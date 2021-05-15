Match ends, Juventus 3, Inter Milan 2.

90'+5' Second Half ends, Juventus 3, Inter Milan 2.

90'+4' Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Juan Cuadrado.

90'+3' Foul by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).

90'+3' Danilo (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

90'+2' Second yellow card to Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) for a bad foul.

90'+2' Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).

90'+2' Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

90'+2' Attempt blocked. Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stefan de Vrij.

90' Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

90' Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

90' Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).

89' Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Juan Cuadrado.

88' Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card.

88' Goal! Juventus 3, Inter Milan 2. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

86' Penalty conceded by Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) after a foul in the penalty area.

86' Penalty Juventus. Juan Cuadrado draws a foul in the penalty area.

85' Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.

83' Own Goal by Giorgio Chiellini, Juventus. Juventus 2, Inter Milan 2.

82' Attempt saved. Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross.

80' Substitution, Inter Milan. Matías Vecino replaces Alessandro Bastoni.

80' Foul by Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan).

80' Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

78' Attempt saved. Álvaro Morata (Juventus) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

77' Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

77' Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan).

77' Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

77' Attempt missed. Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic.

76' Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lautaro Martínez.

74' Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

74' Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).

74' Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

73' Substitution, Inter Milan. Stefano Sensi replaces Christian Eriksen.

70' Substitution, Juventus. Merih Demiral replaces Federico Chiesa.

70' Substitution, Juventus. Álvaro Morata replaces Cristiano Ronaldo.

69' Hand ball by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).

65' Foul by Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan).

65' Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

65' Christian Eriksen (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

65' Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus).

60' Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).

60' Danilo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

60' Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).

60' Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

58' Attempt saved. Christian Eriksen (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

58' Substitution, Juventus. Weston McKennie replaces Dejan Kulusevski.

55' Second yellow card to Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) for a bad foul.

55' Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

55' Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).

51' Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.

50' Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Inter Milan).

50' Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

46' Foul by Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus).

46' Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half begins Juventus 2, Inter Milan 1.

45' Substitution, Inter Milan. Ivan Perisic replaces Matteo Darmian.

45'+4' First Half ends, Juventus 2, Inter Milan 1.

45'+3' Goal! Juventus 2, Inter Milan 1. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal.

45'+1' Attempt saved. Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Danilo with a cross.

43' Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.

43' Attempt blocked. Federico Chiesa (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.

42' Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).

42' Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

42' Attempt missed. Danilo (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

40' Foul by Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan).

40' Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

38' Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Matteo Darmian.

37' Hand ball by Achraf Hakimi (Inter Milan).

35' Goal! Juventus 1, Inter Milan 1. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

33' Penalty Inter Milan. Lautaro Martínez draws a foul in the penalty area.

33' Penalty conceded by Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) after a foul in the penalty area.

32' Attempt missed. Danilo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.

26' Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

26' Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus).

24' Goal! Juventus 1, Inter Milan 0. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.

24' Penalty saved! Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

23' Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

22' Penalty conceded by Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan) after a foul in the penalty area.

22' Penalty Juventus. Giorgio Chiellini draws a foul in the penalty area.

21' Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Stefan de Vrij.

21' Attempt blocked. Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

21' Attempt blocked. Federico Chiesa (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

20' Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

20' Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).

20' Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16' Attempt blocked. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic with a cross.

15' Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Danilo.

14' Foul by Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus).

14' Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

13' Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

13' Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus).

13' Achraf Hakimi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12' Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).

12' Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

11' Attempt missed. Federico Chiesa (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado following a corner.

11' Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.

11' Attempt blocked. Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Federico Chiesa with a headed pass.

8' Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

8' Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan).

7' Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

7' Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).

3' Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

3' Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).

First Half begins.