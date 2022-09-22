45'+1' Corner, England U21. Conceded by Fabio Miretti.

45' Offside, Italy U21. Giorgio Scalvini tries a through ball, but Lorenzo Colombo is caught offside.

43' Foul by Giorgio Scalvini (Italy U21).

43' Rhian Brewster (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.

39' Foul by Edoardo Bove (Italy U21).

39' Levi Colwill (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

39' Edoardo Bove (Italy U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

39' Foul by Angel Gomes (England U21).

38' Attempt missed. Nicolò Cambiaghi (Italy U21) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Fabiano Parisi.

37' Foul by Giorgio Scalvini (Italy U21).

37' Rhian Brewster (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

36' Attempt missed. Mattia Viti (Italy U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lorenzo Colombo following a corner.

36' Attempt blocked. Mattia Viti (Italy U21) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolò Rovella with a cross.

35' Corner, Italy U21. Conceded by Ryan Sessegnon.

34' Caleb Okoli (Italy U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

34' Foul by Conor Gallagher (England U21).

33' Foul by Caleb Okoli (Italy U21).

33' Ryan Sessegnon (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

32' Offside, Italy U21. Nicolò Rovella tries a through ball, but Lorenzo Colombo is caught offside.

31' Caleb Okoli (Italy U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

31' Foul by Rhian Brewster (England U21).

31' Foul by Edoardo Bove (Italy U21).

31' Angel Gomes (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

29' Nicolò Rovella (Italy U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

29' Foul by Nicolò Rovella (Italy U21).

29' Cole Palmer (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

28' Substitution, Italy U21. Lorenzo Colombo replaces Pietro Pellegri because of an injury.

26' Foul by Giorgio Scalvini (Italy U21).

26' Rhian Brewster (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

25' Edoardo Bove (Italy U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

25' Foul by Charlie Cresswell (England U21).

23' Attempt missed. Nicolò Cambiaghi (Italy U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

23' Attempt saved. Pietro Pellegri (Italy U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Giorgio Scalvini with a headed pass.

22' Nicolò Cambiaghi (Italy U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

22' Foul by Levi Colwill (England U21).

19' Attempt blocked. Rhian Brewster (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Sessegnon.

18' Foul by Ryan Sessegnon (England U21).

18' Andrea Cambiaso (Italy U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

17' Angel Gomes (England U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

17' Foul by Angel Gomes (England U21).

17' Nicolò Rovella (Italy U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15' Attempt blocked. Conor Gallagher (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

14' Rhian Brewster (England U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

14' Attempt missed. Andrea Cambiaso (Italy U21) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Fabiano Parisi with a cross.

13' Mattia Viti (Italy U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

13' Foul by Rhian Brewster (England U21).

12' Edoardo Bove (Italy U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

12' Foul by Levi Colwill (England U21).

9' Edoardo Bove (Italy U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

9' Foul by Angel Gomes (England U21).

5' Goal! Italy U21 0, England U21 2. Rhian Brewster (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Angel Gomes with a through ball.

5' Mattia Viti (Italy U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.

5' Foul by Djed Spence (England U21).

3' Goal! Italy U21 0, England U21 1. Rhian Brewster (England U21) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

2' Penalty conceded by Edoardo Bove (Italy U21) after a foul in the penalty area.

2' Penalty England U21. Conor Gallagher draws a foul in the penalty area.

1' Attempt blocked. Cole Palmer (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver Skipp.

First Half begins.