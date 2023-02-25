Leicester 0-1 Arsenal: Gabriel Martinelli scores winner as Gunners remain top of Premier League

Arsenal retained their place at the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Leicester, secured by Gabriel Martinelli's goal early in the second half.

The Gunners' victory piled the pressure on Manchester City ahead of their game at Bournemouth on Saturday evening - which they won 4-1 - with the champions also having played one more game than Mikel Arteta's side.

Arsenal dominated the contest at the King Power Stadium but went into half-time level after Leandro Trossard's brilliant curling finish was disallowed following a VAR review for a foul on Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward by Ben White.

But Martinelli helped to soften that blow just moments into the second half when he slid the ball past Ward after latching onto Trossard's pass, and Arteta's team comfortably saw out the contest to record back-to-back wins for the first time in over a month.

Player ratings Leicester: Ward (5), Castagne (5), Souttar (6), Faes (6), Kristiansen (6), Dewsbury-Hall (6), Ndidi (6), Tete (5), Praet (6), Barnes (7), Iheanacho (5).



Subs: Vardy (5), Tielemans (6), Daka (5), Soumare (6), Pereira (n/a).



Arsenal: Ramsdale (6), White (6), Saliba (7), Gabriel (7), Zinchenko (7), Odegaard (7), Jorginho (7), Xhaka (6), Saka (7), Martinelli (8), Trossard (7).



Subs: Nketiah (6), Partey (n/a), Tomiyasu (n/a).



Player of the match: Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal shrug off more VAR controversy to claim vital win

Arsenal secured their first win in five matches with a dramatic late flurry at Aston Villa last weekend and another victory at Leicester helps to rebuild the momentum they lost over the past month.

The Gunners pinned Leicester back inside their own half for much of the first 45 minutes but lacked a cutting edge, with the Foxes successfully frustrating their visitors.

Team news Leicester made two changes, with James Maddison missing due to illness and Nampalys Mendy dropping to the bench - Wilfred Ndidi and Dennis Praet started in their place

Arsenal made one alteration, with Gabriel Martinelli replacing Eddie Nketiah up front, while Thomas Partey returned to the bench

The officials then added to Arsenal’s irritation when VAR Michael Salisbury advised Craig Pawson to go to the pitchside monitor to review a potential foul on Ward by White, with the referee ruling out Trossard’s goal as a result.

The decision was perhaps a little soft and provided a let off for Ward, whose weak punch presented the ball to Granit Xhaka, with the midfielder then setting up Trossard’s strike.

Bukayo Saka was denied a penalty after a coming together with Harry Souttar as the first half ended goalless, but Martinelli settled Arsenal’s nerves when he smartly slid them ahead.

The onus was then on Leicester to present more of an attacking threat than they had in the first half, when they failed to record a single shot, but Brendan Rodgers’ side sorely missed James Maddison, who was absent from the squad due to illness.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall flashed a long-range effort just wide of Aaron Ramsdale’s goal but, in truth, Leicester presented very few problems for their opponents and now lie just three points above the relegation zone.

Arteta: It's a big win

Arteta was delighted with Arsenal's defensive display, saying: "For the amount of time we dominated ball possession, territory and the amount of situations we had in the final third, we should have created much more and scored more goals.

"When you don’t, you have to be exceptional in your defensive work and we conceded one shot. Defensively we were outstanding.

"This is a really difficult place to come. It’s a huge win."

The manager also avoided getting involved in any controversy over the decisions that went against Arsenal, unlike his outspoken comments after the officials' error in the draw with Brentford earlier this month.

"I haven’t seen the replay," he said of Trossard's disallowed goal. "The decision was made - what can we do.

"It’s a shame because he put it in the top bin. It’s a great finish. We managed to recover and not get too upset about the decision."

Rodgers: It wasn't a good performance

Rodgers was unhappy with what he saw from his side, saying: "I didn't think it was a good performance today. It was a performance of spirit but I would expect more from us.

"To survive in the Premier League - especially against the big teams - you have to have that aggression.

"We didn’t play great in the first half. In terms of intensity, pressure and ball possession it was too easy for them.

"Second half, we were more aggressive but just lacked quality at times with the ball. Defensively overall, we didn’t concede so many opportunities, but I would expect us to be much better with the ball.

"There were lots of times we could play quickly but we lost the ball too easily, both under pressure and under no pressure."

Analysis: Trossard helps Martinelli shine

Sky Sports football features writer Nick Wright:

Martinelli's goal proved decisive for Arsenal against Leicester and his player-of-the-match display owed a lot to the presence of Trossard, rather than Eddie Nketiah, in the No 9 role.

Nketiah, rested at the King Power Stadium having picked up a knock, is an out-and-out striker who rarely strays beyond the width of the opposition box but Trossard is far more inclined to drift towards the flanks and, specifically, to the left.

That is good news for Martinelli, who loves to cut inside and interchange positions with his striker, much as he did for his winner on Saturday, when Trossard pulled wide and fed him on the inside, allowing him to finish beyond Leicester goalkeeper Ward.

Gabriel Jesus, like Trossard, is a roving centre-forward whose movement to the flanks helped Martinelli thrive in the opening months of the season, but the 21-year-old has proved far less effective when deployed alongside his deputy Nketiah.

Indeed, before his goal from the bench in last weekend's 4-2 win over Aston Villa, Martinelli had not found the net in eight games in all competitions, all of which Nketiah started.

Now, however, as Jesus continues his recovery from injury, Arteta knows he has another alternative in the absence of his main striker - and it is one which suits Martinelli.

Analysis: Leicester lost without Maddison

Nobody has scored more goals or provided more assists in the Premier League for Leicester than Maddison this season, meaning alarm bells were raised when the teams were announced and he was nowhere to be seen.

Rodgers explained the midfielder - who had been suffering with a knee injury - was absent due to illness, and that had a knock-on effect on Leicester’s game plan.

The hosts seemed content to sit in and frustrate Arsenal, with Harvey Barnes and Kelechi Iheanacho their outlets on the counter-attack, but it was a strategy that failed to test Arteta’s side.

A draw would have been a good result for Leicester but once Martinelli scored, they were unable to alter their approach.

Even the introduction of Youri Tielemans and Jamie Vardy from the bench failed to spark the Foxes into life and they ended the game with only one shot - the fewest any team has had in a single game in the Premier League this season - and an expected goals total of just 0.02.

Wins over Aston Villa and Tottenham, plus some much-needed arrivals in the January transfer window, looked to have turned the tide on Leicester’s disappointing season, but they now find themselves very much in the battle to avoid relegation - and hoping Maddison recovers in time to face Southampton on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

