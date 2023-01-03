Leicester 0-1 Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic's first-half goal sends Marco Silva's side seventh

Aleksandar Mitrovic's first-half strike was enough for Fulham to beat Leicester 1-0 at the King Power Stadium and move up to seventh in the Premier League.

The sides went into the game in contrasting form, with Leicester losing two in a row following the Premier League's resumption, while Fulham had taken six points from six.

The opening exchanges went true to form, with the west Londoners dominating their hosts and taking the lead in the 17th minute when Mitrovic lashed the ball past Danny Ward from Willian's excellent lofted pass.

Leicester grew into the game after their dreadful start and dominated throughout the second half, but could not find a way past the impressive Bernd Leno, meaning they now find themselves just three points clear of the relegation zone in 13th.

Player ratings Leicester: Ward (6), Castagne (6), Amartey (5), Faes (6), Thomas (6), Tielemans (8), Soumare (n/a), Ndidi (6), Perez (6), Vardy (6), Barnes (5).



Subs: Albrighton (6), Iheanacho (6), Mendy (6).



Fulham: Leno (8), Tete (7), Adarabioyo (7), Ream (7), Robinson (7), Reed (6), Palhinha (7), Decordova-Reid (6), Pereira (6), Willian (7), Mitrovic (7).



Subs: Cairney (6),Wilson (6), Diop (n/a).



Man of the match: Bernd Leno.

Leno helps stubborn Fulham hang on against luckless Foxes

Leicester looked like they had fully recovered from their wretched start to the season by recording six wins from their final seven matches before the World Cup, but that momentum has been well and truly snuffed out, with the Foxes having lost three straight in the Premier League.

Their tepid start could perhaps be explained by losing influential midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the warm-up, and Brendan Rodgers surely could not believe his luck when Boubakary Soumare had to replaced less than 10 minutes into the game.

Team news Leicester recalled Youri Tielemans and Jamie Vardy to the starting XI, with Wilfred Ndidi dropping to the bench and Patson Daka missing out through injury

However, Wilfred Ndidi was a late addition to the Foxes' side, coming in for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall after the warm-ups

Fulham's only change saw Tosin Adarabioyo return in place of Isaa Diop, who dropped to the bench, while Manor Solomon and Laywin Kurzawa were also named as substitutes following long-term injuries

Fulham had already spurned two good chances through Willian by that time though, and took a deserved lead when Mitrovic scored from the former Chelsea and Arsenal winger’s assist.

Image: Willian missed two presentable early opportunities but set up Fulham's winner

In truth, Fulham offered very little else from an attacking standpoint, with Marco Silva’s side seemingly happy to sit back and protect their lead as Leicester found their feet.

The hosts' shooting was wayward in the first half but they began to test Bernd Leno after the break, with the goalkeeper denying Harvey Barnes, Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Perez as Leicester began to dominate.

Youri Tielemans also tried his luck on a number of occasions and came close to replicating his stunning strike against Everton earlier this season late on, but instead saw his rasping effort come back off the bar.

Image: Youri Tielemans hit the crossbar late on but couldn't inspire a Leicester comeback

That was as close as Leicester came, and Fulham should have sealed victory when Harry Wilson broke clear in the closing stages, but the substitute could only dink his effort wide of the near post.

The only downside for Fulham was a late booking for Mitrovic, meaning the striker - who has 11 Premier League goals this season - will miss next Thursday's clash with rivals Chelsea through suspension.

Leicester's next game is away to Gillingham in the FA Cup third round on Saturday - kick-off 12.30pm.

The Foxes then take on Newcastle at St James' Park in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports - kick-off 8pm.

Fulham's next fixture is also away to EFL opposition in the FA Cup third round, with the west Londoners travelling to Hull on Saturday - kick-off 3pm.

Fulham then host rivals Chelsea in the Premier League on Thursday, January 12 - kick-off 8pm.