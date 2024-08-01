Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal: Mohamed Salah and Fabio Carvalho goals give Arne Slot's side victory in Philadelphia

First-half goals from Mohamed Salah and Fabio Carvalho gave Liverpool a 2-1 pre-season win over Arsenal in Philadelphia.

Salah burst clear of the Arsenal defence to open the scoring with a low finish into the bottom corner in the 13th minute.

Carvalho then doubled the lead in the 34th minute as he volleyed Harvey Ellott's clever chipped ball over the top past Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein.

Image: Carvalho volleyed in Liverpool's second

Arsenal pulled a goal back just before half-time through Kai Havertz's close-range finish in the 40th minute.

Image: Kai Havertz scored Arsenal's goal

Plenty of changes were made at half-time and during the second half, but Liverpool held on for the victory at Lincoln Financial Field to give new boss Arne Slot his second win in two pre-season games.

The Reds will remain in the United States to face rivals Manchester United in South Carolina on Saturday (12.30am Sunday UK time), before a final pre-season fixture against Sevilla at Anfield.

The Gunners' US tour has now concluded with Mikel Arteta's side facing Bayer Leverkusen and Lyon at the Emirates Stadium next week.

Arsenal's pre-season results and fixtures

July 20: Arsenal 2-0 Leyton Orient

July 25: Arsenal 1-1 Bournemouth

July 28: Arsenal 2-1 Man Utd

August 1: Arsenal 1-2 Liverpool

August 7: Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen, Emirates Stadium, kick-off 6pm

August 11: Arsenal vs Lyon, Emirates Stadium, kick-off 2pm

Liverpool's pre-season results and fixtures

July 27: Liverpool 1-0 Real Betis

August 1: Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal

August 4: Liverpool vs Man Utd - Brice Stadium, South Carolina, kick-off 12.30am

August 11: Liverpool vs Sevilla - Anfield, kick-off 3pm