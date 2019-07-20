LA Galaxy 3-2 Los Angeles FC: Zlatan Ibrahimovic steals show with perfect hat-trick

0:58 In the same week he declared himself the best player in MLS, Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a sensational hat-trick In the same week he declared himself the best player in MLS, Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a sensational hat-trick

In the same week he declared himself the best player in MLS, Zlatan Ibrahimovic backed it up with a sensational perfect hat-trick in LA Galaxy's 3-2 LA derby victory against Los Angeles FC.

Just four minutes had gone when LAFC were awarded a penalty after Carlos Vela had been brought down by goalkeeper David Bingham. Former Arsenal striker Vela stepped up himself to put the visitors ahead with his 20th goal in 20 league games.

The lead didn't last long though as four minutes later Ibrahimovic hit back in fine style for his side, bringing down Julian Araujo's long pass before lifting the ball over the defender and beating goalkeeper Tyler Miller from the edge of the penalty area.

0:40 Get excited for the 2019/20 season with Sky Sports where you can watch all the best action from the Premier League, EFL, SPFL and more! Get excited for the 2019/20 season with Sky Sports where you can watch all the best action from the Premier League, EFL, SPFL and more!

Ibrahimovic then gave the Galaxy the lead in the 56th minute when he rose above Jordan Harvey to head Diego Polenta's cross into the back of the net.

He completed his second MLS hat-trick 14 minutes later with a powerful drive from 20 yards - his 16th league goal of the season.

Live MLS Live on

Vela - the fastest player to reach 20 goals in a season in MLS history - grabbed his second of the evening with 97 minutes on the clock, but it was too little too late as LA Galaxy held on to secure derby bragging rights.

Despite victory, LA Galaxy still trail the leaders, LAFC, by nine points after 21 games, but they move ahead of Philadelphia, Seattle and DC United into second in the overall standings in the Western Conference.

Watch the MLS clash between Atlanta United vs Wayne Rooney's DC United from 9pm on Sunday on Sky Sports Football