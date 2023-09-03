Liverpool 3-0 Aston Villa: Mohamed Salah scores amid Saudi Arabia interest to maintain Reds' unbeaten start

Mohamed Salah scored in Liverpool’s 3-0 home win over Aston Villa despite speculation over his future amid strong interest from Saudi Arabia.

Just 48 hours after Liverpool rejected a £150m bid from Al Ittihad for Salah on Deadline Day, the Egyptian blasted home from close range in the second half to add a third and maintain the Reds' unbeaten start.

With the Saudi transfer window closing on Thursday, Liverpool will be hoping Salah's goal will not be his last for the club with Al Ittihad potentially submitting an improved offer for the 31-year-old. One source has told Sky Sports News that the Saudi Pro League side are prepared to go to £200m.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Salah's strike came after Dominik Szoboszlai scored his first Liverpool goal with a stunning third-minute opener.

The home side doubled their lead in the 22nd minute through a Matty Cash own goal after the ball rebounded off him from Darwin Nunez's shot off the post.

Player ratings Liverpool: Alisson (7); Alexander-Arnold (9), Matip (7), Gomez (7), Robertson (7); Jones (7), Mac Allister (7), Szoboszlai (8); Salah (8), Nunez (7), Diaz (7).



Subs: Elliott (6), Jota (6), Gakpo (6), Quansah (6), Endo (n/a).



Aston Villa: Martinez (6); Konsa (6), Carlos (6), Torres (5); Cash (6), Kamara (6), Luiz (6), Digne (6); Diaby (6), McGinn (6); Watkins (5).



Subs: Bailey (5), Zaniolo (6), Duran (6), Tielemans (6).



Player of the match: Trent Alexander-Arnold.

There was an injury concern for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on his 300th Premier League game in charge as Trent Alexander-Arnold limped off midway through the second half after a player-of-the-match performance.

Liverpool are now 15 games unbeaten in the Premier League and are up to third in the table, while Aston Villa suffered their second defeat of the season to sit 11th after four games.

How Liverpool cruised past Villa

Team news Liverpool made three changes from the 2-1 win at Newcastle with Darwin Nunez handed his first start since May 6 after his two match-winning goals at St James’ Park.

Defender Joe Gomez made his first start of the season in place of the suspended Virgil van Dijk with Curtis Jones coming in for Wataru Endo in midfield.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez made his return after a calf injury, replacing Robin Olsen as the only change from last weekend's win over Burnley.

Liverpool were full of momentum and confidence after last weekend's 2-1 win at Newcastle and it showed as they scored a third-minute opener.

A corner from Alexander-Arnold, captaining the side in the absence of the suspended Virgil van Dijk, fell to Szoboszlai on the edge of the box and the £60m summer signing arrowed a stunning powerful shot inside the far post.

Image: Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates after giving Liverpool an early lead against Aston Villa

Alexander-Arnold was again at the heart of Liverpool's second goal as his clever pass over the top released Salah who then teed up Nunez before his shot against the post deflected in off the unfortunate Cash.

Alexander-Arnold nearly had his second assist, only for the unmarked Joel Matip to head his delightful free-kick cross wide.

Nunez came close to adding a third before half-time but his clipped finish hit the bar from a narrow angle.

Image: Darwin Nunez had five shots as two hit the woodwork

Villa failed to have a shot on target in the first half as John McGinn and substitute Leon Bailey spurned decent chances.

But the visitors finally tested Alisson Becker early in the second half as the goalkeeper superbly palmed away Cash's close-range header.

Moments later, Salah delivered a great ball across for an unmarked Nunez who put wide on a frustrating afternoon in front of goal for the Uruguayan.

But the pair combined again in the 55th minute with Nunez the provider this time as Salah made no mistake by blasting home from the striker's flick-on from Andy Robertson's corner.

Image: Salah hammers in Liverpool's third

Salah's 141st Premier League goal in 235 appearances capped off a fine afternoon for Klopp, who marked his 300th Premier League match in charge with a 188th win - only Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho have won more games as of that milestone.

Liverpool's first fixture after the international break is at Wolves on Saturday September 16. Kick-off 12.30pm.

Aston Villa return to Villa Park against Crystal Palace on the same day. Kick-off 3pm.

FPL Stats: Liverpool 3-0 Aston Villa Goals Szoboszlai, Salah | Cash OG Assists Alexander-Arnold, Nunez (2) Bonus points Alexander-Arnold (3), Szoboszlai (2), Alisson (1)

Opta stats: Trent continues to assist