Leicester City vs Southampton preview: Mark Hughes hopes for welcome win

Mark Hughes hopes victory in Tuesday's rearranged Carabao Cup tie with Leicester could have a knock-on effect on Southampton's season.

Saints boss Hughes has found his position further under scrutiny after Premier League action resumed with a 3-2 defeat at Fulham on Saturday, leaving them in the relegation zone.

"We've got an opportunity in the cup to give guys that have not had as much game time as some in recent weeks, that might shape my view in regard to Premier League games as well, so it is an opportunity for them," Hughes said.

"It's a competition we want to stay in. The draw hasn't been too kind to us up to this point, with all Premier League teams. We have beaten two and are going to have to beat another one. We will give it a go."

Southampton will be looking to put themselves on the front foot again when they travel to the King Power Stadium for Tuesday night's tie, which was postponed following the death of Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in a helicopter crash.

Hughes believes his players have to focus on the game in hand, given the circumstances of the rearranged fixture.

"Clearly, Leicester are still dealing with the tragic loss of their owner. I'd imagine there's still a lot of emotion around every game they play," he said.

"We will have to deal with that in our own way, along with being respectful to them as well."

Team news

Leicester will be without Harry Maguire, Rachid Ghezzal and James Maddison.

Defender Maguire (knee) and midfielder Ghezzal (leg) are injured, while Maddison is suspended after his red card in Saturday's draw at Brighton.

Ryan Bertrand could return for Southampton following a one-game suspension but striker Danny Ings remains a doubt with a thigh problem.

