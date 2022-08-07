Leicester 2-2 Brentford: Thomas Frank's side fight back from two goals down to earn point

Leicester City vs Brentford. Premier League.
The King Power StadiumAttendance31,794.
Match report as Brentford fight back from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw at Leicester; goals from Timothy Castagne and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall gave the Foxes a 2-0 lead; strikes from Ivan Toney and substitute Josh Dasilva ensured the Bees came away from King Power Stadium with a point
Sunday 7 August 2022 16:26, UK
Brentford fought back from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw and a deserved point at Leicester.
Brendan Rodgers' side were on course for a comfortable Premier League victory at the King Power Stadium after goals either side of half-time from Timothy Castagne and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall saw them grab the advantage.
However, the Foxes' issues from last season in holding onto a lead reared their ugly head again as Brentford, who used all five substitutes available to them in the second half, stormed back into the game.
They grabbed a lifeline through Ivan Toney's 62nd-minute strike before substitute Josh Dasilva's stunning goal four minutes from time sealed a share of the spoils for Thomas Frank's side.
Leicester put any of their pre-season uncertainty behind them with a fast start, and, after Youri Tielemans forced David Raya into a smart save with a strike from distance, James Maddison planted a diving header wide from close range.
Those missed chances did not deter the hosts and they took a deserved 33rd-minute lead when Castagne headed home Maddison's inch-perfect corner for his first goal for the Foxes since March.
Player ratings
Leicester: Ward (7), Fofana (7), Evans (6), Amartey (6), Justin (6), Ndidi (6), Tielemans (7), Castagne (7), Dewsbury-Hall (8), Maddison (8), Vardy (6).
Subs: Daka (73).
Brentford: Raya (7), Hickey (6), Jansson (7), Mee (7), Henry (7); Norgaard (7), Jensen (6), Janelt (6); Wissa (6), Mbeumo (7), Toney (7).
Subs: Dasilva (7), Lewis-Potter (7), Baptiste (n/a), Dervisoglu (n/a), Sorensen (n/a).
Man of the match: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
It almost got even better for Rodgers' side when Tielemans' low effort from distance beat Raya, but the ball crashed back off the upright and away to safety.
Brentford rarely threatened in the first half and their situation got worse seconds into the second half as Dewsbury-Hall's long-range strike found its way past Raya to extend Leicester's advantage.
Daniel Amartey was named in Leicester's starting line-up for their Premier League opener.
The Ghana defender is not recognised as Brendan Rodgers' first-choice right-sided defender, but he got the nod as Ricardo Pereira is out for up to six months after rupturing his Achilles.
Rodgers was also without Harvey Barnes, who sustained a knee injury in the recent friendly win against Sevilla, while Jonny Evans captained the side following Kasper Schmeichel's departure to Nice, with Danny Ward starting in goal.
Brentford boss Thomas Frank handed league debuts to defenders Ben Mee and Aaron Hickey, signed last month from Burnley and Bologna respectively.
But, out of nothing, Brentford hit back through Toney, who held off Daniel Amartey's challenge to pull one back from six yards in the 62nd minute.
It set up a grandstand finish and Brentford might have been forgiven for thinking their chances of an equaliser were gone when Toney headed wide from close range, but, with time running out, Dasilva stepped up and curled home a stunning equaliser - his first Premier League goal - to complete the Bees' comeback.
|Goals
|Castagne, Dewsbury-Hall; Toney, Dasilva
|Assists
|Maddison, Vardy; Henry, Dervisoglu
|Bonus points
|Dewsbury-Hall (3pts), Toney (2pts), Castagne (1pt)
Leicester head to Arsenal on Saturday August 13; kick off 3pm. They then face Southampton, Chelsea and Manchester United.
Up next for Brentford, they host Manchester United on Saturday Night Football, live on Sky Sports (kick off 5.30pm).