Leicester 1-2 Everton: Visitors out of Premier League relegation zone after battling win

Everton climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone as Vitaliy Mykolenko's stunning volley and another Jordan Pickford masterclass helped the Toffees to a battling 2-1 win over Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

After Burnley's 3-1 loss to Aston Villa and Leeds' 2-1 defeat at Arsenal, Frank Lampard's side, who started Sunday in 18th position, moved above their rivals into 16th and have a game in hand on both sides.

In a frantic start, Ukraine international Mykolenko's sublime strike from the edge of the box after an Alex Iwobi cross gave Everton an early lead (6), before Leicester forward Patson Daka levelled the game just five minutes later following a defensive mix-up between Yerry Mina and Seamus Coleman.

The visitors, who then lost Mina to injury in the first half, scored what would prove to be the winner on the half-hour mark when Mason Holgate nodded in after Kasper Schmeichel could only parry Richarlison's header from a Demarai Gray corner.

After the break, it was all about Jordan Pickford. After a string of fine saves in last weekend's 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Goodison Park, England's No 1 produced another inspired performance. First, he expertly tipped Nampalys Mendy's curling effort from the edge of the box around the post, before twice denying substitute Harvey Barnes from close range and distance.

Barnes then headed a brilliant chance wide in the 82nd minute as Leicester went in search of a point, but Everton held on for a crucial result in their quest for survival and record their first away win in the Premier League since August.

Everton

Brentford Sunday 15th May 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Leicester are back in action on Wednesday when they host relegated Norwich (kick-off 7.45pm). The Foxes then travel to Watford on May 15 (kick-off 2pm).

Everton head to Watford on Wednesday as they continue their fight for Premier League survival (kick-off 7.45pm). Frank Lampard's side then welcome Brentford to Goodison Park next Sunday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 4.30pm).

