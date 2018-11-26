Leicester City vs Southampton preview: Mark Hughes hopes for welcome win
Last Updated: 26/11/18 8:13pm
Mark Hughes hopes victory in Tuesday's rearranged Carabao Cup tie with Leicester could have a knock-on effect on Southampton's season.
Saints boss Hughes has found his position further under scrutiny after Premier League action resumed with a 3-2 defeat at Fulham on Saturday, leaving them in the relegation zone.
"We've got an opportunity in the cup to give guys that have not had as much game time as some in recent weeks, that might shape my view in regard to Premier League games as well, so it is an opportunity for them," Hughes said.
"It's a competition we want to stay in. The draw hasn't been too kind to us up to this point, with all Premier League teams. We have beaten two and are going to have to beat another one. We will give it a go."
Southampton will be looking to put themselves on the front foot again when they travel to the King Power Stadium for Tuesday night's tie, which was postponed following the death of Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in a helicopter crash.
Hughes believes his players have to focus on the game in hand, given the circumstances of the rearranged fixture.
"Clearly, Leicester are still dealing with the tragic loss of their owner. I'd imagine there's still a lot of emotion around every game they play," he said.
"We will have to deal with that in our own way, along with being respectful to them as well."
Team news
Leicester will be without Harry Maguire, Rachid Ghezzal and James Maddison.
Defender Maguire (knee) and midfielder Ghezzal (leg) are injured, while Maddison is suspended after his red card in Saturday's draw at Brighton.
Ryan Bertrand could return for Southampton following a one-game suspension but striker Danny Ings remains a doubt with a thigh problem.
Opta stats
- This is only the second League Cup meeting between Leicester and Southampton - the Foxes won 3-2 in the second round in 1970-71
- Southampton are winless in their last five away visits (all league games) to the King Power Stadium (W0 D2 L3) since a 2-1 win in December 2007 - they haven't scored in any of their last four games there
- Leicester are looking to qualify for the League Cup quarter-finals in consecutive seasons for the first time since the 1999-2000 season - they won the trophy that season
- Southampton have reached the League Cup quarter-finals in three of the last four seasons (2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17), and progressed all the way to the final the last time they did so
- Leicester manager Claude Puel's last League Cup fourth round match was in 2016-17 as Southampton manager, winning 1-0 against Sunderland
- Southampton boss Mark Hughes has progressed from five of his six League Cup fourth round ties as manager - his only defeat in that run was against Saints in 2014-15 with Stoke.