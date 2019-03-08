Lincoln 1-0 Yeovil: Mark O'Hara's strike extends Imps' lead to five

2:06 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Lincoln and Yeovil. Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Lincoln and Yeovil.

Mark O'Hara picked the ideal moment to score his first Lincoln goal as the Imps clinched a 1-0 victory over Yeovil.

The Scottish midfielder, on loan from Peterborough, headed home Harry Anderson's cross in the 69th minute to send the hosts five points clear at the top of League Two.

Lincoln were made to work hard for the three points, but the victory was no more than they deserved.

Anderson was denied by goalkeeper Nathan Baxter in the first half, while John Akinde failed to convert a dangerous cross from Neal Eardley.

Anderson tested Baxter again early in the second half, but the deadlock was finally broken with 21 minutes to go.

After the ball broke to O'Hara on the edge of the box, he intelligently found Anderson instead of shooting. Anderson then dug out a cross which was headed home by O'Hara, who had made a great run into the box.

Bruno Andrade almost added a second late on, but Baxter denied him from close range.