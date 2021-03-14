Leicester 5-0 Sheffield United: Kelechi Iheanacho's first Premier League hat-trick punishes Blades

Kelechi Iheanacho's first Premier League hat-trick helped Leicester to a 5-0 thrashing of Sheffield United to consolidate their place in the top four.

It was a nightmare start to Paul Heckingbottom's interim tenure. He replaced the departed Chris Wilder late on Saturday, with Sheffield United mustering just one shot on target at the King Power Stadium and suffering their heaviest defeat of the season.

Iheanacho (39) opened things up in the first half as he tapped home a sweeping Jamie Vardy cross to score in three successive Premier League games for the first time.

But it was after the break when Leicester truly overpowered their opponents. Ayoze Perez (64) added the second with a lovely finish, with Vardy once again setting up Iheanacho (69) for his second of the afternoon soon after.

Sheffield United already missing Wilder Sheffield United never lost by more than a three-goal margin under Chris Wilder.

They have now suffered their heaviest defeat in any competition since September 2008 (0-6 v Arsenal, League Cup), whilst this is their heaviest league defeat since April 2000 (0-5 v Blackburn).

The only time Sheffield Utd conceded 5+ goals in the 227 games under Chris Wilder was in a 5-4 Championship defeat v Fulham in Nov 2017

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom became only the third manager in Premier League history to lose by 5+ goals in his first game in charge, after Alan Smith in 1994 (Crystal Palace 1-6 Liverpool) and Roberto Di Matteo in 2010 (West Brom 0-6 Chelsea).

The striker's hat-trick goal was a thing of beauty as he powered home from 25 yards out, before Vardy's cross was turned home by Ethan Ampadu at close range to round off a bruising defeat for Sheffield United.

It's a vital win for Leicester, who move into second above Manchester United and eight points clear of West Ham in fifth, with the two sides facing each other later on Sunday, live on Sky Sports. Sheffield United remain rooted to the bottom of the table with 14 points.

How Leicester thrashed sorry Blades

Image: Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy combined for two goals on Sunday

It did not take long for Leicester to start seeing chances fall their way, but were twice denied by Aaron Ramsdale. The first saw Timothy Castagne send a lovely cross into the area, which Perez glanced towards goal. However, the fingertips of Ramsdale sent the ball pinging off the far post.

A few minutes later, Wesley Fofana played a neat pass into the channel for Vardy, but Kean Bryan initially did well to pick it up. However, the Leicester striker muscled him off the ball before striking, but Ramsdale was down low to make a save with his leg before jumping up to collect the looping pass.

Ampadu also made a superb blocked as Youri Tielemans let fly from the top of the area, sending the ball behind with an outstretched foot. However, the Sheffield United defence was found wanting three minutes later when Leicester took the lead.

Player ratings Leicester: Schmeichel (5), Fofana (7), Evans (7), Soyuncu (6), Ndidi (7), Pereira (6), Tielemans (7), Castagne (7), Perez (7), Iheanacho (8), Vardy (7).



Subs used: Albrighton (7), Leshabela (n/a).



Sheffield United: Ramsdale (6), Baldock (6), Ampadu (5), Bryan (5), Basham (6), Lundstram (5), Norwood (6), Fleck (6), Stevens (5), Burke (5), Sharp (5).



Subs used: Mousset (5), Ndiaye (n/a).



Man of the match: Kelechi Iheanacho.

The build-up involved some lovely, crisp passes from the hosts, with Perez's pass in behind sending Vardy away down the left. He then unselfishly squared it for Iheanacho, who was open and waiting in the middle to tap home past Ramsdale as Sheffield United found themselves carved open.

Leicester had two glorious chances to add their second soon after the break. Vardy was set up by Iheanacho, but his strike went straight onto Basham's forehead, who was waiting on the line. The Leicester striker - who has now not scored in seven games - was sent through again by Iheanacho, but could only place his effort directly at Ramsdale.

Team news Leicester made two changes. Daniel Amartey and youngster Sidnei Tavares dropped out of the XI, with Jonny Evans back in alongside Ayoze Perez.

Paul Heckingbottom made three changes in his first Sheffield United XI. Jayden Bogle, Rhian Brewster and David McGoldrick dropped out with Chris Basham, Oliver Burke and Billy Sharp coming into the XI.

But soon, the goals started to flow for Leicester. Their second came from a cleared Sheffield United free-kick, with George Baldock inexplicably unable to hold onto the ball as half-time substitute Marc Albrighton nicked through before driving down the right wing. He then picked out Perez, who sent a sweeping effort into the bottom corner.

Image: Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates his hat-trick against Sheffield United

Iheanacho added his own second of the afternoon shortly after and it was another one-two with Vardy that punished Sheffield United. Tielemans found Vardy on the left, and his first touch swept the ball into the feet of the incoming Iheanacho on the right. It was then another fierce finish from the striker to make it 3-0.

The hat-trick goal was not far behind in the pick of the afternoon's efforts. Wilfred Ndidi found him in the middle of the opposition half, with Iheanacho working himself into some space 25 yards out. With two goals already in the game and confidence high, he went for an audacious long-range effort that fired past a leaping Ramsdale. The striker was visibly emotional during his celebration as his good recent run of form continues.

Image: Ayoze Perez scored Leicester's second goal of the game

The game was missing a goal from Vardy after his two assists, and he also had a hand in Leicester fifth. He flashed a cross into the six-yard box with Ampadu there to turn it home from point-blank range as with Sheffield United's miserable trip was truly compounded.

Man of the match - Kelechi Iheanacho

⭐️ Man of the Match, @LCFC’s Kelechi Iheanacho

65 touches, 8 in opposition box

Won 9/15 duels

33/41 passes completed

3 chances created

6 shots, 4 on target

2nd career hat-trick, 1st in PL pic.twitter.com/IwaXv2pHir — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 14, 2021

Iheanacho has been shown glimpses of greatness in recent games and his potential was finally realised against Sheffield United.

He took his hat-trick incredibly well, and tried to set up his team-mate Vardy for a long awaited goal on a number of occasions, showing his unselfish nature even when close to his first ever Premier League treble. His movement and runs throughout were superb too.

With the likes of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes facing spells out, Leicester looked to be struggling for goal creation but Iheanacho has really stepped up to the mark, along with the newly-found assist machine in Vardy.

Opta stats

Since Brendan Rodgers' first Premier League game in charge of Leicester, only Manchester City (57) and Liverpool (53) have won more matches in the competition than Leicester (40).

With two assists, Leicester's Jamie Vardy became the sixth player to register 100+ goal involvements in the Premier League after turning 30 years of age (81 goals, 20 assists), after Teddy Sheringham (127), Frank Lampard (118), Ian Wright (110), Alan Shearer (102) and Gianfranco Zola (101).

Ayoze Perez has only scored three goals in his last 29 Premier League appearances for Leicester, but all have come in matches against Sheffield United (also in July and December 2020).

What's next?

Both sides are in FA Cup action next Sunday. Leicester take on Manchester United in the quarter-finals while Sheffield United travel to Chelsea.

After the international break, Leicester welcome Manchester City in the Premier League while Sheffield United travel to face Leeds.