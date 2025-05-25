Ipswich 1-3 West Ham: Jarrod Bowen, James Ward Prowse and Mohamed Kudus earn Hammers routine win over Tractor Boys

Jarrod Bowen scored and set up another as West Ham ended their season with a 3-1 win over relegated Ipswich at Portman Road.

With a chip on his shoulder after being omitted from Thomas Tuchel's recent England squad selection for June friendlies, a rampant Bowen assisted James Ward-Prowse's opener before curling home in the second half to cancel out a Nathan Broadhead equaliser.

Mohamed Kudus came off the bench to add a third to seal all three points and ensure a 14th-placed finish in the Premier League.

Although the Hammers picked up what was just their second win in 11 matches, the early opportunity dropped the way of Ipswich. Broadhead's curling effort from the edge of the area was denied heroically by Lukasz Fabianski, who was making his final appearance for the visitors.

Omari Hutchinson's later effort - deemed offside - seemed to be the spark West Ham needed to put Ipswich to the sword as Bowen anticipated a lax back pass from Sam Morsy to intelligently set up Ward-Prowse on the brink of half-time.

Ipswich soon got themselves on level terms when Broadhead skipped past Jean-Clair Todibo to thump in an effort from the edge of the area. But just three minutes later, Bowen pierced any Ipswich momentum with an instant response to score his fourth goal in as many games and his 13th of the season.

Kudus, who replaced Niclas Fullkrug late in the second half, added an impressive curling effort of his own to settle the score and ensure Ipswich ended their brief return to the Premier League with a run of nine without a home win.

Potter: Nice to send supporters away with a win

West Ham boss Graham Potter:

"It was a pleasing performance. For the majority of the game, we were in control. We started the second half well then a goal from nothing, pretty much.

"And then we get back into it with a couple of good goals from Bowen and Kudus. Today, the West Ham supporters were brilliant and it's nice to see them go with a win.

"I thought Bowen was fantastic today, a real bit between his teeth. He was very sharp, he's a difference maker in the final third, great goal but the way he performed today was top level."

McKenna: There was nothing between the teams

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna:

"It was a good game and a game we deserved something from on the balance of play. It's probably one that you can add to a category that we've had this season. We've felt that before, between boxes, we controlled larger spells of the game than them.

"They had their periods as well, but we got into some fantastic positions and didn't manage to execute well enough. If you make a mistake and fail to make a challenge, then they execute fantastically well.

"Jarrod Bowen is great example of that in their first two goals. There was nothing between the teams - if anything, I felt we had the better of it."

