Leicester vs Manchester City preview: No advantage exiting Carabao Cup, says Pep Guardiola
Watch live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
Last Updated: 17/12/18 2:56pm
Pep Guardiola has dismissed suggestions his side's Carabao Cup trip to Leicester this week could hand Liverpool an advantage in the title race.
Champions City are a point behind the Reds at the top of the Premier League after both sides won over the weekend.
Liverpool are now not in action until their next league game at Wolves on Friday night while City must travel to the King Power Stadium on Tuesday for a cup quarter-final.
Guardiola acknowledges the extra rest could benefit Jurgen Klopp's side but his mentality will not allow him to ease up, particularly with another trophy in sight.
"We could say yes," said Guardiola, when asked if the schedule assisted the Merseysiders. "But I'd prefer to be in the Carabao Cup than not.
"I cannot imagine going into a game thinking, 'Oh, it will be better to lose because then we'll have more time to rest'. I have never thought in that way.
"We're going to prepare as always to win the game, to try to reach the semi-final and then we'd have two legs to try to reach another final.
"That is the only way a club like Manchester City - who 10 years ago were not in this position - can grow up, and get better and better. And that's what we have to do."
Leicester have won just one of their last six fixtures in the Premier League but Harry Maguire think the spirit within the camp remains strong.
"Whenever you lose a game you're always looking for your next one and thankfully it's only in a couple of days," Maguire told LCFC TV.
"We'll prepare well for Tuesday, another big game, the quarter-final of the cup.
"Hopefully it'll be packed out at King Power Stadium and the atmosphere is buzzing, and hopefully we can put on a performance and get the result that warrants it."
Leicester vs Man City
December 18, 2018, 7:30pm
Live on
Team news
Claude Puel is likely to rest players for the quarter-final clash.
Jamie Vardy played 90 minutes on Saturday after recovering from a groin injury but could drop to the bench against City. Puel has no new injury worries and could hand rare starts to Danny Simpson, Shinji Okazaki and Christian Fuchs.
Sergio Aguero could return for the holders.
The striker has sat out the last five games after suffering a groin injury but is fit again and was an unused substitute during Saturday's victory over Everton.
Playmaker Kevin De Bruyne could also be given more game time after returning from injury at the weekend while defender Danilo will be assessed after a knock. Goalkeeper Aro Muric could feature but midfielder David Silva and left-back Benjamin Mendy are out.
Opta stats
- Leicester City have been eliminated from all four of their previous League Cup meetings with Manchester City, including a penalty shootout defeat in this round last season.
- Manchester City have gone on two win the League Cup the last two times they've faced Leicester in the League Cup - knocking them out at the quarter-final stage in both 2013-14 and 2017-18.
- This is only the second time Leicester have faced the holders of the League Cup, with the Foxes losing 3-4 against Chelsea in the 2007-08 campaign.
- Leicester are looking to reach the League Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1999-00, when they went on to win the competition.
- Manchester City haven't been eliminated at the quarter-final stage of the League Cup since 2007-08, when they lost to eventual winners Spurs. They've progressed the last five times they've reached this stage.
- Leicester are yet to concede a goal in this season's League Cup.
- Leicester's last two League Cup games have been decided on penalties - only Liverpool and Stoke in 2015-16 and Cardiff in 2011-12 have had three games go to penalties in a single edition of the competition.
- Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho has been involved in seven goals in his nine League Cup matches with Leicester and Man City combined (4 goals, 3 assists).