Liverpool vs Arsenal: Carabao Cup semi-final preview, team news, stats, TV channel, kick-off time

Team news, stats and how to watch ahead of Liverpool vs Arsenal in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Thursday; kick-off 7.45pm.

Team news

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and goalkeeper Alisson Becker have returned to training after Covid absences and will rejoin the squad for the Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg at home to Arsenal.

Midfielder Thiago Alcantara (hip) and striker Divock Origi (knee) remain absent, as do Africa Cup of Nations trio Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita.

Left-back Andy Robertson has overcome a knock sustained at the weekend so manager Jurgen Klopp has a strong squad from which to choose.

Arsenal could be without a number of key players for the trip to Anfield.

Granit Xhaka (Covid) will be assessed ahead of the game, as will Emile Smith Rowe (groin) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf).

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey are all with their respective countries at the Africa Cup of Nations.

How to follow

Liverpool vs Arsenal is live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm on Thursday; kick-off 7.45pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Last time out...

