Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal: Mohamed Salah and Fabio Carvalho goals give Arne Slot's side victory in Philadelphia

Liverpool vs Arsenal. Friendly Match.
Lincoln Financial FieldAttendance69,879.
Liverpool beat Arsenal 2-1 in a pre-season friendly at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia; Mohamed Salah scored 13th-minute opener; Fabio Carvalho doubled lead with volley in 34th minute; Kai Havertz's close-range finish before half-time pulled goal back for Arsenal
Thursday 1 August 2024 08:33, UK
First-half goals from Mohamed Salah and Fabio Carvalho gave Liverpool a 2-1 pre-season win over Arsenal in Philadelphia.
Salah burst clear of the Arsenal defence to open the scoring with a low finish into the bottom corner in the 13th minute.
Carvalho then doubled the lead in the 34th minute as he volleyed Harvey Ellott's clever chipped ball over the top past Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein.
Arsenal pulled a goal back just before half-time through Kai Havertz's close-range finish in the 40th minute.
Plenty of changes were made at half-time and during the second half, but Liverpool held on for the victory at Lincoln Financial Field to give new boss Arne Slot his second win in two pre-season games.
The Reds will remain in the United States to face rivals Manchester United in South Carolina on Saturday (12.30am Sunday UK time), before a final pre-season fixture against Sevilla at Anfield.
The Gunners' US tour has now concluded with Mikel Arteta's side facing Bayer Leverkusen and Lyon at the Emirates Stadium next week.
July 20: Arsenal 2-0 Leyton Orient
July 25: Arsenal 1-1 Bournemouth
July 28: Arsenal 2-1 Man Utd
August 1: Arsenal 1-2 Liverpool
August 7: Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen, Emirates Stadium, kick-off 6pm
August 11: Arsenal vs Lyon, Emirates Stadium, kick-off 2pm
July 27: Liverpool 1-0 Real Betis
August 1: Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal
August 4: Liverpool vs Man Utd - Brice Stadium, South Carolina, kick-off 12.30am
August 11: Liverpool vs Sevilla - Anfield, kick-off 3pm