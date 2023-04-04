 Skip to content
Leicester City vs Aston Villa. Premier League.

The King Power StadiumAttendance32,087.

Leicester City 1

  • H Barnes (35th minute)
  • K Dewsbury-Hall (sent off 70th minute)

Aston Villa 2

  • O Watkins (24th minute)
  • B Traoré (87th minute)

Leicester 1-2 Aston Villa: Late Bertrand Traore strike sees Leicester beaten in first game since Brendan Rodgers departure

Match report and free match highlights as Ollie Watkins scores his sixth goal in six successive away games to put Aston Villa ahead; Harvey Barnes' superb strike saw Leicester level; Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was sent off after two yellow cards; Bertrand Traore fires home late winner

Charlotte Marsh

Senior football journalist

Tuesday 4 April 2023 22:06, UK

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Leicester against Aston Villa in the Premier League

A late strike from Bertrand Traore saw Aston Villa to a dramatic 2-1 win against managerless Leicester, who are now two points from Premier League safety.

Leicester - who were under the charge of coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell following the departure of Brendan Rodgers on Sunday - looked to be on course for a point before unravelling in the final 25 minutes.

It began as they went down to 10 players in the 70th minute. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was sent off for a second bookable offence, before Bertrand Traore curled home a beautiful winner for Aston Villa after latching onto Wilfried Ndidi's slack pass.

Leicester thought they had won a penalty in injury time too as Ollie Watkins was penalised for handball. But the spot kick was correctly overturned after the Villa striker was fouled by Patson Daka, adding to the Foxes misfortune.

It was the in-form Watkins - making his 100th Aston Villa appearance - who saw the visitors ahead in the first half as he rolled home his sixth successive away goal in the Premier League.

Leicester reacted well to going behind too with some individual brilliance from Harvey Barnes seeing the Foxes level. But a lack of concentration cost them once again after a last-gasp winner from Crystal Palace on Saturday also saw them to a 2-1 defeat that ultimately cost Rodgers his job.

The result sees Leicester slip into 19th place, now two points from safety with nine Premier League games to play. Aston Villa - who are now unbeaten in six league matches - move up to seventh place and remain in the hunt for a European spot next season.

What's next?

Leicester face a crucial clash against relegation rivals Bournemouth at the King Power Stadium on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa host Nottingham Forest, also on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Leicester's remaining fixtures

April 8: Bournemouth (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

April 15: Man City (A) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

April 22: Wolves (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

April 25: Leeds (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

May 1: Everton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 8: Fulham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 13: Liverpool (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Newcastle (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: West Ham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Aston Villa's remaining fixtures

April 4: Leicester (A) - Premier League, kick-off 7.45pm

April 8: Nottingham Forest (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

April 15: Newcastle (H) - Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm

April 22: Brentford (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

April 25: Fulham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 7.45pm

April 30: Man Utd (A) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

May 6: Wolves (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 13: Tottenham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Liverpool (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: Brighton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

