Inter Milan 0-1 Liverpool: VAR controversy at the San Siro as Arne Slot's embattled side climb into top eight

A VAR-plagued evening at the San Siro eventually fell the way of Liverpool as Arne Slot's men delivered a much-needed win over Inter Milan in the Champions League.

The much-maligned Ibrahima Konate thought he had silenced his critics as he nodded home from close range in the first half, only for his effort to be ruled out for handball after a lengthy VAR check.

Having initially suffered at its hands, Liverpool would eventually benefit from VAR as the visitors were handed a penalty on review as Florian Wirtz went down in the Inter area, with Dominik Szoboszlai smashing home the resulting 88th-minute spot kick.

The three points not only gives Slot a much needed reprieve from the noise surrounding him in a week where he has been engulfed in a public falling out with Mohamed Salah, but they have also strengthened his side's position in Europe as they seek qualification to the knockout rounds, with Liverpool climbing into the top eight in the league phase.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Clinton Morrison's gives his views on Liverpool's victory over Inter Milan in the Champions League.

Team news Liverpool were without Mohamed Salah after he was left out of the travelling squad for the trip to the San Siro. Arne Slot opted to start both Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak for just the second time this season, the first being the 5-1 win over Frankfurt

Much of the talk before the game centred around the absence of Salah, who was left out of the travelling squad after claiming to have been "thrown under the bus" during the Reds' recent poor run of form.

The embattled Slot was forced to make a change without the Egyptian in his squad, with a self-perceived lack of wingers forcing him to start both Ekitike and Alexander Isak up top.

Image: Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike controls the ball next to Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram

It was the visitors though who looked the more positive against last season's Champions League finalists. The pressure seemed to have paid off as Konate finished from close range from a scrappy corner.

Image: Ibrahima Konate saw his first-half goal ruled out for a handball on Hugo Ekitike

Ekitike had risen above Alessandro Bastoni, but the contact with his initial header saw the ball drop down onto his arm before Konate reacted quickest to beat Yann Sommer to the ball and score.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

However, after a five-minute VAR review, referee Felix Zwayer chalked the goal off as a result of the deflection off Ekitike's arm.

The game lacked any real quality from that point on, with Lautaro Martinez and Conor Bradley coming closest for either side.

The deadlock would eventually be broken though, as VAR had its say again.

Substitute Wirtz seemed to go down softly after a pull of the shirt by Bastoni, with play initially being waved on.

Zwayer would again overturn his original decision, allowing Szoboszlai to convert from 12 yards to the relief of the traveling Liverpool support.

Image: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot against Inter Milan

The result means that Liverpool climb up to eighth in the Champions League league phase, level on points with Inter who sit fifth after six games.

Slot questions if Salah understands mistake

Image: Arne Slot questioned whether Mohamed Salah knows whether or not he has made a mistake with his recent comments

Speaking to Amazon Prime post-match, Arne Slot was quick to try and shift the focus on his players, but when probed on whether he could reconcile with the ousted Salah, questioned whether the player understood if he had made a mistake.

"Of course there's a lot of things being said, and I think that always affects a team a little bit as well," Slot said.

"If you've been in the dressing room you know it's about a player with the manager or with the club, but that normally affects players a bit as well, especially because he's so good and so influential.

"It's never nice to see something like this happen to one of your team-mates.

"All the focus should be on that tonight. I can fully understand if I go on Friday into the press conference that all questions are about Mo, but I think these players deserve it that now we speak about them.

"Everyone makes mistakes in life, so the first thing should be: does the player think he's made a mistake as well?

"Then the next question is, should the initiative come from me or from him? Now, that's another question to answer. But as I said, the focus for tonight should be about, for example, Virgil, because the fans are singing for him."

Van Dijk: Outside noise doesn't change our focus

Image: Virgil van Dijk admitted there is a case of urgency in resolving Mo Salah's future at Liverpool.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk speaking with Amazon Prime:

"There's obviously so much noise from the outside world, which is absolutely normal, especially if you don't perform, especially under the circumstances, then it's absolutely deserved.

"It's down to us to perform on the pitch, because that's the only thing we can control. We want to improve, we want to be consistent, we want to win games.

"It's difficult, but it's a collectively difficult situation that we're all in. Obviously, between Mo and the club, things are going on. There are consequences, he's not here today to help us try to get the three points. That's the reality, but I don't think anything changes in terms of our focus, our determination to get results for the football club.

"I don't think I'm the one to speak about if someone has to apologise for anything. I think it's him airing his feelings over the last couple of days, and that's something that the club has to deal with.

"The reality also is that Mo is going to Africa on the weekend. That is also true. There's an urgency. So you don't have a lot of time. The thing is, I've known Mo for such a long time. We are good friends, we've been through highs and lows. He's been a big part of the success I've had at the club in my football career. I've been a big part of his success."

Robertson: I want to continue playing with Salah

Image: Andy Robertson admitted he wants to continue playing with Mohamed Salah

Liverpool's Andy Robertson speaking with Amazon Prime:

"The handball, for me, if it takes seven or eight minutes to come to a decision, you have to stick with the on-field decision.

"If it takes that long for the VAR to make a decision you have to stick to what the decision is. The penalty looked soft but anywhere else on the pitch it gets given."

On Mohamed Salah:

"It's a tough situation. For me, he's one of the greatest players to play for this club. He has been unbelievable for us. I signed the same window as him and we've been through so many highs and lows.

"Whatever happens, happens internally. We're all together in the changing room, and you could see that today.

"I love playing with Mo Salah and I hope to continue playing with him."

Sherwood: Salah bang out of order; Slot not his babysitter

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tim Sherwood feels Mo Salah was 'bang out of order' following the comments he made after Liverpool's 3-3 draw with Leeds

Sky Sports' Tim Sherwood didn't hold back on his assessment of Salah's conduct, describing his comments as 'bang out of order' pre-match.

"Let's have it right, he is one of the best imports we've ever had in the Premier League," Sherwood said.

"But, when he comes out and does things like this, it's unsavoury. I don't like it.

"The club is in turmoil, he would know that. The last thing they need is to put this on top of it. If you're a manager you're entitled to do whatever you want regarding players and team selection.

"Unless there's something going on in the background. If it is purely that Arne Slot has left him out for three games and he has thrown his toys out of the pram, then he is bang out of order.

"He's unfortunate that they have strengthened in forward positions. They have a few options if they want to leave Mo Salah out and he's not been playing well.

"For some reason, he feels he is entitled to play every time he's fit to play. That's not the case. The manager is not their to be Mo Salah's babysitter. He's there to be his manager."

Story of the match in stats...

What's coming up for Liverpool?