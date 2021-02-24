Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

      Leicester vs Slavia Prague: Europa League preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

      James Maddison has a hip problem; follow with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms; Leicester drew 0-0 with Slavia Prague in the first leg of last-32 Europa League clash

      Wednesday 24 February 2021 15:50, UK

      Team news and stats ahead of Leicester vs Slavia Prague in the Europa League last 32 on Thursday; kick-off 8pm.

      Team news

      Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says the club is continuing to evolve year-on-year and is optimistic they can finish among the European places in the Premier League once again.

      James Maddison is out of Leicester's Europa League last-32 clash with Slavia Prague.

      The midfielder has a hip problem after coming off in Sunday's 2-1 win at Aston Villa. The England international had surgery on his hip last July and will sit out the second leg with the tie level at 0-0.

      James Justin (knee), Ayoze Perez (knee), Dennis Praet (hamstring) and Wesley Fofana (hamstring) also remain sidelined, with Kelechi Iheanacho banned.

      How to follow

      Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says he is pleased with his side's defensive performance as they drew 0-0 at Slavia Prague in their Europa League last-32, first leg.

      Follow Leicester vs Slavia Prague with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms.

      Opta stats

      • This match sees Leicester City host Czech opposition for the first time, with this clash the first time the Foxes will host a UEFA Cup/Europa League encounter during the knockout stages since a 1-1 draw with Crvena Zvezda back in September 2000.
      • Slavia Prague are winless in all five of their visits to England (D1 L4), with all four of their losses coming against different sides - Leeds United in 1999-2000, Tottenham Hotspur in 2006-07, Arsenal in 2007-08 and Chelsea in 2018-19.
      • Leicester City have won seven of their last eight home matches in European competition (D1), winning all three such matches without conceding a goal this season.
      • Slavia Prague won just one of their last seven away matches in European competition (D2 L4), losing four of the last five (W1).
      • Despite winning three of his previous four home games as a boss in the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League (L1), Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has never seen his sides progress further than the Last 32 stage.
