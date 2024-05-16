Leeds United 4-0 Norwich City (Agg 4-0): Daniel Farke's side hammer Canaries to reach Championship play-off final

Leeds United vs Norwich City. Sky Bet Championship Play-Offs Semi-Final.
Elland RoadAttendance36,384.
4-
Report and free match highlights from the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final second leg between Leeds United and Norwich City at Elland Road on Thursday night; Leeds earn thumping win to reach final at Wembley
Thursday 16 May 2024 23:14, UK
Leeds cruised through to the Sky Bet Championship play-off final as they thumped Norwich 4-0 in the second leg of their semi-final.
After a goalless draw at Carrow Road on Sunday, Leeds blew their opponents away in Thursday night's return tie at home at Elland Road, booking their spot at Wembley.
First-half goals from Ilia Gruev, Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter set them well on their way, while Crysencio Summerville added to the rout after the break.
They will face Southampton or West Brom for a spot in next season's Premier League on Sunday May 26.
It was the perfect nerve-settling start from Leeds. Just seven minutes in and they were in front, as Gruev's brilliant, quickly-taken free-kick, completely evaded Angus Gunn in the Norwich goal. He had been expecting a cross and was wrong-footed, seeing the ball sneak in at the near post from 25 yards.
After 20 minutes they doubled their advantage. Again, Gunn would not have been happy with his role in it, failing to act decisively to claim Wilfried Gnonto's cross, allowing Piroe to get his head on the ball and find the back of the net.
Norwich should have been back in it two minutes later as Ethan Ampadu's slip allowed Josh Sargent in on goal. The striker has been so clinical all season, but on this occasion he was denied by the onrushing Illan Meslier, who made himself big to make the save.
And the Canaries would regret that miss even more on 41 minutes as Summerville teed up Rutter, who thundered in a third for Leeds off the underside of the crossbar.
It went from bad to worse at the start of the second half for Norwich as Sargent, their key No 9, was forced off with injury. And it turned into a further nightmare, and a Leeds dream, as Summerville made it four, slotting in from close range after Gunn had palmed Junior Firpo's cross into his path.
Leeds boss Daniel Farke told Sky Sports Football:
"When I watch the game back at home on the sofa I'll enjoy it! During the game I was just focused on making the right decisions. But the team were brilliant today, and a bit more brutal and clinical in front of goal to finish the game.
"In the last seasons I spent in this league I was promoted twice. Right now I'm in the play-off final.
"If someone had told us we'd get to Wembley and one game away from the Premier League back at the start of September, I'd have said no chance. But right now we have that chance."
Sky Sports' EFL editor Simeon Gholam:
"Any fears of a play-off semi-final nightmare like the one they faced against Derby five years ago were quickly dispelled at Elland Road.
"Leeds went for the jugular early on, and rarely let up. They simply blew Norwich away with a bombastic first half. It was among their best performances of the season, and it came at the perfect time.
"Will they go on to Wembley and take a further step now? Their record suggests no. But history is there to be changed, and bad records are there to be broken.
"If they play anything like they did on Thursday night at the national stadium, no one will be able to handle them."
Leeds have appeared in the EFL play-offs five times previously and have failed to seal promotion on any occasion.
Norwich boss David Wagner told Sky Sports Football:
"We were poor tonight, unfortunately at the moment where it counts. This hurts a lot, but I'd like to thank everyone of my staff and players for all their effort this season even if the truth is today we were poor.
"At the end of the day in the play-offs you have to stay in the game. To concede a second and a third one was very poor and it gave ourselves a mountain to climb, which we weren't able to do.
"We were second best today."
Leeds advance to the Sky Bet Championship play-off final, where they will face West Brom or Southampton at Wembley on Sunday May 26, live on Sky Sports Football.
Norwich will remain in the second tier for the 2024/25 campaign.