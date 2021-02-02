Leeds vs Everton preview, team news, prediction, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Leeds vs Everton in the Premier League on Tuesday; kick-off 7.30pm.
Team news
Leeds are expected to be without forward Rodrigo for their home game against Everton.
The Spain international sustained a muscular injury during Sunday's win at Leicester and is waiting to learn the full extent of the damage.
Patrick Bamford (dead leg) and Raphinha (thigh) are also nursing injuries and will be assessed. Diego Llorente (hamstring), Robin Koch, Gaetano Berardi (both knee) and Adam Forshaw (hip) remain unavailable.
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford misses the match with a rib injury so Robin Olsen will deputise.
Trending
- AVB offers resignation after Marseille's Ntcham signing
- Is Ole trying it the Fergie way in big games?
- Klopp: Signings need time after 'Hollywood' moves
- Merson's transfer window winners and losers
- How much did your club spend?
- What can Everton expect from King?
- PL predictions: Saints to hold Man Utd
- Bayern CEO: Chelsea, Liverpool also in race to sign Upamecano
- Ref Watch: Saints should have had penalty
- Premier League transfers by club
Fabian Delph, who has not played since early December, returns to the squad after injury but fellow midfielders Allan (hamstring) and Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Achilles) are still not ready.
New signing Josh King is not eligible having been signed late on deadline day, while Cenk Tosun, Jonjoe Kenny and Anthony Gordon have all left on loan.
How to follow
Follow the game in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
Jones Knows prediction
It's very hard to have faith in Everton from a prediction point of view considering their current problems in attacking areas. No wonder Dominic Calvert-Lewin hasn't scored for seven games, his creators in behind him are really struggling. In their last six matches in the Premier League, Everton have created just 34 chances at goal - an average per game that puts them above only West Brom for that period in terms of chance creation.
One area of strength remains set pieces though. An area where Leeds notoriously struggle having conceded seven headed goals from corners and 10 in total from crosses - no team have conceded more via both routes.
Yerry Mina has had five shots in his last four Premier League and looked primed to score his third goal of the season. The 17/2 anytime scorer price makes appeal.
It's Everton set-piece prowess that puts me off siding with Leeds, who are showing a real ruthlessness in front of goal, scoring five goals from their last 18 shots, working out at an average of a goal every 3.6 shots. Whether that sustainable though is more than debatable from what we know from Marcelo Bielsa's boys. I'm on the fence here.
JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)
ALSO LOOK OUT FOR: Yerry Mina to score (17/2 with Sky Bet)
Pitch to Post Review
There's no such thing as January blues at Manchester City as Pep Guardiola's side win nine out of nine, helped by the wall that is Ruben Dias. Has his impact been bigger than Virgil van Dijk's at Liverpool?
In the latest Pitch to Post Review show, Jasper Taylor is joined by Kate Burlaga and Gerard Brand to discuss just that, as well as another goalless draw for Manchester United against a so-called big six side (20:05). Is their title tilt over before it began? And what is success for Arsenal this season?
In part three we focus on Newcastle after their shock 2-0 win at Everton (33:39), masterminded by Graeme, sorry, Steve, erm... well, we figure out exactly who deserves the credit.
And in part four we look back on a good week for Liverpool and a bad week for Jose Mourinho's Spurs (43:51), plus the performers, performances and goals of the week.
Subscribe to the podcast on your chosen provider
Opta stats
- Following their 1-0 win at Goodison Park in the reverse fixture, Leeds are looking to complete their first league double over Everton since 1990-91, when they were also a newly promoted side.
- Everton have only won one of their last 37 top-flight away games against Leeds (D9 L27), winning 1-0 in November 2002 thanks to a Wayne Rooney goal.
- Of the 45 sides Everton have faced at least 10 times away from home in top-flight history, their lowest win rate on the road is against Leeds - the Toffees have won just three of their 49 visits to Elland Road (6% - D12 L34).
- Leeds have won all three of their midweek Premier League games this season (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday), scoring 12 goals and conceding three.
- Everton have won four of their last five away league games (D1), including each of the last three in a row. They last won four consecutive top-flight away games in December 1985.
- Leeds, who won 1-0 at Goodison Park earlier this season, could be the first newly promoted team to record a Premier League double over Everton since West Brom in 2010/11. The only newly promoted team to complete a top-flight double over a team managed by Carlo Ancelotti was Brescia against Parma in Serie A in 1997/98.
- Everton have lost three of their four Premier League games this season when they've had 60% or more possession, including in their previous outing against Newcastle (0-2 with 61% possession). The only game they won in these circumstances came against West Brom in September, who had to play with 10 men for the entire second half.
- Leeds' Marcelo Bielsa could become only the fourth manager to win his first two top-flight managerial matches against Carlo Ancelotti, after Alberto Zaccheroni (Udinese, 1996-97), Zdenek Zeman (1996-97, Lazio & Roma) and Gerardo Martino (2013-14, Barcelona).
- Patrick Bamford has been directly involved in 15 goals in his 20 Premier League games for Leeds United (11 goals, 4 assists) - only Tony Yeboah (17) has had a hand in more goals in their first 20 PL appearances for the club. The striker has scored in two of his last three games in the competition at Elland Road (two goals).
- In his first nine Premier League games this season, Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored 10 goals from 29 shots for a conversion rate of 34%. In his subsequent nine league appearances, he's scored just once from 19 shots (5% conversion).