Liverpool vs Aston Villa. Premier League.

AnfieldAttendance50,109.

Liverpool 3

  • D Szoboszlai (3rd minute)
  • M Cash (22nd minute own goal)
  • M Salah (55th minute)

Aston Villa 0

    Liverpool 3-0 Aston Villa: Mohamed Salah scores amid Saudi Arabia interest to maintain Reds' unbeaten start

    Report and free match highlights as Mohamed Salah scores Liverpool's third in 3-0 home win over Aston Villa; Egyptian's goal comes just two days after Reds rejected £150m bid from Al Ittihad; Dominik Szoboszlai opened scoring with stunner as Matty Cash's own goal doubled lead

    Declan Olley

    @declanolley

    Sunday 3 September 2023 16:58, UK

    Highlights from Liverpool's match against Aston Villa in the Premier League

    Mohamed Salah scored in Liverpool’s 3-0 home win over Aston Villa despite speculation over his future amid strong interest from Saudi Arabia.

    Just 48 hours after Liverpool rejected a £150m bid from Al Ittihad for Salah on Deadline Day, the Egyptian blasted home from close range in the second half to add a third and maintain the Reds' unbeaten start.

    With the Saudi transfer window closing on Thursday, Liverpool will be hoping Salah's goal will not be his last for the club with Al Ittihad potentially submitting an improved offer for the 31-year-old. One source has told Sky Sports News that the Saudi Pro League side are prepared to go to £200m.

    Salah's strike came after Dominik Szoboszlai scored his first Liverpool goal with a stunning third-minute opener.

    The home side doubled their lead in the 22nd minute through a Matty Cash own goal after the ball rebounded off him from Darwin Nunez's shot off the post.

    Player ratings

    Liverpool: Alisson (7); Alexander-Arnold (9), Matip (7), Gomez (7), Robertson (7); Jones (7), Mac Allister (7), Szoboszlai (8); Salah (8), Nunez (7), Diaz (7).

    Subs: Elliott (6), Jota (6), Gakpo (6), Quansah (6), Endo (n/a).

    Aston Villa: Martinez (6); Konsa (6), Carlos (6), Torres (5); Cash (6), Kamara (6), Luiz (6), Digne (6); Diaby (6), McGinn (6); Watkins (5).

    Subs: Bailey (5), Zaniolo (6), Duran (6), Tielemans (6).

    Player of the match: Trent Alexander-Arnold.

    There was an injury concern for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on his 300th Premier League game in charge as Trent Alexander-Arnold limped off midway through the second half after a player-of-the-match performance.

    Liverpool are now 15 games unbeaten in the Premier League and are up to third in the table, while Aston Villa suffered their second defeat of the season to sit 11th after four games.

    How Liverpool cruised past Villa

    Team news

    • Liverpool made three changes from the 2-1 win at Newcastle with Darwin Nunez handed his first start since May 6 after his two match-winning goals at St James’ Park.
    • Defender Joe Gomez made his first start of the season in place of the suspended Virgil van Dijk with Curtis Jones coming in for Wataru Endo in midfield.
    • Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez made his return after a calf injury, replacing Robin Olsen as the only change from last weekend's win over Burnley.

    Liverpool were full of momentum and confidence after last weekend's 2-1 win at Newcastle and it showed as they scored a third-minute opener.

    A corner from Alexander-Arnold, captaining the side in the absence of the suspended Virgil van Dijk, fell to Szoboszlai on the edge of the box and the £60m summer signing arrowed a stunning powerful shot inside the far post.

    Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates after giving Liverpool an early lead against Aston Villa
    Image: Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates after giving Liverpool an early lead against Aston Villa

    Alexander-Arnold was again at the heart of Liverpool's second goal as his clever pass over the top released Salah who then teed up Nunez before his shot against the post deflected in off the unfortunate Cash.

    Alexander-Arnold nearly had his second assist, only for the unmarked Joel Matip to head his delightful free-kick cross wide.

    Nunez came close to adding a third before half-time but his clipped finish hit the bar from a narrow angle.

    Darwin Nunez rues a missed chance against Aston Villa
    Image: Darwin Nunez had five shots as two hit the woodwork

    Villa failed to have a shot on target in the first half as John McGinn and substitute Leon Bailey spurned decent chances.

    But the visitors finally tested Alisson Becker early in the second half as the goalkeeper superbly palmed away Cash's close-range header.

    Moments later, Salah delivered a great ball across for an unmarked Nunez who put wide on a frustrating afternoon in front of goal for the Uruguayan.

    But the pair combined again in the 55th minute with Nunez the provider this time as Salah made no mistake by blasting home from the striker's flick-on from Andy Robertson's corner.

    Mo Salah scores Liverpool&#39;s third goal against Aston Villa
    Image: Salah hammers in Liverpool's third

    Salah's 141st Premier League goal in 235 appearances capped off a fine afternoon for Klopp, who marked his 300th Premier League match in charge with a 188th win - only Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho have won more games as of that milestone.

    What's next?

    Liverpool's first fixture after the international break is at Wolves on Saturday September 16. Kick-off 12.30pm.

    Aston Villa return to Villa Park against Crystal Palace on the same day. Kick-off 3pm.

    FPL Stats: Liverpool 3-0 Aston Villa

    Goals Szoboszlai, Salah | Cash OG
    Assists Alexander-Arnold, Nunez (2)
    Bonus points Alexander-Arnold (3), Szoboszlai (2), Alisson (1)

    Opta stats: Trent continues to assist

    • Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold registered his 55th assist in the Premier League in his 202nd appearance, going one assist clear of Mesut Özil (184 apps), Eden Hazard (245 apps), Juan Mata (278 apps) and Jordan Henderson (431 apps).
    • Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold became the third player to assist 10+ goals in the Premier League in 2023, after Leandro Trossard and Mohamed Salah; it's the third time he's assisted 10+ league goals in a calendar year, after 2019 (17) and 2021 (13).
    • Aston Villa have won just one of their last seven away games in the Premier League (D2 L4) and have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last eight games on the road.
    • Since defeating them in the Europa League final in 2016 with Sevilla, Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is since winless in nine meetings with Liverpool (D3 L6), conceding 26 goals in the process.
    • Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai became the fourth Hungarian to score in the Premier League, after Zoltán Gera, Tamás Priskin and Ákos Buzsáky.
    • Matty Cash's own goal was the fifth to be scored in Liverpool's favour in the Premier League since the start of last season, the most own goals any side has benefitted from during this time.
