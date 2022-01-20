Leeds United vs Newcastle: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Leeds vs Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford has suffered a new injury setback, but Diego Llorente will return to bolster Leeds' defence in their home game against Newcastle.

Striker Bamford has sustained a foot issue having recovered from successive ankle and hip problems, while Llorente missed last week's win at West Ham due to a one-game ban.

Forwards Joe Gelhardt (ankle) and Tyler Roberts (calf) could return to contention - Roberts was also suspended last week - but midfielder Adam Forshaw and left-back Junior Firpo (both hamstring) have been added to Marcelo Bielsa's long injury list.

Newcastle wing-back Matt Richie is a doubt with a knee injury and will be assessed before head coach Eddie Howe names his team.

Midfielder Jeff Hendrick and striker Dwight Gayle, who both missed last weekend's 1-1 draw with Watford after Howe had revealed there were Covid-19 cases within the camp, have returned to training and Javier Manquillo is available following a one-match ban.

Fellow full-back Jamal Lewis is also back on the training pitch following a hamstring injury, although the game could come too soon for him, but defender Federico Fernandez (thigh), midfielder Isaac Hayden (knee) and striker Callum Wilson (calf) are still out.

How to follow

Follow Leeds vs Newcastle in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel from 5.15pm on Saturday.

Last time out...

Newcastle are going to fall into a big Leeds trap here.

To stifle Marcelo Bielsa's team you need take the sting out of game, make it scrappy and defend aggressively. That is simply not Eddie Howe's style. He'll be matching the Elland Road outfit up with the hope his attacking players can produce more quality in the final third.

In fixtures like these where Leeds face off against a genuine relegation-threatened outfit, it's most certainly worth backing them as their man-to-man style usually sees their extra quality shine through. Since promotion, in 13 fixtures against teams in the bottom five of the Premier League, Leeds have won 10, scoring 27 times in the process.

All the ingredients should result in a very watchable, end-to-end football match with both defences likely to wilt under the any sort of intense pressure. Only Norwich have shipped more goals than Leeds (39) and Newcastle (42) this season with Bielsa's boys conceding 19 in their last six fixtures. A lack of organisation from set pieces is rearing its head again for Leeds but that is outweighed by the return to a fluidity in attack that once again looks like a Bielsa team, scoring six goals in their last two fixtures against Burnley and West Ham and registering 40 shots in the process. Both teams should be scoring here.

A shots-fest is also predicted with the last three fixtures between these producing 39, 31 and 35 total match shots. A similarly explosive encounter is foreseen and I'm happy to take Sky Bet's special price of 6/1 for Leeds to win, both teams to score and the match to produce 30 or more shots.

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-1

BETTING ANGLE: Leeds to win, BTTS and 30 or more total match shots (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Leeds have earned seven points from their last three Premier League games against Newcastle (W2 D1), two more than they had in their previous nine against them in the competition (W1 D2 L6).

Newcastle lost this exact fixture 2-1 against Leeds last season but haven't lost consecutive league games at Elland Road since a run of three between 1970 and 1972.

After winning just three of their first 18 Premier League matches this season (D7 L8), Leeds have won each of their last two and are looking to record three in a row for the first time since winning their final four games of the 2020-21 season.

Following wins over Burnley and West Ham in their first two league games in 2022, Leeds United are looking to win their first three league matches in a year for the first time since 1973 under Don Revie.

Newcastle United have won just one of their 20 Premier League matches this season (D9 L10); only one of the last 12 sides to have one won one of their opening 20 top-flight games in a season has survived relegation, with West Brom staying up in 2004-05.

Leeds have scored three goals in each of their last two Premier League matches, 3-1 and 3-2 wins over Burnley and West Ham respectively. The Whites last scored 3+ goals in three consecutive Premier League games in December 2001, while they last won three in a row while scoring at least three back in November 1997.

Newcastle have scored first in 10 Premier League games this season and only gone on to win one of those (D6 L3) - that win ratio of 10% is the lowest by any side in Premier League history in a single season when scoring first.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has lost six of his seven league games against Leeds (W1), including all four at Elland Road. This is his first meeting with the Whites since January 2015, a 1-0 away loss with Bournemouth in the Championship.

Raphinha has scored in his last two Premier League appearances against Newcastle for Leeds; the last Whites player to score in three consecutive league appearances against the Magpies was Albert Johanneson in October 1967.

Jack Harrison has scored four goals in his last two Premier League games for Leeds, one more than he managed in his previously 32 games combined (3). In all competitions, the Whites have won 19 of the 21 matches Harrison has scored (90.5%), the joint-highest win percentage of any player to have scored in more than 20 games for the club, along with Tony Yeboah (also 19 wins in 21 games).

