Match ends, Kilmarnock 2, St. Johnstone 1.

90'+5' Second Half ends, Kilmarnock 2, St. Johnstone 1.

90'+5' Attempt missed. Maksym Kucheriavyi (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Michael O'Halloran.

90'+2' Foul by Maksym Kucheriavyi (St. Johnstone).

90'+2' Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

90'+1' Maksym Kucheriavyi (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

90'+1' Foul by Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock).

90'+1' Goal! Kilmarnock 2, St. Johnstone 1. Theo Bair (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

89' Substitution, Kilmarnock. Joe Wright replaces Daniel Armstrong.

88' Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Daniel Armstrong.

87' Maksym Kucheriavyi (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.

87' Foul by Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock).

85' Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Chris Stokes.

85' Attempt blocked. Melker Hallberg (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

85' Attempt blocked. Jamie Murphy (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Melker Hallberg.

85' Nicky Clark (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

85' Foul by Ash Taylor (Kilmarnock).

83' Offside, Kilmarnock. Rory McKenzie tries a through ball, but Lewis Mayo is caught offside.

80' Substitution, St. Johnstone. Michael O'Halloran replaces Ryan McGowan.

79' Jamie Murphy (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

79' Foul by Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock).

77' James Brown (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

77' Foul by Oli Shaw (Kilmarnock).

77' Substitution, Kilmarnock. Oli Shaw replaces Jordan Jones.

76' Jamie Murphy (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

76' Foul by Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock).

72' Substitution, St. Johnstone. Maksym Kucheriavyi replaces Alister Crawford.

72' Substitution, St. Johnstone. Theo Bair replaces Drey Wright.

72' Foul by Andrew Considine (St. Johnstone).

72' Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.

70' Alister Crawford (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

70' Foul by Alan Power (Kilmarnock).

68' Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

68' Foul by Christian Doidge (Kilmarnock).

68' Foul by Tony Gallacher (St. Johnstone).

68' Lewis Mayo (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.

66' Attempt missed. Drey Wright (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jamie Murphy.

65' Substitution, Kilmarnock. Christian Doidge replaces Kyle Lafferty.

65' Substitution, Kilmarnock. Brad Lyons replaces Blair Alston.

63' Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

63' Foul by Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone).

63' Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

62' Attempt blocked. Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Armstrong with a cross.

61' Attempt missed. Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kyle Lafferty.

60' Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

60' Foul by Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock).

57' Substitution, St. Johnstone. Jamie Murphy replaces Stevie May.

57' Substitution, St. Johnstone. Tony Gallacher replaces Alex Mitchell.

56' Attempt missed. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nicky Clark.

54' Attempt blocked. Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

53' Offside, St. Johnstone. Andrew Considine tries a through ball, but Nicky Clark is caught offside.

53' Attempt blocked. Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Chrisene with a headed pass.

52' Alex Mitchell (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

52' Foul by Alex Mitchell (St. Johnstone).

52' Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

49' Foul by Nicky Clark (St. Johnstone).

49' Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

46' Goal! Kilmarnock 2, St. Johnstone 0. Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) header from very close range to the top left corner.

46' Chris Stokes (Kilmarnock) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Daniel Armstrong.

46' Attempt blocked. Alan Power (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

46' Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Drey Wright.

Second Half begins Kilmarnock 1, St. Johnstone 0.

45'+1' First Half ends, Kilmarnock 1, St. Johnstone 0.

44' Andrew Considine (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

44' Foul by Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock).

43' Foul by Drey Wright (St. Johnstone).

43' Ben Chrisene (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

41' Offside, Kilmarnock. Rory McKenzie tries a through ball, but Daniel Armstrong is caught offside.

41' Attempt missed. Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

40' Foul by Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone).

40' Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

38' Attempt missed. Blair Alston (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Jones with a cross.

35' Foul by Drey Wright (St. Johnstone).

35' Ben Chrisene (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.

34' Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

34' Foul by Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone).

34' Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.

33' Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Alan Power.

33' Attempt blocked. Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Melker Hallberg.

32' Offside, Kilmarnock. Ash Taylor tries a through ball, but Kyle Lafferty is caught offside.

30' Hand ball by Alister Crawford (St. Johnstone).

29' Offside, Kilmarnock. Jordan Jones tries a through ball, but Ash Taylor is caught offside.

28' Foul by Andrew Considine (St. Johnstone).

28' Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.

28' Foul by Nicky Clark (St. Johnstone).

28' Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

26' Attempt missed. Alex Mitchell (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Alister Crawford with a cross following a corner.

26' Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Ben Chrisene.

26' Attempt blocked. Nicky Clark (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alister Crawford with a cross.

26' Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Zach Hemming.

26' Attempt saved. Alister Crawford (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by James Brown.

25' Attempt saved. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Andrew Considine.

24' Foul by Alex Mitchell (St. Johnstone).

24' Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.

21' Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Melker Hallberg.

20' Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20' Foul by Ben Chrisene (Kilmarnock).

19' Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

19' Foul by Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock).

17' Alister Crawford (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.

17' Foul by Ash Taylor (Kilmarnock).

15' Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15' Foul by Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock).

12' Attempt missed. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

12' Attempt blocked. James Brown (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Melker Hallberg.

11' Goal! Kilmarnock 1, St. Johnstone 0. Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

10' Foul by James Brown (St. Johnstone).

10' Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

9' Drey Wright (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.

9' Foul by Ben Chrisene (Kilmarnock).

9' Attempt saved. Alister Crawford (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

9' Attempt saved. Nicky Clark (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Drey Wright.

6' Stevie May (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

6' Foul by Alan Power (Kilmarnock).

6' Attempt missed. Blair Alston (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Armstrong.

3' Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Stevie May.

3' Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Liam Gordon.

2' Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Drey Wright.

1' Ben Chrisene (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

1' Foul by Nicky Clark (St. Johnstone).

First Half begins.