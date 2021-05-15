Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Juventus vs Inter Milan. Italian Serie A.

Juventus Stadium.

Juventus 3

  • C Ronaldo (24th minute)
  • J Cuadrado (48th minute, 88th minute pen)
  • R Bentancur (sent off 55th minute)

Inter Milan 2

  • R Lukaku (35th minute pen)
  • G Chiellini (83rd minute own goal)
  • M Brozovic (sent off 92nd minute)

full_time icon

Match ends, Juventus 3, Inter Milan 2.

second_half_end icon

Second Half ends, Juventus 3, Inter Milan 2.

corner icon

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Juan Cuadrado.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).

free_kick_won icon

Danilo (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

second_yellow_card icon

Second yellow card to Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) for a bad foul.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).

free_kick_won icon

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stefan de Vrij.

yellow_card icon

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

free_kick_won icon

Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).

corner icon

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Juan Cuadrado.

yellow_card icon

Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card.

penalty_goal icon

Goal! Juventus 3, Inter Milan 2. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

penalty_lost icon

Penalty conceded by Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) after a foul in the penalty area.

penalty_won icon

Penalty Juventus. Juan Cuadrado draws a foul in the penalty area.

yellow_card icon

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.

own_goal icon

Own Goal by Giorgio Chiellini, Juventus. Juventus 2, Inter Milan 2.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross.

substitution icon

Substitution, Inter Milan. Matías Vecino replaces Alessandro Bastoni.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan).

free_kick_won icon

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Álvaro Morata (Juventus) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

yellow_card icon

Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan).

free_kick_won icon

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lautaro Martínez.

yellow_card icon

Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).

free_kick_won icon

Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

substitution icon

Substitution, Inter Milan. Stefano Sensi replaces Christian Eriksen.

substitution icon

Substitution, Juventus. Merih Demiral replaces Federico Chiesa.

substitution icon

Substitution, Juventus. Álvaro Morata replaces Cristiano Ronaldo.

free_kick_lost icon

Hand ball by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan).

free_kick_won icon

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_won icon

Christian Eriksen (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus).

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).

free_kick_won icon

Danilo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).

free_kick_won icon

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Christian Eriksen (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

substitution icon

Substitution, Juventus. Weston McKennie replaces Dejan Kulusevski.

second_yellow_card icon

Second yellow card to Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) for a bad foul.

free_kick_won icon

Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).

miss icon

Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Inter Milan).

free_kick_won icon

Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus).

free_kick_won icon

Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

start icon

Second Half begins Juventus 2, Inter Milan 1.

substitution icon

Substitution, Inter Milan. Ivan Perisic replaces Matteo Darmian.

first_half_end icon

First Half ends, Juventus 2, Inter Milan 1.

goal icon

Goal! Juventus 2, Inter Milan 1. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Danilo with a cross.

corner icon

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Federico Chiesa (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).

free_kick_won icon

Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Danilo (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan).

free_kick_won icon

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

corner icon

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Matteo Darmian.

free_kick_lost icon

Hand ball by Achraf Hakimi (Inter Milan).

penalty_goal icon

Goal! Juventus 1, Inter Milan 1. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

penalty_won icon

Penalty Inter Milan. Lautaro Martínez draws a foul in the penalty area.

penalty_lost icon

Penalty conceded by Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) after a foul in the penalty area.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Danilo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.

free_kick_won icon

Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus).

goal icon

Goal! Juventus 1, Inter Milan 0. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.

penalty_saved icon

Penalty saved! Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

yellow_card icon

Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

penalty_lost icon

Penalty conceded by Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan) after a foul in the penalty area.

penalty_won icon

Penalty Juventus. Giorgio Chiellini draws a foul in the penalty area.

corner icon

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Stefan de Vrij.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Federico Chiesa (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

yellow_card icon

Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).

free_kick_won icon

Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic with a cross.

corner icon

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Danilo.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus).

free_kick_won icon

Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

yellow_card icon

Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus).

free_kick_won icon

Achraf Hakimi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).

free_kick_won icon

Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Federico Chiesa (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado following a corner.

corner icon

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Federico Chiesa with a headed pass.

free_kick_won icon

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan).

free_kick_won icon

Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).

free_kick_won icon

Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).

start icon

First Half begins.

line_up icon

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.