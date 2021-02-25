Leicester 0-2 Slavia Prague (Agg: 0-2): Foxes crash out of the Europa League

Leicester suffered a shock Europa League exit after suffering a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Slavia Prague at the King Power Stadium.

After last week's 0-0 draw in Prague, Brendan Rodgers' side still had plenty of work to do but, in the absence of the rested Harvey Barnes and the injured James Maddison, they struggled to find their rhythm on Thursday.

Their task was made even harder as Lukas Provod's 49th-minute away goal left them with a mountain to climb.

Rodgers sent on Barnes in the 61st minute but the damage had already been done and Abdallah Sima's strike in the 79th minute rounded off a memorable European night for the Czech side to send them into Friday's last-16 draw.

After a disappointing night, Leicester's focus will now switch back to the Premier League where they will look to build on what has already been a promising season and secure a top-four spot and Champions League football, while they still have an FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United to look forward to next month.

5 - Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has been eliminated from all five of his UEFA Europa League knockout ties as a manager (all last 32) – with Liverpool in 2012-13 and 2014-15, Celtic in 2017-18 and 2018-19 and Leicester this season. Disappointment. #UEL pic.twitter.com/mLesa9CHgI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 25, 2021

Leicester stunned by Slavia Prague...

Image: Slavia's Abdallah Sima, second left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal against Leicester

Leicester struggled for rhythm in the early stages and found chances hard to come by against an organised Slavia Prague side.

They almost gifted the visitors the lead when Sima raced onto Caglar Soyuncu's poor header, but his shot drifted wide with Kasper Schmeichel scrambling across his goal.

Cengiz Under's low early drive forced goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar into action but it was Slavia Prague who had the best opening of the first half.

Leicester player ratings Leicester: Schmeichel (6), Amartey (5), Evans (7), Soyuncu (5), Thomas (6), Tielemans (6), Ndidi (7), Albrighton (6), Choudhury (6), Under (6), Vardy (6).



Subs: Barnes (6), Castagne (6), Pereira (6), Tavares (n/a).

Alexander Bah's cross picked out an unmarked Jan Kuchta, but he could only head wide just before the break.

Leicester did not heed the first-half warnings and they were punished four minutes into the second half.

Nicolae Stanciu swung a deep cross to the far post where Provod arrived unmarked to steer a smart volley past Schmeichel from seven yards.

Provod's goal ended Leicester's run of 234 minutes without conceding in the Europa League.

Needing at least two goals, Rodgers tried to salvage something from the tie with the triple substitution of Timothy Castagne, Ricardo Pereira and Barnes just after the hour mark.

However, it was Slavia Prague who had the final word as Sima found the bottom corner from 25 yards to seal Leicester's fate.

Leicester team news Cengiz Under wass handed a rare Leicester start. The Roma loanee came in for the injured James Maddison ahead of the second leg of the last-32 tie at the King Power Stadium. Hamza Choudhury replaced Harvey Barnes, who was on the bench, with Daniel Amartey and Marc Albrighton also starting.

What Rodgers said...

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers: "We lost to the better team. I take responsibility for the team I've picked. I picked a team I felt could win the game.

"We didn't create enough over two legs. We didn't defend with any intensity. We gave away two disappointing goals. The better team won. We started pretty well. We didn't have enough quality to break them down.

"I don't want to give too many excuses. [We had] players not available tonight at the top end of the field. However, I still expected us to show up more. They'll learn from it.

"We're disappointed to be out but we know we weren't good enough. Good luck to Slavia in the next round."

0:47 Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers says Slavia Prague were worthy winners, after they beat his side 2-0 at the King Power Stadium to knock them out of the Europa League

Opta stats - Leicester's unbeaten home run in Europe ended

Image: Lukas Provod celebrates the opening goal for Slavia Prague

Leicester suffered their first home defeat in any European competition since September 1997 against Atlético de Madrid in the UEFA Cup, ending a run of nine such matches without defeat (W7 D2).

Slavia Prague picked up just their second win over an English club in all competitions (also March 2000 v Leeds United), and first away from home in their sixth such visit (D1 L4 previously).

Slavia Prague won an away knockout stage match in a major European competition (excluding qualifiers) while also keeping a clean sheet for the first time since September 2000, a 2-0 UEFA Cup win over Akademisk Boldklub.

Lukáš Provod's goal was Slavia Prague's first shot on target of the night against Leicester, ending the Foxes' run of 234 minutes without conceding a goal in the UEFA Europa League.

Nicolae Stanciu has assisted more goals than any other player for Slavia Prague in this season's UEFA Europa League (three).

Abdallah Dipo Sima's four goals for Slavia Prague is the most by a teenager in this season's UEFA Europa League.

The draw will take place at midday on Friday, February 26 in Nyon's House of European Football at 12pm UK time. You will be able to follow it across Sky Sports' platforms.

Europa League 20/21: Key dates

March 11 & 18: Round of 16

Round of 16 April 8 & 15: Quarter-finals

Quarter-finals April 29 & May 6: Semi-finals

Semi-finals May 26: Final (Gdansk, Poland)

What's next?

Leicester host Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday at midday, while Slavia Prague travel to Solvacko in the Czech First League, also on Sunday at 3pm.