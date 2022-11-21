World Cup 2022 - England vs Iran player ratings: Have your say!

England player ratings: Bellingham, Saka shine but Rice strugglesHere's how Sky Sports' Charlotte Marsh has rated the England players after their 6-2 win against Iran. Keep scrolling to have your say!Jordan Pickford – 7However, let Taremi get in behind him for Iran’s first goal, which will only further fuel his critics. Taken off just after with a knock.Eric Dier – 6Did well after replacing Maguire and is a strong option if the Man Utd defender is injured. Defended Taremi well as the Iranian broke into the area and easily nodded away Iranian crosses late on.Marcus Rashford – 7He has had his critics recently, but scored as he made his first three touches for his first goal at a major tournament. Great feet and composure to score. Could have added a second in the 84th minute, but was blocked. Really positive play down the right wing.Phil Foden – 6Gave possession away late in the half as Taremi broke forward, but played some neat stuff around the area as the half wore on.Jack Grealish – 6 An easy finish for England’s sixth, but still well-taken for his first World Cup goal.Callum Wilson – 6An unselfish assist from the striker as he got in behind the Iran defence. Laid it on a plate for Grealish on his first international appearance since 2019.