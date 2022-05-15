Leeds United 1-1 Brighton: Pascal Struijk scores in injury time to give Leeds hope of avoiding relegation

Pascal Struijk headed home in injury time to nick a 1-1 draw with Brighton which moves Leeds out of the relegation zone and gives them renewed hope of Premier League survival.

Jesse Marsch's side were heading for a perilous position on the final day when Danny Welbeck chipped home a first-half opener.

Time looked to be running out but a spirited second-half display was capped by a late Struijk header that lifted the roof off Elland Road as it took Leeds out of the bottom three by one point at the expense of Burnley, who have a game in hand on their relegation rivals.

That clash comes on Thursday at Aston Villa while Leeds play Brentford on the final day and the Clarets face Newcastle.

Image: Leeds celebrate the late leveller

How Leeds' late comeback grabbed a point

Leeds almost made a dream start when Joe Gelhardt's effort following a corner was inadvertently blocked on the goal-line by the face of his skipper Liam Cooper.

After that early chance, the visitors took over and the opening goal duly arrived, courtesy of more lightweight Leeds defending that has blighted their season.

Player ratings Leeds: Meslier (7), Firpo (5), Koch (6), Llorente (5), Cooper (6), Raphinha (6), Phillips (6), Klich (7), Harrison (7), Rodrigo (6), Gelhardt (8)



Subs: Struijk (7), Greenwood (7), Shackleton (6)



Brighton:Sanchez (8), Veltman (7), Dunk (7), Cucurella (7), March (7), Bissouma (8), Caicedo (7), Trossard (6), Gross (7), Mac Allister (6), Welbeck (7)



Subs: Lamptey (6), Webster (7)



Man of the match: Joe Gelhardt

Rodrigo, the club's record signing, dithered in possession and Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma was left unchallenged as he came away with the ball. Leeds still were well set to defend the attack but Welbeck out-paced and out-muscled the hapless Diego Llorente before dinking an excellent finish over Illan Meslier.

Raphinha snatched at a half-opening early in the second period and Jack Harrison blazed over.

Robert Sanchez produced a flying save to keep out Raphinha's thumping drive from a free-kick and the Brazilian then turned Rodrigo's arcing low cross just the wrong side of a post as Leeds gave Elland Road plenty to cheer.

However, with time running out, the home fans sensed it was not to be their day and a section turned on the club's hierarchy.

A chorus of "sack the board" rang out as Welbeck missed a golden chance to seal victory for the Seagulls in the closing stages by heading Leandro Trossard's cross wide.

But in the second minute of added time, Gelhardt evaded several challenges in Brighton's box and crossed to the far post where Struijk rose to head home a vital equaliser.

Leeds have hope going into the final day.

Image: Star man: Joe Gelhardt carried the fight for Leeds

When you are down at the bottom fighting for your lives, you need players like Gelhardt at the forefront of your play.

Although his final ball is sometimes lacking, he plays with a fearless nature mixed in with so much positivity. There was no looking for the easy pass. He took the fight to Brighton with some bulldozing runs and dangerous forward passes.

The whole occasion could have also been a different one had his goalbound strike not hit his own man Cooper with the ball heading into the net in the early stages.

Some players may have let that situation make their head drop but Gelhardt kept going into injury-time where it was his tenacious skill on the byline that set up the vital equaliser.

Next week at Brentford, he is the first name on the teamsheet.

Marsch: We dig ourselves holes and get out of them

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch said: "Our goal was to get three points but we knew any points and Burnley losing could shift the pressure the other way. Burnley have a match in hand but to fight and stay in the match especially in the second half when we were quite good. We were a bit unlucky not to come away with more.

"The first corner we had our chance but the way it's going it hits our own player in the face and prevents it being a goal. The first half we couldn't settle. Our confidence on the ball wasn't good enough. And our pressure was all over the place. That meant Brighton caused us trouble. We tried to be more compact after 30 minutes and from there we pushed the game really well.

"This is a psychological battle. We have to stay strong and show up next weekend and be at our best. When we are put in difficult situations you can see the resolve of our team. But we need to show that in the beginning of our matches. It's a fight and nothing comes easy. We dig holes and then have to dig ourselves out. But we're ready to invest everything in our last match and see if we can do this."

May 22 - Brentford (a) Premier League

May 19 - Aston Villa (a)

May 22 - Newcastle (h)

Opta stats