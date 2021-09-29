Legia Warsaw vs Leicester preview: Europa League preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Legia Warsaw vs Leicester in the Europa League group stage on Thursday; kick-off 5.45pm

Team news

Leicester remain without Jonny Evans, who continues to cover with a football issue. He will be assessed ahead of the weekend's Premier League game against Crystal Palace.

Wilfried Ndidi is suspended after his red card against Napoli in the opening Europa League group game, while Kelechi Iheanacho was not allowed into Poland due to a paperwork issue.

Brendan Rodgers explained: "We've had an issue with Kelechi. His documentation coming into the country wasn't suffice, so unfortunately he isn't available to play, which is a shame because he would have played in the game.

"He will be unavailable for the game. The paperwork didn't allow him into the country. It's unfortunate, but we'll have to look into that when we get back."

Former Leicester midfielder Bartosz Kapustka remains sidelined for Legia Warsaw with a knee injury. The hosts still have injury concerns over Artur Boruc, Mattias Johansson and Luquinhas.

How to follow

Follow the game with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms on Thursday.

Opta stats

This will be the first match between Legia Warsaw and Leicester City in European competition.

Legia Warsaw have faced English opponents twice before in Europe - they were eliminated at the semi-final stage of the Cup Winners' Cup by Manchester United in 1990-91, before taking four points from Blackburn Rovers in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League in 1995-96 (W1 D1).

Leicester have three wins away from home in European competition to date, beating Glenavon in the Cup Winners' Cup in 1961-62, Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League in 2016-17, and AEK Athens in the UEFA Europa League in 2020-21.

Legia Warsaw have lost one of their last six home matches in the group stages of the UEFA Europa League (W4 D1), falling to Napoli in October 2015.

Harvey Barnes has been directly involved in five goals in six starts for Leicester in the UEFA Europa League (four goals and one assist), while he had a direct hand in both of the Foxes' goals against Napoli on MD1, scoring once and providing an assist.

When are the Europa League group stage games?

Matchday 2: September 30 2021

Matchday 3: October 21 2021

Matchday 4: November 4 2021

Matchday 5: November 25 2021

Matchday 6: December 9 2021

Round of 16: March 10 & 17 2022

Quarter-finals: April 7 & 14 2022

Semi-finals: April 28 & May 5 2022

Final: May 18 2022 (Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, Seville)