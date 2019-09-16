Zlatan Ibrahimovic shows age is no barrier by breaking LA Galaxy club record with hat-trick

Zlatan Ibrahimovic netted a hat-trick and broke LA Galaxy's club record for goals in a season in their 7-2 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Sunday night.

The 37-year-old scored his 24th, 25th and 26th goals of the campaign to help snap a four-match winless run.

Ibrahimovic scored his first goal after his initial penalty was saved before surpassing Carlos Ruiz's previous goalscoring record with two left-footed strikes.

Joe Corona, Uriel Antuna and a double from Sebastian Lletget helped Galaxy to their convincing victory.

Ibrahimovic has now scored 48 goals in 51 games in the MLS.

"I think I am the best ever to play in MLS. And that's without joking," Ibrahimovic said.

Ibrahimovic firing home one of his three goals

"Scoring goals is easy, you just have to be like Zlatan and it's coming," said the former Manchester United striker, who is two goals behind leading scorer Carlos Vela.

"I try to help the team in the best way and that is by scoring goals. I scored and I have to keep going, I have to help my team in the best way and that is to score goals and make it easier for everybody.

"It's a great result, it was a good game.

"The result says something else but the first half was very even, we played against a good team which plays good football. In the second we were stronger and when we got the opportunities we were scoring so that was the difference.

"It's good, we still have four games to go. To win, to get the confidence, even to score many goals for the goal difference. Everyone did a good job, even if we were a little bit tired in the end, but we did a good job."

LA Galaxy moved into fifth place in the Western Conference, a point ahead of San Jose and two in front of Portland.