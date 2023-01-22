Leeds 0-0 Brentford: Jesse Marsch's side miss chance to move three points clear of Premier League relegation zone

Leeds were held to a 0-0 draw by resilient Brentford in a lively game at Elland Road as neither side were able to make inroads in their contrasting Premier League bids.

Jesse Marsch's Leeds team were hoping to put distance between themselves and the bottom three, while the Bees missed the opportunity to climb into the league's coveted top six.

The stalemate will suit Brentford better as they have now reached the 30-point mark in record time (the quickest in their top-flight history), while Leeds continue to sit precariously above the relegation zone - one point ahead of Bournemouth in 18th.

Bees goalkeeper David Raya was tested by Rodrigo on a couple of occasions and he also denied Wilfried Gnonto and Brenden Aaronson - with Leeds notching up five efforts on target to the visitors' zero - but Brentford's backline remained resolute.

Image: Gnonto tries to drive past Mads Roerslev

More to follow...

Leeds turn their attention to the FA Cup next weekend, as they travel to either Accrington Stanley or Boreham Wood for their fourth-round clash on January 28.

Marsch's side return to Premier League action with a trip to Nottingham Forest, live on Sky Sports on February 5, kick-off 2pm.

The Whites then host Manchester United on Super Sunday on the following weekend, with matches against relegation rivals Everton and Southampton ending their schedule for the month.

Brentford's elimination from the FA Cup means they have next weekend off. The Bees return to Premier League action with a home match against Southampton on February 4, kick-off 3pm.

Thomas Frank's side then have London derbies against Arsenal and Crystal Palace later in the month, before travelling to Manchester United on February 26.