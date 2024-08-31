Ipswich 1-1 Fulham: Liam Delap strike earns first Premier League point for Kieran McKenna's Ipswich

Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich earned their first Premier League point of the season as they drew 1-1 with Fulham at Portman Road.

The hosts started brightly, disrupting Fulham with their high press and showing real purpose in their attacking play, and Liam Delap opened the scoring in the 15th minute when he received the ball deep in the visitors' half and drove towards the edge of the box before letting fly and finding the top left corner via a touch from Bernd Leno.

Ipswich continued to threaten after the goal, but the game slowly swung in the visitors' favour and Adama Traore netted the equaliser with 31 minutes played. Alex Iwobi released Antonee Robinson down the left-wing, and the fullback's whipped cross made its way to Traore at the back post, who guided it into the bottom of Arijanet Muric's goal.

The second period lacked the intensity of the first as both sides struggled to craft anything clear-cut. Delap continued to impress and forced Leno into a good save as he swivelled and shot inside the Fulham box.

Emile Smith Rowe then came close to scoring in consecutive Premier League games, but a decisive block from Jacob Greaves prevented his 65th-minute effort from finding the net.

Strong defensive play at both ends maintained parity until the final whistle, with Leno reacting sharply to deny Omari Hutchinson in stoppage time.

Kalvin Phillips made his first Premier League start for his new side, while Sander Berge enjoyed his Premier League debut for Fulham after being introduced from the bench.

Player Ratings Ipswich: Muric (7); Tuanzebe (6), Woolfenden (6), Greaves (8), Davis (6); Morsy (5), Phillips (6), Ogbene (6); Szmodics (6), Hutchinson (6), Delap (9)



Subs: Cajuste (5), Clarke (8), Al-Hamadi (5), Chaplin (n/a)



Fulham: Leno (8); Tete (7), Diop (7), Bassey (7), Robinson (8); Pereira (6), Lukic (6), Smith-Rowe (5); Traore (8), Muniz (5), Iwobi (7)



Subs: Berge (5), Jiménez (7), Wilson (n/a), Cairney (n/a), Reed (n/a)



Player of the Match: Liam Delap (Ipswich)

