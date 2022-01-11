Liverpool vs Arsenal: Carabao Cup semi-final preview, team news, stats, TV channel, kick-off time

Team news, stats and how to watch ahead of Liverpool vs Arsenal in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Thursday; kick-off 7.45pm.
Team news
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and goalkeeper Alisson Becker have returned to training after Covid absences and will rejoin the squad for the Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg at home to Arsenal.
Midfielder Thiago Alcantara (hip) and striker Divock Origi (knee) remain absent, as do Africa Cup of Nations trio Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita.
Left-back Andy Robertson has overcome a knock sustained at the weekend so manager Jurgen Klopp has a strong squad from which to choose.
Arsenal could be without a number of key players for the trip to Anfield.
Granit Xhaka (Covid) will be assessed ahead of the game, as will Emile Smith Rowe (groin) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf).
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey are all with their respective countries at the Africa Cup of Nations.
How to follow
Liverpool vs Arsenal is live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm on Thursday; kick-off 7.45pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
Last time out...
Opta stats
- This is the 13th different League Cup tie between Arsenal and Liverpool, with each side winning/progressing six times each in the previous 12. It's the most played fixture in the history of the competition.
- This is the third consecutive season Arsenal and Liverpool have met in the League Cup, with both sides progressing once each via penalties (Liverpool in 2019-20, Arsenal in 2020-21). It's the first time two top-flight clubs have met in three consecutive campaigns in the competition since Coventry vs Nottingham Forest between 1988-89 and 1990-91.
- The last five League Cup meetings between Arsenal and Liverpool have produced a total of 28 goals, despite the fourth round tie last season finishing 0-0.
- Liverpool have lost just one of their eight home games against Arsenal in the League Cup (W4 D3), going down 6-3 in January 2007 with Julio Baptista scoring four times for the Gunners.
- Under Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool have scored more goals against Arsenal in all competitions (43) than they have vs any other opponent.
- Arsenal have progressed from three of their past four League Cup semi-final ties. However, no side have been eliminated at this stage of the competition more often than the Gunners (7, level with Man Utd, Spurs and West Ham).
- Liverpool have only been eliminated from five of their 17 League Cup semi-final ties. However, two of those have been in their last three appearances at this stage, falling to Chelsea in 2014-15 and Southampton in 2016-17.
- Arsenal are the highest scorers in this season's EFL Cup with 16 goals, while no player has scored more in this season's competition than Gunners striker Eddie Nketiah (5). Indeed, Nketiah has scored 10 goals in nine appearances in the competition overall, scoring once on average every 66 minutes.
- Liverpool's Takumi Minamino has scored six goals in his five appearances in the League Cup, netting once every 75 minutes on average in the competition. However, the only game in which the Japanese forward failed to find the net was against Arsenal last season.
- Diogo Jota has scored five goals in his last seven appearances against Arsenal in all competitions, with four of those strikes coming in his four games against them for Liverpool.