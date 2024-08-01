 Skip to content
Liverpool vs Arsenal. Friendly Match.

Lincoln Financial FieldAttendance69,879.

Liverpool 2

  • M Salah (13th minute)
  • F Carvalho (34th minute)

Arsenal 1

  • K Havertz (40th minute)

Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal: Mohamed Salah and Fabio Carvalho goals give Arne Slot's side victory in Philadelphia

Liverpool beat Arsenal 2-1 in a pre-season friendly at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia; Mohamed Salah scored 13th-minute opener; Fabio Carvalho doubled lead with volley in 34th minute; Kai Havertz's close-range finish before half-time pulled goal back for Arsenal

Thursday 1 August 2024 08:33, UK

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah was on target against Arsenal
Image: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah was on target against Arsenal

First-half goals from Mohamed Salah and Fabio Carvalho gave Liverpool a 2-1 pre-season win over Arsenal in Philadelphia.

Salah burst clear of the Arsenal defence to open the scoring with a low finish into the bottom corner in the 13th minute.

Carvalho then doubled the lead in the 34th minute as he volleyed Harvey Ellott's clever chipped ball over the top past Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein.

Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho (28) scores a goal past Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein, center, during the first half of an international friendly soccer match, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Image: Carvalho volleyed in Liverpool's second

Arsenal pulled a goal back just before half-time through Kai Havertz's close-range finish in the 40th minute.

Arsenal's Kai Havertz, right, plays the ball past Liverpool's Jarell Quansah during the first half of an international friendly soccer match, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Image: Kai Havertz scored Arsenal's goal

Plenty of changes were made at half-time and during the second half, but Liverpool held on for the victory at Lincoln Financial Field to give new boss Arne Slot his second win in two pre-season games.

MATCH STATS

The Reds will remain in the United States to face rivals Manchester United in South Carolina on Saturday (12.30am Sunday UK time), before a final pre-season fixture against Sevilla at Anfield.

The Gunners' US tour has now concluded with Mikel Arteta's side facing Bayer Leverkusen and Lyon at the Emirates Stadium next week.

Arsenal's pre-season results and fixtures

July 20: Arsenal 2-0 Leyton Orient
July 25: Arsenal 1-1 Bournemouth
July 28: Arsenal 2-1 Man Utd
August 1: Arsenal 1-2 Liverpool
August 7: Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen, Emirates Stadium, kick-off 6pm
August 11: Arsenal vs Lyon, Emirates Stadium, kick-off 2pm

Liverpool's pre-season results and fixtures

July 27: Liverpool 1-0 Real Betis
August 1: Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal
August 4: Liverpool vs Man Utd - Brice Stadium, South Carolina, kick-off 12.30am
August 11: Liverpool vs Sevilla - Anfield, kick-off 3pm

