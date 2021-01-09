Kilmarnock 2-0 Hamilton: Greg Kiltie double hands hosts Scottish Premiership history

A Greg Kiltie double earned Kilmarnock a 2-0 Scottish Premiership win over Hamilton to continue Killie's return to form.

The home side edged the first half at Rugby Park and went into the interval leading through the attacking midfielder's close-range finish in the 36th minute.

The 23-year-old added a second with a terrific curling shot in the 63rd minute for his third goal in three games to clinch the three points as Kilmarnock moved up to seventh place.

Alex Dyer's side are now unbeaten in three matches after a five-game losing streak while - after a morale-boosting 3-0 Lanarkshire derby win over Motherwell last week - Brian Rice's side sit one point off the bottom.

Accies were dealt a blow before the game when defender Aaron Martin was forced to withdraw after his Covid-19 track and trace app told him he had to isolate. Veteran skipper Brian Easton was out through injury which meant 20-year-old George Stanger came into defence with midfielder Charlie Trafford reinstated.

Killie were unchanged and Kiltie showed early that he was in the mood, dragging a shot wide of the target from just inside the box in the 20th minute.

Image: Hamilton's Hakim Odoffin sent an effort onto the crossbar in the first half

Moments later, there was a Kilmarnock penalty appeal when Kiltie's drive from inside the penalty area was blocked by Hamilton defender Hakeem Odoffin but referee Grant Irvine played on.

Hamilton responded and just before the half-hour mark, a timely block from Rugby Park defender Stuart Findlay thwarted Accies attacker Andrew Winter with goalkeeper Danny Rogers smothering the loose ball.

Then, in the 33rd minute, Odoffin crashed a header from a Scott McMann corner off the crossbar before Killie smuggled the ball to safety.

Image: Diaguely Dabo (left) made his Kilmarnock debut on Saturday

Kilmarnock's opener was a poacher's goal. Midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu fired in a shot from 25 yards and Kiltie redirected the ball past goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay from inside the six-yard box and the Ayrshire men took that lead into the break.

For the visitors, Callum Smith replaced David Moyo for the start of the second half and Accies restarted with purpose, Trafford looping a shot from the edge of the Kilmarnock penalty area just over the crossbar.

Kiltie continued to threaten, however, and a goal-bound shot from 10 yards was blocked by visiting defender Jamie Hamilton.

Image: Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer with goalscorer Greg Kiltie at full time

A couple of dangerous crosses into the home side's penalty area caused problems but Kiltie struck again when he took a pass from defender Brandon Haunstrup with time and space.

The Kilmarnock man then smartly turned on to his right foot and curled a shot from just inside the box past the despairing Gourlay.

What the managers said

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer said: "Kiltie was excellent, he set the tone all afternoon, he worked hard and scored two good goals. All-round performance, he was brilliant and that triggered everyone else off.

"They all worked extremely well, showed good quality, passed the ball extremely well and to be fair they couldn't live with us today.

"Greg has been good all season for us. He had a bad injury and he was out for ages. He started the season well. I stepped him out the side a couple of times and he has come back in and he looks a good player for us.

"He's a Killie boy, he is one of their own and it is good to see. So long may that continue."

Hamilton manager Brian Rice said: "There wasn't a great deal in it. Kilmarnock were the better team in the first half and in the second we were still in it and giving it a go. Remember, we also hit the bar at 0-0.

"But we were missing our two main centre-halves from the last two clean sheets. Brian Easton was injured last week and came off, then Aaron Martin got caught up in a track and trace situation at 11.30am.

"We'd worked out the team, worked out the set-plays and when my phone rang at 11.30am and it's the physio, your heart sinks.

"Aaron is a big player for me. He's been fantastic for me since he came in. Him and Brian Easton have held the back three together. To lose the two of them coming here was a big, big loss and we saw that at the second goal.

"It (Covid situation) is going to get worse, there's nothing surer than that. It does affect your team selection and everything at the club. That's why you need numbers. We're actively trying to get people in but it's really, really difficult.

"I thought I had two players signed last Friday, the Covid situation changed and they chose to stay in England. The two of them have signed for an English club this week. It's very frustrating."

What's next?

Hamilton will host Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership next Saturday, while Kilmarnock travel to Hibernian. Both games will kick off at 3pm.