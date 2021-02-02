Leeds vs Everton preview, team news, prediction, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Leeds vs Everton in the Premier League on Tuesday; kick-off 7.30pm.

Team news

Leeds are expected to be without forward Rodrigo for their home game against Everton.

The Spain international sustained a muscular injury during Sunday's win at Leicester and is waiting to learn the full extent of the damage.

Patrick Bamford (dead leg) and Raphinha (thigh) are also nursing injuries and will be assessed. Diego Llorente (hamstring), Robin Koch, Gaetano Berardi (both knee) and Adam Forshaw (hip) remain unavailable.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford misses the match with a rib injury so Robin Olsen will deputise.

Fabian Delph, who has not played since early December, returns to the squad after injury but fellow midfielders Allan (hamstring) and Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Achilles) are still not ready.

New signing Josh King is not eligible having been signed late on deadline day, while Cenk Tosun, Jonjoe Kenny and Anthony Gordon have all left on loan.

How to follow

It's very hard to have faith in Everton from a prediction point of view considering their current problems in attacking areas. No wonder Dominic Calvert-Lewin hasn't scored for seven games, his creators in behind him are really struggling. In their last six matches in the Premier League, Everton have created just 34 chances at goal - an average per game that puts them above only West Brom for that period in terms of chance creation.

One area of strength remains set pieces though. An area where Leeds notoriously struggle having conceded seven headed goals from corners and 10 in total from crosses - no team have conceded more via both routes.

Yerry Mina has had five shots in his last four Premier League and looked primed to score his third goal of the season. The 17/2 anytime scorer price makes appeal.

It's Everton set-piece prowess that puts me off siding with Leeds, who are showing a real ruthlessness in front of goal, scoring five goals from their last 18 shots, working out at an average of a goal every 3.6 shots. Whether that sustainable though is more than debatable from what we know from Marcelo Bielsa's boys. I'm on the fence here.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

ALSO LOOK OUT FOR: Yerry Mina to score (17/2 with Sky Bet)

