Leeds vs Everton: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Leeds vs Everton in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Image: Kalvin Phillips could start for Leeds against Everton

Kalvin Phillips could make his first appearance of the season for Leeds in their home game against Everton.

The England midfielder was an unused substitute in Leeds' 5-1 opening-day defeat at Manchester United but is edging closer to full match fitness after his short summer break.

Defender Diego Llorente is hoping to return to contention next week after missing out at Old Trafford due to a muscle strain. Left-back Junior Firpo, a £13.5m summer signing from Barcelona, is aiming to make his full Premier League debut.

James Rodriguez will be absent again for Everton, but Moise Kean can be called upon.

The Toffees had a number of players unavailable going into last Saturday's 3-1 win over Southampton, with boss Rafael Benitez having said prior to it that five, including Rodriguez, would miss out as they were isolating. The Spaniard has since reported that of those who were not involved in that matchday squad, only Kean is available this time around.

Ben Godfrey, Andre Gomes, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Gylfi Sigurdsson were the others not in the squad for the Southampton game. Goalkeeper Andy Lonergan has joined on a deal until the end of the season.

Last time out...

Prediction: Jones Knows writes...

Tough one this one.

I was hoping the bookmakers would have overreacted to Leeds' loss at Manchester United and dangled a juicy price for the home win but 5/4 with Sky Bet doesn't get me too excited. I do think Leeds will be very strong at home this season though. However for this one, Everton will be set up to frustrate and have good quality in key areas, especially in the forward line. This screams draw.

Raphinha should relish playing in front of the Elland Road crowd this season as their noise should encourage him to drive at his full-back, something he is among the best in the league at doing. This should continue to see his opposite number get caught making fouls and lead to yellow card situations. He drew eight yellow cards last season and got Luke Shaw booked last weekend at Old Trafford. Lucas Digne will be the man tasked with keeping a lid on him this weekend and 4/1 with Sky Bet for a yellow is more than fair.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1

BETTING ANGLE: Lucas Digne to be carded (4/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Both league meetings between Leeds and Everton were won by the away team last season, with Leeds winning 1-0 at Goodison Park and Everton winning 2-1 at Elland Road. Prior to this, the away side had won just one of the previous 27 top-flight meetings between the teams.

Everton registered a 2-1 Premier League victory at Elland Road against Leeds last season, while the Toffees are looking to win consecutive away league games against Leeds for the first time ever in what is their 54th such visit.

Leeds United have lost their first home top-flight match in just one of their last 16 seasons at this level (W10 D5), losing 2-0 to Sheffield Wednesday in 1996-97 under Howard Wilkinson.

Leeds United haven't lost both of their opening two games to a top-flight campaign since 1980-81, going down 5-1 at Manchester United on MD1.

Everton have kept a clean sheet in six of their last eight Premier League away games, though they did lose 5-0 in their last such match. However, the Toffees have also failed to score in four of their last six on the road in the competition.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds won their final two games at Elland Road in the Premier League last season (3-1 v Spurs and West Brom), and will be looking to record three consecutive home wins in the top-flight for the first time since August 2001 under David O'Leary (a run of five).

Everton manager Rafael Benítez has won all three of his previous away games against Leeds in all competitions, with each victory coming in charge of a different club - September 2009 with Liverpool (League Cup), December 2012 with Chelsea (League Cup) and November 2016 with Newcastle (Championship).

