Leeds United 2-2 Everton: Raphinha denies Toffees second straight win

Leeds United claimed their first Premier League point of the season, twice coming from behind to draw 2-2 with Everton on an historic afternoon at Elland Road.

Seventeen years on from their last home Premier League game with a capacity crowd, Leeds welcomed supporters back through the gates of Elland Road - and the match delivered drama to match the fevered atmosphere.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin rifled Everton into the lead on 26 minutes from the penalty spot after Liam Cooper was penalised by VAR for a shirt pull, but Leeds roared back before half-time through Mateusz Klich's brilliantly-worked team goal.

Demarai Gray scored his first goal back in the Premier League to restore Everton's lead early in the second half, but Raphinha's stunning strike hauled Leeds level for a second time.

Everton nearly snatched all three points at the death when Abdoulaye Doucoure's shot deflected inches wide of Leeds captain Cooper, but both sides had to settle for a point which lifts Everton up to second in the table and Leeds up to 14th.

Player ratings Leeds: Meslier (7), Ayling (4), Struijk (6), Cooper (4), Firpo (5), Phillips (6), Klich (7), Dallas (6), Harrison (5), Raphinha (7), Bamford (5).



Subs: Roberts (6), Shackleton (6).



Everton: Pickford (7), Coleman (6), Keane (7), Mina (6), Digne (6), Doucoure (6), Allan (6), Iwobi (6), Gray (8), Richarlison (7), Calvert-Lewin (7).



Subs: Townsend (5), Delph (n/a), Kean (n/a).



Man of the Match: Demarai Gray

The atmosphere inside Elland Road, which was awash with yellow and blue flags, was electric ahead of Leeds' first fixture in front of a capacity crowd in 17 months.

Marcelo Bielsa's decision to start with a three-man defence caught Everton off guard as Leeds dominated possession early on, but they could only muster a wayward Raphinha shot as they tried to seize control of the game.

Team news Kalvin Phillips and summer signing Junior Firpo started as Leeds made two changes from the opening-day defeat at Man Utd.

Rafa Benitez drafted Yerry Mina and Alex Iwobi into the Everton starting line-up as he made two changes from the opening-day win over Southampton.

Everton steadily grew into the contest but were given shortchange from the Leeds defence, with Pascal Struijk throwing his body in the way of Richarlison's shot. When Everton did bypass the Leeds defence they were let down by their finishing, with Calvert-Lewin unable to stretch far enough to convert the lively Demarai Gray's teasing cross.

But having defended so stoutly beforehand, Leeds gifted Everton the opportunity to take the lead when captain Liam Cooper blatantly tugged Calvert-Lewin's shirt in the area, preventing him from reaching Lucas Digne's cross.

Image: Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates his opener at Elland Road

The incident was initially missed by referee Darren England but, after being instructed to consult the pitchside monitor by VAR, he awarded the penalty, and Calvert-Lewin made no mistake with a clinical shot past Illan Meslier.

Everton's lead would last just 15 minutes as Patrick Bamford benefited from a defensive lapse from defender Michael Keane and released Klich through on goal, where he showed great composure to sit Jordan Pickford down and finish into the corner, sparking scenes of sheer jubilation from the Leeds faithful.

Image: Mateusz Klich equalises for Leeds as Michael Keane looks on

The pendulum swung firmly back in Everton's favour within five minutes of the restart when Gray capped a fine individual performance and restored the Toffees' lead with a clinical low effort into the far corner.

The platform was there for Everton to push on to secure back-to-back Premier League victories, but Calvert-Lewin was twice denied a third by two inspired, crucial saves from goalkeeper Meslier.

Image: Demarai Gray puts Everton back in front

And Everton were made to rue their missed chances 18 minutes from time when Cooper rolled the ball into the path of Raphinha, who lashed an unstoppable effort past Pickford into the Everton net.

Everton thought they had snatched all three points two minutes from time when Doucoure's tame shot took a huge deflection off Cooper and trickled inches past the Leeds post. And, in a dramatic final passage of play, Mina's brilliant defensive header denied Bamford a stoppage-time winner as the spoils were shared.

Image: Raphinha equalises as Leeds twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Everton

Match stats

This was Everton's 70th 2-2 draw in Premier League history, at least 15 more than any other side in the competition.

Since the start of last season, only West Bromwich Albion (11) have faced more penalties in the Premier League than Leeds (10), with the Whites conceding nine of their 10 penalties faced in this time.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's opener was his 55th goal in all competitions for Everton, but his first scored from the penalty spot for the Toffees.

Mateusz Klich has scored two goals in his last three Premier League games for Leeds, more than he had in his previous 32 (1). Klich has now scored five Premier League goals in total, as many as all other Polish players in the competition combined.

Demarai Gray scored his first Premier League goal for Everton, becoming the 34th different player to score both for and against the Toffees in the competition. Only West Ham (46), Aston Villa (42) and Liverpool (39) have had more players score for and against them in the competition.

Man of the Match - Demarai Gray

2 - Demarai Gray has scored in back-to-back league appearances at Elland Road, though these games have come 2,149 days apart (previously in October 2015 with Birmingham City). Shades. #LEEEVE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 21, 2021

What's next?

Burnley

Leeds United Sunday 29th August 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Leeds host Crewe and Everton travel to Huddersfield in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday at 7.45pm. Leeds then travel to Burnley in the Premier League on Super Sunday at 2pm - live on Sky Sports Premier League - while Everton head to Brighton on Saturday at 3pm.