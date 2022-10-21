45'+4' First Half ends, Ipswich Town 0, Derby County 0.

45'+4' Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Curtis Davies.

45'+3' Attempt missed. Lee Evans (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Wes Burns.

45'+1' Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

45'+1' Foul by William Osula (Derby County).

45' Foul by Tyreece John-Jules (Ipswich Town).

45' Curtis Davies (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

45' Attempt blocked. Wes Burns (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

43' Attempt blocked. Lewis Dobbin (Derby County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Barkhuizen.

42' Attempt blocked. Lee Evans (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

41' Tyreece John-Jules (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

41' Foul by Eiran Cashin (Derby County).

40' Luke Woolfenden (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

40' Foul by Curtis Davies (Derby County).

39' Corner, Derby County. Conceded by George Edmundson.

38' Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Tom Barkhuizen.

38' Attempt blocked. Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

38' Attempt missed. Leif Davis (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lee Evans with a cross following a corner.

37' Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Tom Barkhuizen.

37' Attempt missed. Leif Davis (Ipswich Town) header from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wes Burns with a cross.

33' Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

33' Foul by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Derby County).

33' Foul by Wes Burns (Ipswich Town).

33' Korey Smith (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

31' Foul by Leif Davis (Ipswich Town).

31' Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29' Corner, Derby County. Conceded by George Edmundson.

27' Tyreece John-Jules (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

27' Foul by Curtis Davies (Derby County).

23' James Chester (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

22' Foul by James Chester (Derby County).

22' Tyreece John-Jules (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

21' Foul by Tyreece John-Jules (Ipswich Town).

21' Korey Smith (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

17' Tyreece John-Jules (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

17' Foul by Korey Smith (Derby County).

15' Attempt blocked. Tom Barkhuizen (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

12' Offside, Ipswich Town. Sam Morsy tries a through ball, but Kayden Jackson is caught offside.

12' Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

10' Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

10' Foul by Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town).

10' Lewis Dobbin (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

10' Attempt blocked. George Edmundson (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Walton with a cross.

9' Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Curtis Davies.

9' Attempt missed. Tyreece John-Jules (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lee Evans with a cross following a corner.

9' Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Eiran Cashin.

7' Foul by James Chester (Derby County).

7' Tyreece John-Jules (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

6' Lewis Dobbin (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

6' Foul by Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town).

6' Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Joe Wildsmith.

5' Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Curtis Davies.

4' Offside, Ipswich Town. Janoi Donacien tries a through ball, but Wes Burns is caught offside.

1' Korey Smith (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

1' Foul by Marcus Harness (Ipswich Town).

First Half begins.