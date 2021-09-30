Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Legia Warsaw 1

  • M Madatov (31st minute)

Leicester City 0

    Legia Warsaw 1-0 Leicester: Mahir Emreli strike sees Foxes beaten in Europa League group game

    Match report as Legia Warsaw begin their Europa League campaign with two victories; Leicester lacklustre in the first half and fail to find the net in an improved second period; The Foxes are yet to win in the Europa League this season

    Charlotte Marsh

    Football journalist

    Thursday 30 September 2021 19:44, UK

    Legia celebrate a goal vs Leicester
    Image: Legia celebrate their winning goal against Leicester

    Leicester's indifferent start to the season continued on Thursday as they were beaten 1-0 by Legia Warsaw in the Europa League, thanks to a fine strike from Mahir Emreli.

    Brendan Rodgers made six changes to his starting line-up from the weekend draw at Burnley, benching many of his star players, and it showed in a lacklustre first half.

    Legia had beaten Spartak Moscow late on in their opening group game, but found the net just after the 30-minute mark against Leicester. Emreli outmuscled Daniel Amartey at the top of the area before firing home via the crossbar.

    The goal seemed to galvanise Leicester, who improved in the final minutes of the first half and were better in the second, but even the introduction of the Foxes' raft of attacking substitutes could not guide them to victory.

    The result will go down as a famous night for Legia Warsaw, with teenage goalkeeper Cezary Miszta in tears at full-time after keeping a clean sheet, having deputised for regular No 1 Artur Boruc.

    Legia take a shock early lead in Group C with six points, while Leicester sit bottom of the table with plenty of work to do to qualify for the knockout round.

    More to follow...

    Crystal Palace
    Leicester City

    Sunday 3rd October 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

    Leicester are back in Premier League action on Sunday when they visit Crystal Palace, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 2pm. They will be back in Europa League action on Wednesday 20 October when they visit Spartak Moscow.

    Legia Warsaw face Lechia Gdansk in the Polish Ekstraklasa on Sunday, before traveling to Napoli on Thursday 21 October in the Europa League.

