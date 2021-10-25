Latvia Women vs England Women LIVE!

KIRBY: 50TH CAP WILL BE SPECIALFran Kirby is proud of her "rollercoaster" international journey as she prepares to win her 50th England cap in Tuesday's World Cup qualifier away to Latvia.Kirby would have likely surpassed the half-century of caps already were it not for her battles against injury, as well as being diagnosed with pericarditis in 2020.The 28-year-old also quit football as a teenager following the death of her mother, who had earlier told her she would one day play at a World Cup with England."It's been a rollercoaster for sure," she said. "But it's a journey that I'm really proud of and one that I think, looking back, I probably wouldn't change a lot."Obviously I've been through a lot but it's made me who I am, and I've been able to come here and hopefully get my 50th cap. I'm really happy about how it's going and hopefully I can keep building."I'm just so grateful to be here and be part of this team after the journey I've had. It does take you back to those memories of getting your first cap."It's something I'm really happy about and has been a long time coming - something I've had in the back of my mind for a while."