Juventus 2-5 Man City: Pep Guardiola's side produce statement win to top group at Club World Cup

Manchester City thrashed Juventus 5-2 to finish top of group G at the Club World Cup, meaning they head into the knockouts as the only perfect team.

Both sides went into the final game with two wins, but City were in dominant mood and put on one of their most complete displays in the last 12 months.

Led by Rodri, who made his first start since last September, City put Juventus under pressure from the off and Jeremy Doku, linking beautifully with Rayan Ait-Nouri, got the scoring started.

A lapse in concentration from Ederson allowed Teun Koopmeiners to level matters, but a comical own-goal from Pierre Kalulu followed to give City the cushion their play deserved.

Erling Haaland sprang from the bench at the break and scored his 300th career goal before playing the provider for Phil Foden to make it 4-1. Savinho crashed home a stunning fifth before Dusan Vlahovic netted late for Juve.

By finishing top, City have given themselves a seemingly easier route through the latter stages, putting themselves on the same side of the draw as Chelsea - meaning there cannot be an all-Premier League final.

Pep Guardiola's side will play the runners-up from group H - either Real Madrid, Red Bull Salzburg or Al Hilal - on Monday in the last 16.

Al Ain came from a goal down to pick up their first win of the tournament with a 2-1 victory over Wydad Casablanca as both sides played their final games of the tournament.

Pep: Our best performance for a long time

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola:

"A long time ago [since] we made a performance like today. With and without the ball, the players were committed.

"We talked about what we have to improve to be who we were in the past. We're happy to finish first against a top side and we are waiting on our opponent."

Asked if he thought the old City were back, Guardiola said: "Not back, it's just one game, but today more than anything the players felt again what we have to do to be a good team.

"They played and they knew it. Belief always comes from your performances, not from the past."

'When Rodri plays, City have control'

Image: Rodri made his first Manchester City start since last September

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol at The Camping World Stadium:

"There was almost a standing ovation for Rodri as he came off after 65 minutes. He didn't look like someone who hadn't started a game for nine months.

"City's new-look midfield was particularly effective at the start of the second half, with Rodri sitting deep and the impressive Tijjani Reijnders operating just behind Haaland.

"When Rodri plays it seems like City have total control of games. It's good to have him back."

Silva: We're here to win CWC

Bernardo Silva speaking to DAZN:

"We're very happy with what we did against a top team. It was our best performance at this tournament.

"It's just another win, an important one that means we qualify first.

"I don't know if it's a statement win, it's just three points. We're happy to be here and qualify for the last 16.

"We're here to win so we're one step closer to that goal. It's now kill or be killed. We have to be ready."

Sky Sports will broadcast a record minimum of 215 Premier League matches a season from 2025/26 after finalising a new four-year agreement for TV rights.

From the 2025/26 season, Sky Sports' exclusively live coverage will increase from 128 Premier League matches to at least 215 games.