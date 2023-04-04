Leicester 1-2 Aston Villa: Late Bertrand Traore strike sees Leicester beaten in first game since Brendan Rodgers departure

A late strike from Bertrand Traore saw Aston Villa to a dramatic 2-1 win against managerless Leicester, who are now two points from Premier League safety.

Leicester - who were under the charge of coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell following the departure of Brendan Rodgers on Sunday - looked to be on course for a point before unravelling in the final 25 minutes.

It began as they went down to 10 players in the 70th minute. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was sent off for a second bookable offence, before Bertrand Traore curled home a beautiful winner for Aston Villa after latching onto Wilfried Ndidi's slack pass.

Leicester thought they had won a penalty in injury time too as Ollie Watkins was penalised for handball. But the spot kick was correctly overturned after the Villa striker was fouled by Patson Daka, adding to the Foxes misfortune.

It was the in-form Watkins - making his 100th Aston Villa appearance - who saw the visitors ahead in the first half as he rolled home his sixth successive away goal in the Premier League.

Leicester reacted well to going behind too with some individual brilliance from Harvey Barnes seeing the Foxes level. But a lack of concentration cost them once again after a last-gasp winner from Crystal Palace on Saturday also saw them to a 2-1 defeat that ultimately cost Rodgers his job.

The result sees Leicester slip into 19th place, now two points from safety with nine Premier League games to play. Aston Villa - who are now unbeaten in six league matches - move up to seventh place and remain in the hunt for a European spot next season.

What's next?

Leicester face a crucial clash against relegation rivals Bournemouth at the King Power Stadium on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa host Nottingham Forest, also on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

