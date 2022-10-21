 Skip to content
This is a live match.

Ipswich Town vs Derby County. Sky Bet League One.

Portman Road.

Ipswich Town 0

    Derby County 0

      first_half_end icon

      First Half ends, Ipswich Town 0, Derby County 0.

      corner icon

      Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Curtis Davies.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Lee Evans (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Wes Burns.

      free_kick_won icon

      Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by William Osula (Derby County).

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Tyreece John-Jules (Ipswich Town).

      free_kick_won icon

      Curtis Davies (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Wes Burns (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Lewis Dobbin (Derby County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Barkhuizen.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Lee Evans (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

      free_kick_won icon

      Tyreece John-Jules (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Eiran Cashin (Derby County).

      free_kick_won icon

      Luke Woolfenden (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Curtis Davies (Derby County).

      corner icon

      Corner, Derby County. Conceded by George Edmundson.

      corner icon

      Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Tom Barkhuizen.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Leif Davis (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lee Evans with a cross following a corner.

      corner icon

      Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Tom Barkhuizen.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Leif Davis (Ipswich Town) header from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wes Burns with a cross.

      free_kick_won icon

      Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Derby County).

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Wes Burns (Ipswich Town).

      free_kick_won icon

      Korey Smith (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Leif Davis (Ipswich Town).

      free_kick_won icon

      Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      corner icon

      Corner, Derby County. Conceded by George Edmundson.

      free_kick_won icon

      Tyreece John-Jules (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Curtis Davies (Derby County).

      yellow_card icon

      James Chester (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by James Chester (Derby County).

      free_kick_won icon

      Tyreece John-Jules (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Tyreece John-Jules (Ipswich Town).

      free_kick_won icon

      Korey Smith (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_won icon

      Tyreece John-Jules (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Korey Smith (Derby County).

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Tom Barkhuizen (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

      offside icon

      Offside, Ipswich Town. Sam Morsy tries a through ball, but Kayden Jackson is caught offside.

      corner icon

      Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

      yellow_card icon

      Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town).

      free_kick_won icon

      Lewis Dobbin (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. George Edmundson (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Walton with a cross.

      corner icon

      Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Curtis Davies.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Tyreece John-Jules (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lee Evans with a cross following a corner.

      corner icon

      Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Eiran Cashin.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by James Chester (Derby County).

      free_kick_won icon

      Tyreece John-Jules (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_won icon

      Lewis Dobbin (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town).

      corner icon

      Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Joe Wildsmith.

      corner icon

      Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Curtis Davies.

      offside icon

      Offside, Ipswich Town. Janoi Donacien tries a through ball, but Wes Burns is caught offside.

      free_kick_won icon

      Korey Smith (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Marcus Harness (Ipswich Town).

      start icon

      First Half begins.

      line_up icon

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.