Legia Warsaw 1-0 Leicester: Mahir Emreli strike sees Foxes beaten in Europa League group game

Leicester's indifferent start to the season continued on Thursday as they were beaten 1-0 by Legia Warsaw in the Europa League, thanks to a fine strike from Mahir Emreli.

Brendan Rodgers made six changes to his starting line-up from the weekend draw at Burnley, benching many of his star players, and it showed in a lacklustre first half.

Legia had beaten Spartak Moscow late on in their opening group game, but found the net just after the 30-minute mark against Leicester. Emreli outmuscled Daniel Amartey at the top of the area before firing home via the crossbar.

The goal seemed to galvanise Leicester, who improved in the final minutes of the first half and were better in the second, but even the introduction of the Foxes' raft of attacking substitutes could not guide them to victory.

The result will go down as a famous night for Legia Warsaw, with teenage goalkeeper Cezary Miszta in tears at full-time after keeping a clean sheet, having deputised for regular No 1 Artur Boruc.

Legia take a shock early lead in Group C with six points, while Leicester sit bottom of the table with plenty of work to do to qualify for the knockout round.

What's next?

Crystal Palace

Leicester City Sunday 3rd October 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Leicester are back in Premier League action on Sunday when they visit Crystal Palace, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 2pm. They will be back in Europa League action on Wednesday 20 October when they visit Spartak Moscow.

Legia Warsaw face Lechia Gdansk in the Polish Ekstraklasa on Sunday, before traveling to Napoli on Thursday 21 October in the Europa League.