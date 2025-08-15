Liverpool 4-2 Bournemouth: Reds leave it late to win thrilling Premier League opener as Anfield honours Diogo Jota's memory

Liverpool rallied late to kick-start their Premier League title defence with a dramatic 4-2 win over Bournemouth as Anfield paid more heartwarming tributes to the late Diogo Jota.

The forward, who cruelly lost his life alongside brother Andre Silva in a car accident in early July, was honoured before, during and after the match with Arne Slot calling the commemorations "so impressive and powerful" and supporters belting his song throughout.

Liverpool players, sporting black armbands, went about their business professionally for the first hour, scoring a goal either side of the break, and looking every bit ready to mount another title challenge. Star of the show Hugo Ekitike showed plenty of promise on his Premier league debut, scoring one and creating another for Cody Gakpo.

But Antoine Semenyo, who had earlier reported racist abuse from a supporter, had other ideas. Exposing the same defensive weaknesses Crystal Palace did in Sunday's Community Shield victory, Semenyo scored twice in 12 minutes from two fast breaks, with Jamie Carragher criticising Slot's team for a "lack of balance". Semenyo gave former team-mate and Liverpool's new left-back Milos Kerkez a torrid time throughout.

The incident, which caused a three-minute stoppage midway through the first half and a fan to be removed from the stadium, was labelled 'despicable' by Gary Neville and soured what was otherwise a poignant night of celebration on Merseyside, honouring the memory of Jota with a thrillingly entertaining game.

"It's a shame because a really great game of football, the first game of the season with everyone watching, and we have to be talking about this thing still today," Andoni Iraola reflected afterwards. Slot called it "unacceptable" and offered Semenyo his full support.

The game was eventually settled by an unlikely source as Federico Chiesa scored his first league goal with an 88th-minute volley, before an emotional Mohamed Salah wrapped up the points deep in stoppage time.

The Egyptian was last to leave the pitch, with tears in his eyes, having stood applauding the Kop singing Jota's song.

Sky pundits react to 'despicable' Semenyo incident

Sky Sports' Gary Neville:

"It overshadows what should be an amazing night. The first day of the Premier League season, a beautiful day.

"And that boy has [reported being] racially abused. It's despicable. I can't imagine what is going through that fan's mind.

"However, it has happened. It will keep on happening. It's a sorry state."

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher:

"With the amount of campaigns we have, it's shocking to see an incident like that.

"A shocking incident and rightly reported to the referee."

Smith full of praise for Semenyo

Bournemouth captain Adam Smith said he was "in shock" and full of admiration for Semenyo.

"I don't know how Ant's played on, to be honest, and come up with those goals. It's totally unacceptable and I just feel sorry for Ant. He's a little bit down, obviously."

Smith revealed he asked referee Anthony Taylor to remove the person who abused Semenyo from the stadium immediately.

"But he said we have to go through a process, and that the police will go and sort it. And to be fair, the Liverpool players were supportive toward Antoine and the rest of the team. I think it was handled in the right way."

The Premier League said it will investigate the incident and "offer our full support to the player and both clubs."

Slot offers support to winger

Liverpool boss Arne Slot:

"It's under investigation with the police now. We've made a very clear statement. This day should be about Diogo and the tribute, but we have to address this so I'm glad I've been asked. It's unacceptable.

"I spoke to him [Semenyo] after the game to say we will do everything to find this person and wherever we can we will try to help.

"Credit to him, he's very strong mentally, to get such a strong second-half performance after this shows the kind of player he is. Unacceptable in football in general, let alone at Anfield."

'Semenyo a shining light for Bournemouth'

Image: Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth celebrates after he scores a goal to make it 2-2 against Liverpool

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter at Anfield:

Arne Slot was right post-match. "It was a great game to watch", he declared. "This is what fans want."

This was everything a Premier League game should be about. Entertainment, high intensity, comebacks and throwbacks. It had the lot.

And therefore the fact it finished on a sour note - noting the incident involving Semenyo - is especially disappointing. What should be celebrated, however, is the winger's contribution to the game.

Semenyo was a thorn in the side of Milos Kerkez and scored with two of his three shots on target, from an expected goals value of just 0.89. His performance was a triumph in the face of adversity and shows exactly why he had so many clubs interested in him this summer.

The fact Bournemouth have tied him down to a new five-year deal is a real coup.

