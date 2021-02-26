Leicester vs Arsenal preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Leicester vs Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 12pm).

Leicester trio Harvey Barnes, Ricardo Pereira and Timothy Castagne are expected to be recalled to face Arsenal on Sunday.

The trio started on the bench in Thursday's 2-0 Europa League defeat to Slavia Prague which knocked the Foxes out of the last-32.

James Maddison remains out with a hip problem and James Justin (knee), Dennis Praet (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (hamstring), Ayoze Perez (knee) and Wes Morgan (back) are all sidelined.

Arsenal should have a fully-fit squad to take to the King Power Stadium.

Midfielder Thomas Partey came off the bench in Thursday's Europa League win over Benfica and will be pushing for a recall following a hamstring injury.

Defender Rob Holding (concussion) missed the trip but should be in contention as manager Mikel Arteta must decide if any players are in need of a rest.

The destination of the points in this one will centre around which club can recover quickest from their Thursday night escapades. Arsenal will take to the field in far more buoyant mood after keeping their Europa League hopes alive vs Benfica but it's Leicester that surely will be the fresher side.

Brendan Rodgers' tactical flexibility and ability to rotate his squad in shrewd fashion is a key part of his management. I always got the feeling a Premier League game takes prominence in his eyes over Europe and Thursday's defeat to Slavia Prague backed that up. They will be ready to rock for this one.

A common theme of their season has been their impressive performance levels after a Europa League clash on a Thursday. The Foxes have won six of their seven Premier League matches straight after a Thursday game, including the 1-0 win at The Emirates back in October. At 6/4 they look backable.

The match-up down Leicester's left has got my punting juices flowing, too.

Hector Bellerin will be tasked with dealing with a fresh Harvey Barnes, who was rested in midweek. The Arsenal defender is the most booked player in the Premier League this season (8) with one of those for a foul on Barnes in the corresponding fixture. In total, the flying Leicester man has got 12 players booked this season which ranks him only behind Jack Grealish in that regard. The 7/2 with Sky Bet for Bellerin to be carded looks very fair.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-0

BETTING ANGLE: Hector Bellerin to pick up a card (7/2 with Sky Bet)

Leicester City have won four of their last six Premier League matches against Arsenal (D1 L1), one more than in their previous 36 top-flight league matches against the Gunners (D10 L23).

Arsenal have lost their last three away Premier League matches against Leicester, receiving more red cards (2) than goals scored (1) in these three games.

Leicester have lost once to Arsenal at the King Power this season, losing 0-2 in the League Cup. The only team to beat the Foxes twice at the King Power in a season is Chelsea, who did so in both 2016-17 and 2017-18.

Arsenal have won just 14.3 per cent of their Premier League matches at the King Power Stadium (1/7) - among stadiums at which they've played at least five Premier League games, only at Hillsborough (12.5 per cent) and Old Trafford (13.8 per cent) do they have a lower win ratio in the competition.

Three different teams have already done the Premier League double over Arsenal this season (Aston Villa, Man City, Wolves), the most in a single campaign against the Gunners since 1994-95 (4 - Leeds, Liverpool, Newcastle and QPR).

Leicester City have won six of their seven Premier League games immediately following a European fixture this season (L1), while Arsenal have lost six of their seven such games (W1).

Arsenal have lost consecutive away league games five times under Mikel Arteta (including a current run), last losing three in a row in February 2019. On each of the four previous occasions the Gunners have lost back-to-back away games under the Spaniard, they've won their next such match.

