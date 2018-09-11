Latvia U21s v England U21s preview: Young Lions aim to close in on Euro 2019

Aidy Boothroyd's England U21 team have 17 points from seven games in Group 4

England will bid to take a step closer to qualification for the European Under-21 Championship when they take on Latvia in Jelgava on Tuesday (kick-off 3pm BST).

A goalless draw with the Netherlands at Carrow Road on Thursday means England lead the second-placed Dutch in Group 4 by five points with three matches to play. Holland are the only side to have taken points off England, with two draws.

Tuesday's match at the 1,560-capacity Zemgale Olympic Centre is followed by October's games with Andorra and Scotland to come, from which two wins would seal England's progression to the finals in Italy and San Marino.

And Scotland could do their neighbours a favour by taking points off Holland in their game in Doetinchem on Tuesday night.

Aidy Boothroyd must do without Leicester pair Ben Chilwell and Demarai Gray after their call-ups to Gareth Southgate's senior side.

Their promotions mean there will be at least two changes to the starting line-up in Latvia, who England beat 3-0 in the reverse fixture in Bournemouth 12 months ago.

The England U21s boss told Sky Sports this was his strongest squad to date

Boothroyd feels his current Under-21 squad is the best he has coached since taking over two years ago.

"It gives you a bit of a problem as they all have a right to say I should be in the team. And that is up to me and the staff to be able to manage that," he said.

"But I am confident we will go and give a good performance and providing we can continue getting better through the year, that will suit me.

"I was quite pleased to turn round and look at the bench and see Dominic Solanke and Tammy Abraham there just to give the two other boys - Dominic [Calvert-Lewin] and James [Maddison] - a breather."

Team news

Aside from losing Gray and Chilwell, Boothroyd will have a full 21-man squad to choose from in Latvia. Dael Fry may be chosen to fill in at left-back without another out-and-out option in the squad, while Gray's absence may tempt him into a change in formation in attack.