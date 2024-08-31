Leicester 1-2 Aston Villa: Amadou Onana and Jhon Duran score again as Villa return to winning ways

Amadou Onana and Jhon Duran scored their second goals of the season as Aston Villa returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory at Leicester City.

Facundo Buonanotte came on and scored for Leicester, but the Foxes must wait for their first league victory of the season as Villa made it two wins from three games to recover from the 2-0 loss to Arsenal last time out.

Emery racks up another win against promoted side... Aston Villa have won nine of their 10 league matches against promoted opposition under Unai Emery, only dropping points in a 1-1 home draw against Sheffield United in 2023.

The King Power Stadium is proving to be a happy hunting ground for Villa, who are now unbeaten in their last four visits.

Villa almost got off to the perfect start when Ollie Watkins was played through on goal by Youri Tielemans, but Mads Hermansen charged off his line to divert the ball away and brilliantly deny the England striker.

The Leicester goalkeeper denied Watkins again with an excellent one-handed save down to his right, but could do nothing about a cleverly-worked opener from a set-piece shortly after the midway point of the first half.

Team news Jordan Ayew and Oliver Skipp got their first Premier League starts, with another summer signing , Caleb Okoli, making his full debut.

Matty Cash was ruled out with a hamstring injury so Lamare Bogarde came in for a Premier League debut in the only change for Unai Emery's side.

Tielemans quickly flicked the ball to substitute Jacob Ramsey, who cut the ball back from the right-hand side of the area for Onana to convert from close range.

Image: Amadou Onana wheels away after his opener for Villa

Ramsey went close himself moments later, with summer signing Caleb Okoli enjoying Leicester's best chance of the half only to be denied at close range by Emiliano Martinez.

Okoli went close again with a long-range effort in the second half, before Villa doubled their advantage when substitute Duran headed across Hermansen barely two minutes after coming on.

Leicester substitute Buonanotte was also on target with his first goal for the club since joining on loan from Brighton, but Villa held on to take all three points after Vardy was fouled in the box, only for the linesman's offside flag to prevent the award of a penalty.

