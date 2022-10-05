 Skip to content
Kilmarnock vs St. Johnstone. Scottish Premiership.

The BBSP Stadium, Rugby ParkAttendance4,463.

Kilmarnock 2

  • D Armstrong (11th minute, 46th minute)

St. Johnstone 1

  • T Bair (91st minute)

full_time icon

Match ends, Kilmarnock 2, St. Johnstone 1.

second_half_end icon

Second Half ends, Kilmarnock 2, St. Johnstone 1.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Maksym Kucheriavyi (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Michael O'Halloran.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Maksym Kucheriavyi (St. Johnstone).

free_kick_won icon

Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_won icon

Maksym Kucheriavyi (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock).

goal icon

Goal! Kilmarnock 2, St. Johnstone 1. Theo Bair (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

substitution icon

Substitution, Kilmarnock. Joe Wright replaces Daniel Armstrong.

corner icon

Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Daniel Armstrong.

free_kick_won icon

Maksym Kucheriavyi (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock).

corner icon

Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Chris Stokes.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Melker Hallberg (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Jamie Murphy (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Melker Hallberg.

free_kick_won icon

Nicky Clark (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ash Taylor (Kilmarnock).

offside icon

Offside, Kilmarnock. Rory McKenzie tries a through ball, but Lewis Mayo is caught offside.

substitution icon

Substitution, St. Johnstone. Michael O'Halloran replaces Ryan McGowan.

free_kick_won icon

Jamie Murphy (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock).

free_kick_won icon

James Brown (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Oli Shaw (Kilmarnock).

substitution icon

Substitution, Kilmarnock. Oli Shaw replaces Jordan Jones.

free_kick_won icon

Jamie Murphy (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock).

substitution icon

Substitution, St. Johnstone. Maksym Kucheriavyi replaces Alister Crawford.

substitution icon

Substitution, St. Johnstone. Theo Bair replaces Drey Wright.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Andrew Considine (St. Johnstone).

free_kick_won icon

Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.

free_kick_won icon

Alister Crawford (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Alan Power (Kilmarnock).

free_kick_won icon

Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Christian Doidge (Kilmarnock).

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Tony Gallacher (St. Johnstone).

free_kick_won icon

Lewis Mayo (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Drey Wright (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jamie Murphy.

substitution icon

Substitution, Kilmarnock. Christian Doidge replaces Kyle Lafferty.

substitution icon

Substitution, Kilmarnock. Brad Lyons replaces Blair Alston.

yellow_card icon

Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone).

free_kick_won icon

Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Armstrong with a cross.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kyle Lafferty.

free_kick_won icon

Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock).

substitution icon

Substitution, St. Johnstone. Jamie Murphy replaces Stevie May.

substitution icon

Substitution, St. Johnstone. Tony Gallacher replaces Alex Mitchell.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nicky Clark.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

offside icon

Offside, St. Johnstone. Andrew Considine tries a through ball, but Nicky Clark is caught offside.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Chrisene with a headed pass.

yellow_card icon

Alex Mitchell (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Alex Mitchell (St. Johnstone).

free_kick_won icon

Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Nicky Clark (St. Johnstone).

free_kick_won icon

Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

goal icon

Goal! Kilmarnock 2, St. Johnstone 0. Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) header from very close range to the top left corner.

post icon

Chris Stokes (Kilmarnock) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Daniel Armstrong.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Alan Power (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

corner icon

Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Drey Wright.

start icon

Second Half begins Kilmarnock 1, St. Johnstone 0.

first_half_end icon

First Half ends, Kilmarnock 1, St. Johnstone 0.

free_kick_won icon

Andrew Considine (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock).

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Drey Wright (St. Johnstone).

free_kick_won icon

Ben Chrisene (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

offside icon

Offside, Kilmarnock. Rory McKenzie tries a through ball, but Daniel Armstrong is caught offside.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone).

free_kick_won icon

Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Blair Alston (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Jones with a cross.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Drey Wright (St. Johnstone).

free_kick_won icon

Ben Chrisene (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.

yellow_card icon

Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone).

free_kick_won icon

Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.

corner icon

Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Alan Power.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Melker Hallberg.

offside icon

Offside, Kilmarnock. Ash Taylor tries a through ball, but Kyle Lafferty is caught offside.

free_kick_lost icon

Hand ball by Alister Crawford (St. Johnstone).

offside icon

Offside, Kilmarnock. Jordan Jones tries a through ball, but Ash Taylor is caught offside.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Andrew Considine (St. Johnstone).

free_kick_won icon

Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Nicky Clark (St. Johnstone).

free_kick_won icon

Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Alex Mitchell (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Alister Crawford with a cross following a corner.

corner icon

Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Ben Chrisene.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Nicky Clark (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alister Crawford with a cross.

corner icon

Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Zach Hemming.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Alister Crawford (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by James Brown.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Andrew Considine.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Alex Mitchell (St. Johnstone).

free_kick_won icon

Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.

corner icon

Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Melker Hallberg.

free_kick_won icon

Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ben Chrisene (Kilmarnock).

free_kick_won icon

Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock).

free_kick_won icon

Alister Crawford (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ash Taylor (Kilmarnock).

free_kick_won icon

Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock).

miss icon

Attempt missed. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. James Brown (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Melker Hallberg.

goal icon

Goal! Kilmarnock 1, St. Johnstone 0. Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by James Brown (St. Johnstone).

free_kick_won icon

Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_won icon

Drey Wright (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ben Chrisene (Kilmarnock).

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Alister Crawford (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Nicky Clark (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Drey Wright.

free_kick_won icon

Stevie May (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Alan Power (Kilmarnock).

miss icon

Attempt missed. Blair Alston (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Armstrong.

corner icon

Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Stevie May.

corner icon

Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Liam Gordon.

corner icon

Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Drey Wright.

free_kick_won icon

Ben Chrisene (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Nicky Clark (St. Johnstone).

start icon

First Half begins.

line_up icon

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.