Leeds United vs Fulham preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Leeds United vs Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).
Team news
Leeds captain Liam Cooper is hoping to make his first appearance of the season in the home game against Fulham.
Cooper missed the opening-day defeat at Liverpool and the midweek Carabao Cup exit to Hull, but is fit to return after a calf injury.
Marcelo Bielsa, who has no new injury worries, will revert back to his strongest line-up after making 11 changes on Wednesday night. Bielsa confirmed club record signing Rodrigo, who made his first start against Hull, will be
among the substitutes.
Fulham boss Scott Parker has no new injury concerns.
France goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, Dutch full-back Kenny Tete and United States defender Antonee Robinson could all make their Premier League debuts after featuring in the Carabao Cup win at Ipswich in midweek.
Former Chelsea full-back Ola Aina is in line for his first appearance since joining Fulham on a season-long loan deal from Torino.
How to follow
Follow Leeds United vs Fulham in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Opta stats
- The side playing at home has not lost any of the last eight league meetings between Leeds United and Fulham (W3 D5), winning the last three in a row. Indeed, in the Premier League, the home team has won each of the last four clashes between the two sides.
- After their 3-0 win over Fulham in June in the Championship, Leeds are looking to win back-to-back league meetings with the Cottagers for the first time since December 2003, during their last Premier League season.
- In the last 31 Premier League matches played between two newly promoted clubs, the away side has managed to win just twice (D9 L20), with both such wins coming at relegated Norwich City last season (Aston Villa 5-1, Sheffield United 2-1).
- This will be Leeds' first home game in the Premier League since their return to the division; they have only lost their opening home match in one of their previous 12 seasons in the competition (W8 D3), a 0-2 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in August 1996.
- After winning their first ever Premier League game in Yorkshire (1-0 v Leeds in April 2002), Fulham have lost their last seven top-flight trips to the county by an aggregate score of 3-18.
- Leeds are looking to avoid losing both of their first two matches to a top-flight campaign for the first time since 1980-81. Indeed, their defeat against Liverpool was their first ever Premier League defeat on MD1.
- Fulham have lost 15 of their last 19 Premier League matches, with three of their four victories in that run coming in consecutive matches in April 2019.