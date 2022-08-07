Leicester 2-2 Brentford: Thomas Frank's side fight back from two goals down to earn point

Brentford fought back from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw and a deserved point at Leicester.

Brendan Rodgers' side were on course for a comfortable Premier League victory at the King Power Stadium after goals either side of half-time from Timothy Castagne and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall saw them grab the advantage.

However, the Foxes' issues from last season in holding onto a lead reared their ugly head again as Brentford, who used all five substitutes available to them in the second half, stormed back into the game.

They grabbed a lifeline through Ivan Toney's 62nd-minute strike before substitute Josh Dasilva's stunning goal four minutes from time sealed a share of the spoils for Thomas Frank's side.

How Brentford fought back to stun Leicester...

Image: Ivan Toney celebrates scoring Brentford's first goal

Leicester put any of their pre-season uncertainty behind them with a fast start, and, after Youri Tielemans forced David Raya into a smart save with a strike from distance, James Maddison planted a diving header wide from close range.

Those missed chances did not deter the hosts and they took a deserved 33rd-minute lead when Castagne headed home Maddison's inch-perfect corner for his first goal for the Foxes since March.

Player ratings Player ratings Leicester: Ward (7), Fofana (7), Evans (6), Amartey (6), Justin (6), Ndidi (6), Tielemans (7), Castagne (7), Dewsbury-Hall (8), Maddison (8), Vardy (6).



Subs: Daka (73).



Brentford: Raya (7), Hickey (6), Jansson (7), Mee (7), Henry (7); Norgaard (7), Jensen (6), Janelt (6); Wissa (6), Mbeumo (7), Toney (7).



Subs: Dasilva (7), Lewis-Potter (7), Baptiste (n/a), Dervisoglu (n/a), Sorensen (n/a).



Man of the match: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

It almost got even better for Rodgers' side when Tielemans' low effort from distance beat Raya, but the ball crashed back off the upright and away to safety.

Brentford rarely threatened in the first half and their situation got worse seconds into the second half as Dewsbury-Hall's long-range strike found its way past Raya to extend Leicester's advantage.

Team news Daniel Amartey was named in Leicester's starting line-up for their Premier League opener.



The Ghana defender is not recognised as Brendan Rodgers' first-choice right-sided defender, but he got the nod as Ricardo Pereira is out for up to six months after rupturing his Achilles.



Rodgers was also without Harvey Barnes, who sustained a knee injury in the recent friendly win against Sevilla, while Jonny Evans captained the side following Kasper Schmeichel's departure to Nice, with Danny Ward starting in goal.



Brentford boss Thomas Frank handed league debuts to defenders Ben Mee and Aaron Hickey, signed last month from Burnley and Bologna respectively.

But, out of nothing, Brentford hit back through Toney, who held off Daniel Amartey's challenge to pull one back from six yards in the 62nd minute.

It set up a grandstand finish and Brentford might have been forgiven for thinking their chances of an equaliser were gone when Toney headed wide from close range, but, with time running out, Dasilva stepped up and curled home a stunning equaliser - his first Premier League goal - to complete the Bees' comeback.

Opta stats: Leicester's blow two-goal lead... Leicester City failed to win a Premier League home game in which they were 2+ goals ahead for the first time since August 2003 versus Southampton.

Since the start of last season, only Liverpool (21) and Tottenham (17) have picked up more points from losing positions in the Premier League than Brentford (16), with today’s result the first time the Bees have recovered from a two-goal deficit.

Ivan Toney has had a hand in 18 Premier League goals for Brentford (13 goals, 5 assists), seven more than any other player has registered for the Bees in the competition – all 13 of his top-flight strikes have been scored inside the penalty area.

Leicester vs Brentford FPL stats Goals Castagne, Dewsbury-Hall; Toney, Dasilva Assists Maddison, Vardy; Henry, Dervisoglu Bonus points Dewsbury-Hall (3pts), Toney (2pts), Castagne (1pt)

What's next?

Brentford

Manchester United Saturday 13th August 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Leicester head to Arsenal on Saturday August 13; kick off 3pm. They then face Southampton, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Up next for Brentford, they host Manchester United on Saturday Night Football, live on Sky Sports (kick off 5.30pm).