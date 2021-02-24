Leicester vs Slavia Prague: Europa League preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Leicester vs Slavia Prague in the Europa League last 32 on Thursday; kick-off 8pm.
Team news
James Maddison is out of Leicester's Europa League last-32 clash with Slavia Prague.
The midfielder has a hip problem after coming off in Sunday's 2-1 win at Aston Villa. The England international had surgery on his hip last July and will sit out the second leg with the tie level at 0-0.
James Justin (knee), Ayoze Perez (knee), Dennis Praet (hamstring) and Wesley Fofana (hamstring) also remain sidelined, with Kelechi Iheanacho banned.
- When is the Europa League last 16 draw?
- Europa League news | Fixtures
- Get Europa League on BT Sport with Sky
How to follow
Follow Leicester vs Slavia Prague with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms.
Trending
- Gerrard not surprised by Lennon's Celtic exit
- Woods has surgery for 'significant leg injuries' in car crash
- Ole: I keep in touch with Haaland
- Are Newcastle sleepwalking towards relegation?
- AJ warns Fury amid talks: I'm the boss
- Bayern's Musiala chooses Germany over England
- Struijk: Bielsa's like nothing I've ever seen before
- Jota back in training, Van Dijk steps up rehab
- Tiger Woods car crash: What happened?
- Rooney: Don't talk to ex-teammates before game
Opta stats
- This match sees Leicester City host Czech opposition for the first time, with this clash the first time the Foxes will host a UEFA Cup/Europa League encounter during the knockout stages since a 1-1 draw with Crvena Zvezda back in September 2000.
- Slavia Prague are winless in all five of their visits to England (D1 L4), with all four of their losses coming against different sides - Leeds United in 1999-2000, Tottenham Hotspur in 2006-07, Arsenal in 2007-08 and Chelsea in 2018-19.
- Leicester City have won seven of their last eight home matches in European competition (D1), winning all three such matches without conceding a goal this season.
- Slavia Prague won just one of their last seven away matches in European competition (D2 L4), losing four of the last five (W1).
- Despite winning three of his previous four home games as a boss in the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League (L1), Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has never seen his sides progress further than the Last 32 stage.