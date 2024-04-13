Ipswich Town 1-1 Middlesbrough: Tractor Boys go top of Championship despite draw

Ipswich moved a point clear at the top of the Championship after a thrilling 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough at Portman Road.

Town went into the game looking to take advantage after seeing automatic promotion rivals Leicester and Leeds lose to Plymouth and Blackburn respectively.

In a breathless first half the visitors took the lead through a header from Emmanuel Latte Lath but Town struck back 10 minutes later when Massimo Luongo crashed home a corner by Leif Davis.

Ipswich goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky produced two wonderful saves, firstly from Isaiah Jones and then Matt Clarke, to keep the scores level deep into the second period.

Ipswich were on the front foot from the start but Middlesbrough were carving out their own chances and they got their noses in front after 20 minutes when a cross from Leeds loanee Luke Ayling found Ivorian striker Latte Lath, who headed home.

There were strong shouts for handball after Boro defender Clarke blocked a cross from Axel Tuanzebe but referee Sam Allison ruled it out and awarded a corner from which Town equalised as Luongo came rushing in at the far post and fired the ball home via the underside of the bar.

Town almost immediately took the lead when Jeremy Sarmiento was played through by Conor Chaplin and chipped Seny Dieng as he rushed off his line.

It looked like it was going into the net but it clipped a post. Ali Al-Hamadi tried for the rebound with a back-heel flick but it was blocked.

Boro wasted a great chance to take the lead just before half-time when they countered down the left through Sammy Silvera.

Latte Lath's first shot was deflected, with a handball shout from the visitors, before the second went out for a corner from which former Norwich midfielder Jonny Howson headed wide.

A dazzling run by Omari Hutchinson saw him leave Middlesbrough defenders in his wake and as he closed in on goal his shot was deflected over the bar by Danish defender Lukas Engel.

As both teams pushed Hladky had to dive to his right to deny Boro substitute Sam Greenwood after Town skipper Sam Morsy lost possession while at the other end Dieng parried away a shot from Hutchinson.

Hladky produced two wonderful saves to keep the game level. First he stopped Jones from point-blank range and then stretched to palm over a header from Clarke as the game drew to a nail-biting close.

The managers

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna:

"Frustration isn't my feeling at the moment. Maybe it will be tomorrow but at the moment it's pride around the performance.

"I thought it was a brilliant game, I thought the performance was excellent against a good side and I was really proud of how we went about our business really.

"I thought we played brilliant, we played confident, tactically it was a really good battle, we created plenty of chances to win the game and I thought it was a really good performance.

"Over the course of the last two games could we have had an couple of extra points, for sure we could we have lost today, Vaz (Hladky) produces a great save at the end.

"The players have given everything and what's more pleasing for me is the performance and at the end of the season we will get as many points that we get, I don't think they are going to leave an ounce of effort out there.

"I really liked the way we went about our business and at the end of the day we pick up a point from a really good performance and we have a little bit of recovery now and look forward to last week and three great games."

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick:

"It's a tough place to come and you can see they're a really good team, confidence is high and they're in a really good place.

"Their record here is really good so it was always going to be challenging to come here, which makes it probably a decent point in isolation.

"But, for us, we came here to win and we wanted to win, so it's a bit of mixed feelings really overall.

"We know what we needed [as far as play-off hopes were concerned]. It doesn't change what we do for the next game, though.

"We want to finish the season strongly and continue to do the right things. We're on a decent run at the moment and we want to try and keep building on that. The aim is to just try and keep winning football matches really.

"There are a lot of good things again. There are things we need to improve upon and be better at but there are some good things that we can take from it.

"We've been doing that for a number of games now which is pleasing. But we still want to be coming to places like this and winning. We tried to but we just didn't quite pull it off."