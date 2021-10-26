Latvia Women 0-10 England Women: Ella Toone hits hat-trick as Ellen White closes on Kelly Smith record

Ella Toone scored her first international hat-trick and Ellen White closed in on Kelly Smith's all-time scoring record as England Women thumped Latvia Women 10-0 in their World Cup Qualifier.

The Lionesses had already registered big wins in September - beating Luxembourg by the same scoreline and putting eight past North Macedonia - and a similar outcome was expected in Riga.

It took just 12 minutes for Toone (8,12) to fire England into a 2-0 lead, before White (25) added the third. It was her 44th international goal, going joint-second with Kerry Davis and now just two behind Kelly Smith's all-time record (46). She could have gone outright second soon after, but saw a penalty saved by Latvia goalkeeper Enija-Anna Vaivode.

Millie Bright (32) turned home the fourth just after the half- hour mark and the second period did not get any easier for the hosts. Beth Mead (55) followed up her Northern Ireland hat-trick with England's fifth ten minutes after the break, followed by Rachel Daly's first of the evening (70).

A very costly three minutes then saw Sarina Wiegman's side - with the manager celebrating her 52nd birthday in style - reach double figures. England captain Leah Williamson (79) and Georgia Stanway (81) both scoring before Daly (82) rounded off her double with the tenth goal.

It sees England take a three point lead at the top of Group D, ahead of Northern Ireland and Austria, who are level on nine points. Latvia remain bottom with no points and a goal difference of -24.

What's next?

England will play their next two World Cup Qualifier sat the end of November, both at home. They host Austria on November 27 before welcoming Latvia on November 30.