horizon, although there were starts for multiple key names including William Saliba, Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka.

Team news

Mikel Arteta left out seven players from the team that drew 0-0 to Nottingham Forest: Ben White, Gabriel, Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyokeres, Gabriel Martinelli all dropped out of the XI.

It was Jesus though who stole the show, grabbing the initiative to give his side an early lead as he latched onto the end of Jurrien Timber's deflected effort and poked the ball past Yann Sommer - his first Champions League goal since April 2024.

Gabriel Jesus' double may be enough for him to earn a start against Manchester United on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.
Image: Gabriel Jesus' double may be enough for him to earn a start against Manchester United on Sunday, live on Sky Sports

Inter levelled soon after as the visitors failed to clear their lines, allowing Petar Sucic to fire into the top corner from all of 20 yards.

Inter Milan's Petar Sucic, left, scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Inter Milan and Arsenal in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Image: Petar Sucic levelled for Inter against Arsenal with a well-taken strike

It wouldn't be an Arsenal game without a goal from a set-piece, which came just after half an hour, as Leandro Trossard was able to head the ball back across the penalty area from a corner, giving Jesus the simple task of tapping home from close range.

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Inter Milan and Arsenal in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Image: Gabriel Jesus is congratulated by his team-mates after scoring his side's second goal against Inter

Inter continued to cause Arsenal problems on the break, perhaps a positive for Carrick and United who looked so deadly on the counter-attack against Manchester City, but were unable to break the Gunners down for a second time on the night.

Arsenal
Manchester United

Sunday 25th January 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

The hosts would eventually be punished as substitute Gyokeres combined with Saka before finding the top corner in what was the perfect response to Jesus' efforts.

Viktor Gyokeres came off the bench to score Arsenal's third goal against Inter Milan.
Image: Viktor Gyokeres came off the bench to score Arsenal's third goal against Inter Milan

That, and the decision surrounding whether to keep Jesus in the side is an issue for another day for Arteta, as his side made sure of a top-two finish in the league phase with a win, while Inter find themselves hanging onto a top eight place by the barest of margins.

Player ratings:

Inter Milan: Sommer (5) Akanji (5), Acerbi (6), Bastoni (5), Luis Henrique (7), Barella (5), Zielinski (6), Sucic (7), Dimarco (5), Lautaro Martínez (6), Thuram (6).

Subs: Frattesi (5), Esposito (6), Diouf (N/A), Bonny (N/A).

Arsenal: Raya (7), Timber (7), Saliba (7), Mosquera (6), Lewis-Skelly (6), Zubimendi (6), Merino (7), Eze (5), Saka (7), Trossard (7), Jesus (8)

Subs: White (6), Rice (6), Gabriel (6), Gyokeres (7), Martinelli (6).

Player of the Match: Gabriel Jesus

Story of the match in stats...

What's coming up for Arsenal?

