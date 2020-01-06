Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo scores Juventus hat-trick as Zlatan Ibrahimovic makes second AC Milan debut

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick as Juventus beat Cagliari 4-0

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first Serie A hat-trick to lead champions Juventus to a 4-0 win at home to Cagliari on Monday, taking his tally to eight goals in his last five league games.

The Portuguese pounced on a mistake in the Cagliari defence to break the deadlock four minutes after half-time before adding the second from a penalty as he scored for the fifth league game in the row.

After setting up Gonzalo Higuain for the third in the 81st minute, he completed the rout by finishing off a counter-attack one minute later.

The win left Juventus top of Serie A with 45 points from 18 games, at least until Inter Milan, who are three points behind, visit Napoli in the evening match. Ronaldo took his tally this season to 15 goals, including 13 in Serie A.

Meanwhile, Zlatan Ibrahimovic's return failed to inspire AC Milan as the fallen giants were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Sampdoria in Serie A on Monday, failing to score for the third league game in a row.

The charismatic 38-year-old Swede was brought on to a rousing reception from the San Siro crowd in the 55th minute but Milan could still not find a way past their lowly opponents.

In his previous stint at the club, Ibrahimovic helped Milan win Serie A in 2010 11, their last major trophy. He left for Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the following season.

Milan also drew their previous home game 0-0, against Sassuolo, and their result on Monday - a public holiday in Italy - left them a miserable 12th in the Serie A standings, below Hellas Verona on goal difference.

In between, Milan were thrashed 5-0 by Atalanta, who on Monday beat Parma by the same scoreline with Josip Ilicic scoring twice to close in on the top four.