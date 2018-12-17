Leicester vs Manchester City preview: No advantage exiting Carabao Cup, says Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola could play Kevin De Bruyne against Leicester

Pep Guardiola has dismissed suggestions his side's Carabao Cup trip to Leicester this week could hand Liverpool an advantage in the title race.

Champions City are a point behind the Reds at the top of the Premier League after both sides won over the weekend.

Liverpool are now not in action until their next league game at Wolves on Friday night while City must travel to the King Power Stadium on Tuesday for a cup quarter-final.

Guardiola acknowledges the extra rest could benefit Jurgen Klopp's side but his mentality will not allow him to ease up, particularly with another trophy in sight.

"We could say yes," said Guardiola, when asked if the schedule assisted the Merseysiders. "But I'd prefer to be in the Carabao Cup than not.

"I cannot imagine going into a game thinking, 'Oh, it will be better to lose because then we'll have more time to rest'. I have never thought in that way.

"We're going to prepare as always to win the game, to try to reach the semi-final and then we'd have two legs to try to reach another final.

"That is the only way a club like Manchester City - who 10 years ago were not in this position - can grow up, and get better and better. And that's what we have to do."

0:30 Pep Guardiola says he isn't in a position to freshen up his Manchester City side when they continue their Carabao Cup defence against Leicester. Pep Guardiola says he isn't in a position to freshen up his Manchester City side when they continue their Carabao Cup defence against Leicester.

Leicester have won just one of their last six fixtures in the Premier League but Harry Maguire think the spirit within the camp remains strong.

"Whenever you lose a game you're always looking for your next one and thankfully it's only in a couple of days," Maguire told LCFC TV.

"We'll prepare well for Tuesday, another big game, the quarter-final of the cup.

"Hopefully it'll be packed out at King Power Stadium and the atmosphere is buzzing, and hopefully we can put on a performance and get the result that warrants it."

Leicester vs Man City Live on

Team news

Claude Puel is likely to rest players for the quarter-final clash.

Jamie Vardy played 90 minutes on Saturday after recovering from a groin injury but could drop to the bench against City. Puel has no new injury worries and could hand rare starts to Danny Simpson, Shinji Okazaki and Christian Fuchs.

Sergio Aguero could return for the holders.

The striker has sat out the last five games after suffering a groin injury but is fit again and was an unused substitute during Saturday's victory over Everton.

Playmaker Kevin De Bruyne could also be given more game time after returning from injury at the weekend while defender Danilo will be assessed after a knock. Goalkeeper Aro Muric could feature but midfielder David Silva and left-back Benjamin Mendy are out.

2:56 Highlights from Crystal Palace's 1-0 win over Leicester in the Premier League. Highlights from Crystal Palace's 1-0 win over Leicester in the Premier League.

Opta stats