LA Galaxy 3-2 Los Angeles FC: Zlatan Ibrahimovic steals show with perfect hat-trick
Victory means LA Galaxy now trail rivals LAFC by nine points in the Western Conference
In the same week he declared himself the best player in MLS, Zlatan Ibrahimovic backed it up with a sensational perfect hat-trick in LA Galaxy's 3-2 LA derby victory against Los Angeles FC.
Just four minutes had gone when LAFC were awarded a penalty after Carlos Vela had been brought down by goalkeeper David Bingham. Former Arsenal striker Vela stepped up himself to put the visitors ahead with his 20th goal in 20 league games.
The lead didn't last long though as four minutes later Ibrahimovic hit back in fine style for his side, bringing down Julian Araujo's long pass before lifting the ball over the defender and beating goalkeeper Tyler Miller from the edge of the penalty area.
Ibrahimovic then gave the Galaxy the lead in the 56th minute when he rose above Jordan Harvey to head Diego Polenta's cross into the back of the net.
He completed his second MLS hat-trick 14 minutes later with a powerful drive from 20 yards - his 16th league goal of the season.
Vela - the fastest player to reach 20 goals in a season in MLS history - grabbed his second of the evening with 97 minutes on the clock, but it was too little too late as LA Galaxy held on to secure derby bragging rights.
Despite victory, LA Galaxy still trail the leaders, LAFC, by nine points after 21 games, but they move ahead of Philadelphia, Seattle and DC United into second in the overall standings in the Western Conference.
